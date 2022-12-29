10 Best Uses of the "Late Title Card," From 'Friday the 13th' to 'Pacific Rim'

Picture the scene: you have reached the theater just in time for your showing, and you cave in and buy overpriced popcorn and a drink before finding your seat while awkwardly navigating through people's legs as the advertisements play. You sit down, wrestle for the right to the armrest with the person sitting next to you, and breathe a sigh of relief as the movie finally begins after twenty minutes of ads and trailers.

As the production company logos are displayed on the screen, you expect to see the film's title reveal itself in big, bold text. But it never comes, as the movie begins immediately, and that nagging feeling of maybe you entered the wrong cinema plagues your mind. But your fears are subdued when the title card finally drops partway through the movie, used as an exclamation point to punctuate the surprising turn of events that precede it.

'Friday the 13th' (2009)

One of the better modern reboots of a classic horror franchise, Friday the 13th works because it aims to recreate the style of the original films, rather than making a shot-for-shot remake. As a new generation of teens spends the weekend partying at Camp Crystal Lake, they fall victim to Jason Voorhees and his trusty machete.

The film begins with a group of five friends as they arrive at the camp, and it quickly establishes their personalities and relationships. As the teens settle in for the night, the audience is lulled into believing these will be our protagonists before Jason shows up and swiftly murders them, the title card finally dropping almost 25 minutes in.

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)

Mission: Impossible has always been a franchise that showcases Tom Cruise's love for death-defying stunts, and Fallout sees the series at its best. As Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his trustworthy team set out to stop a new terrorist plot, they are forced to work with August Walker (Henry Cavill), a deadly agent with murky morals.

Like James Bond, Mission: Impossible usually begins with Hunt in the middle of a mission, this time attempting to stop terrorists from setting off bombs around the world. As the thrilling sequence plays out, audiences are shown an entire mission from beginning to end before the titles finally drop after 17 minutes.

'The Departed' (2006)

One of Martin Scorsese's highest-rated movies, The Departed weaves a thrilling web focused on police corruption and organized crime. As State Trooper Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) is placed undercover in a crime family, the criminals place their own mole, Sergeant Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), in the police force.

The film begins with Costigan and Sullivan, each being placed undercover in the other's organization, setting the stage for a frantic dance between the pair as they try to expose each other. As the title card drops 18 minutes in, Scorsese lets the audience know that the deadly game is about to begin.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

One of the greatest romance movies of all time, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind sees Jim Carrey playing against type as Joel, a depressed man going through a bad breakup. Upon learning that his ex, Clementine (Kate Winslet), underwent a procedure to erase her memories of him, Joel signs up for the same treatment.

The film begins with Joel still reeling from his recent break-up with Clementine. He soon receives word from Lacuna, the company that performs the memory-wiping procedure, that she has erased all knowledge of him, which sets him down the path of following her into blissful ignorance, along with the title card 18 minutes in.

'The Empty Man' (2020)

One of the most divisive horror movies of the past few years, The Empty Man offers some intriguing ideas even as it collapses due to its overly convoluted plot. When the young daughter of a family friend goes missing, former police officer James (James Badge Dale) investigates the case, eventually crossing paths with a strange cult.

The Empty Man opens with a sequence that could serve as its own short film, as it follows four hikers on a snowy mountain in South Asia. As the Americans explore their surroundings, they encounter a strange shrine that results in most of their deaths,before the title card at 22 minutes ushers in James's story.

'Fresh' (2022)

A darkly entertaining look at the horrors of modern dating, Fresh stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Noa, a woman fed up with the trivialities of online dating. Just as she declares she is over looking for love, she meets the charming Steve (Sebastian Stan), and the pair swiftly begin a new romance as Noa regains faith in the male species.

However, that faith is quickly dashed when a date at Steve's house results in him drugging her, setting the stage for Fresh's darker plot to begin. Up until this sudden tonal shift, one would be forgiven for thinking the film is a romantic-comedy, as Edgar-Jones and Stan share great chemistry, but the 33rd minute reveals it is indeed a horror film.

'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

One of the greatest war movies of all time, Apocalypse Now begins its tale of desolation and dissolution straight away, as Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is sent into the Cambodian jungle to find rogue Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). As Willard and his team venture deeper into the jungle, they see horrors they will never forget.

Apocalypse Now does not feature a traditional title card, as the film immerses audiences in Francis Ford Coppola's story immediately. The movie could not be copyrighted if the title did not appear, however, so when Willard finally reaches Kurtz's hideout 1 hour and 48 minutes in, he is greeted by graffiti that reads "Our Motto: Apocalypse Now!"

'Mandy' (2018)

A big part of the recent outpouring of love for the offbeat talents of Nicolas Cage, Mandy sees him playing a lumberjack named Red. After a hippie cult breaks into his home and murders his wife, Mandy (Andrea Riseborough), Red sets out for revenge in this trippy, blood-soaked, neon-drenched action thriller.

One of the most iconic moments of Mandy is when Red retreats to the bathroom as he grapples with his wife's death. Cage is riveting as the heartbroken widow screams out all his pain and anger, before forging the weapons that he will avenge her with. These moments are powerful as the title card finally drops 75 minutes in.

'RRR' (2022)

One of the breakout hits of 2022, RRR has swiftly gained fans all over the world. Hailing from India, the film follows the lives of two real revolutionaries from the country's past, charting their unbreakable friendship with each other and the battles they fight for their country. It packs plenty of action and songs into its three-hour runtime.

Beginning with a young boy in danger as a result of a train crash, RRR's protagonists, Raju and Bheem, cross paths as they work together to save him. As the heroes pull off a stunning action sequence and rescue the child, their unbreakable bromance is forged, setting the stage for the title card to finally drop 40 minutes into the movie.

'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Probably the best Western version of Godzilla we are ever going to get, Pacific Rim is Guillermo del Toro's tribute to the kaiju genre. As the gigantic monsters threaten to destroy the world, elite soldiers who pilot enormous mechs dubbed jaegers are the only ones able to stand in their way as they fight to save humanity.

Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) is the hero of the story, and Pacific Rim begins with Raleigh and his brother Yancy piloting a jaeger during a defense mission. When a kaiju ambushes them, the resulting battle leaves Yancy dead and Raleigh emotionally broken, leading to his resignation from the force as the titles drop 15 minutes in.

