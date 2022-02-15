To freshen up its formula, the Paranormal Activity franchise changed locations and gave audiences a new cast to root for. Scream (2022) gave its most diverse cast of potential survivors or victims, starting with a pair of Latina sisters at its center. In Spanish-language films where it would be obvious to have a central Latine cast, some alterations give a far more unique approach - offering characters of all ages and not preferring young protagonists. Of Mexican, Honduran, and Spaniard heritage, the following characters offered much-needed inclusion to the horror genre.

While more exploration of the diversity that exists in the Hispanic and Latin community is still needed, here’s a look at the progress so far. Maybe they were part of the supporting cast or maybe they were the main star, but the following should be remembered for what they brought to the screen.

Jesús Gris - Cronos (1993)

In this dark fantasy by Guillermo del Toro, the traditional story of a vampire and the hunger for immortality is given new life. An antiques dealer and grandfather discovers a treasure worth more than all the money in the world. And with it, come the men who will do whatever it takes to steal it. Youthfulness is once again a theme but with a very different context.

Jesús Gris (Federico Luppi) finds a fountain of youth, packaged in a scarab-like device. It ends up turning him into a new kind of vampire, still hungry for blood but without fangs and a cape. But Gris’ life gets even more dangerous when he’s tracked down by a rich man who is much more greedy for the device. Aging and his relationship with his granddaughter are what the kindly old man has to grapple with, a contrast to the usual young vampire seeking out a lover.

Carmen - The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

Another from del Toro, this haunting story is set during the last week of the Spanish Civil War. A young boy, Carlos (Fernando Tielve), has become an orphan after the death of his father, a freedom fighter. He’s sent to a rural orphanage with an ominous past, where the ghosts of the past are both real and symbolic. In the main courtyard lies a bomb that seemingly lies dormant. Carlos soon starts to see the phantom of a young boy, still bleeding from the wound that killed him. In a mix that has since become a signature calling card of del Toro, this gothic ghost story blends with a historical melodrama.

Carmen (Marisa Paredes) is the headmistress of the orphanage, out in the middle of nowhere. This film by del Toro is unique, not only for the design of its ghost but the character depth given to Carmen, an older woman who is curt but not harsh to the children. More unexpectedly, Carmen has an unrequited love story with one of her coworkers, Dr. Casares (Federico Luppi). The ghost that haunts the land is only one obstacle, a very human threat causes an explosion that leads to the unsuccessful second chance at love between these long-time friends.

Laura García Rodríguez - The Orphanage (2007)

There is a reason orphanages have become frequent locations to set a horror story. Something horrible and tragic has sent these kids to these places and not many of these locations were child-friendly. Like The Devil’s Backbone, this isn’t a traditional jump-scare haunted house story. It cuts deeper, moving well beyond its initial foreboding atmosphere and into something more poignant.

Laura (Belén Rueda) returns to her childhood home, an old orphanage, with her husband and young son, Simón. She decides to renovate it into a safe place for disabled children but when Simón goes missing, Laura’s plan falls apart. A devastating revelation flips this horror story into a tragedy. Despite shifting from fear to guilt, Laura ultimately becomes the caretaker she wanted to be.

Jesse Arista - Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

In the fifth installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise. best friends Jesse (Andrew Jacobs) and Hector (Jorge Diaz) are ready to enjoy the start of summer. Using a camera to record the fun they’ll get up to, they prank a neighbor everyone calls a “witch” under their breath. And then said neighbor dies, while a classmate of Jesse is spotted running away from the apartment.

Jesse, along with his friends and family, live in downtown Oxnard, Cali, marking a shift away from the upper-middle-class families and suburbia that all of the previous films in the franchise were set in. Jesse has just finished high school and is ready to embrace what the world has in store for him. But witches, curses and a demon possession knock his world off-kilter.

Pablo Simon Bolivar - Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)

A bad box office couldn’t get rid of Bruce Campbell and his chainsaw. Back and only sort of ready for action, Ash Williams gets help from a fellow coworker in restarting his battle against the Evil Dead. Although it was ultimately canceled after three seasons, that is still three seasons with Ash, his “groovy” self, and the dark comedy of a world with hell on earth.

Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago) once worked at ValueStop where he loved his shifts with Ash. Then Pablo gets pulled into helping Ash fight off the Deadites and the scarlet blood is thrown on them in gallons. Pablo helps create a successful prosthetic hand for Ash and although he loses his uncle, Pablo soon takes over the family legacy. Starting out as a sidekick, Pablo becomes El Brujo Especial, a powerful enemy against evil and the show’s zooming dutch angles.

Ramón Morales - Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark (2019)

In the first adaptation of the children's book series that was as much beloved as it was maligned, the monsters on the pages come alive (“Harold,” “The Dream,” and more). The small town of Mill Valley has its dark secrets exposed when a group of friends steal a book from an apparently haunted house. It’s funny, gross, and includes a kickass cover of “Season of the Witch” by Lana Del Rey.

Ramón Morales (Michael Garza) is a young teen who stumbles into the inner circle of Stella (Zoe Colletti) and her friends. He’s a drifter who experiences the bigotry of Mill Valley due to his ethnicity. But he’s also a Vietnam “draft dodger” who puts himself at continuous risk of arrest by staying behind to help out Stella as the haunted book targets the town. Even if they eliminate all the monsters, Garza’s character still faces threats but perseveres against the odds.

Lisa Nova - Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

Hollywood is the land where dreams are made and where they can be destroyed. Budding filmmaker Lisa (Rose Salazar) finds herself in the middle of this dilemma. And then she decides to push back. She wants her movie made, with herself in the director’s chair, and she will not stop to make sure that happens. But this Netflix series has surreal horror up its sleeve and characters thought to be good, are either killed off or given darker intentions.

As a young filmmaker looking to make it big in Hollywood, Lisa finds out just how hard it is to make a name for herself. After her film gets stolen by an arrogant producer, Lisa decides to get unusual revenge. A hex is started and over the course of eight episodes, Lisa’s body needs to suffer to allow revenge to be had. But if the body horror is relentless to her, she’s just as stubborn in getting what she wants.

Lupita - Bingo Hell (2021)

In this Blumhouse production, gentrification gets a literal devil. The charming and charmingly rundown community of Oak Springs has a staunch leader in the old and wise Lupita (Adriana Barraza). When the bingo hall is renovated by a sinister owner (Richard Brake), greed shows its ugly self among her loved ones and residents.

Lupita is one stubborn resident of Oak Springs; she won’t be moving out to allow her community to be gentrified. She sees through the changes happening around her. She would much rather enjoy the friendly atmosphere of a friend’s auto repair shop than step even a toe into the hip new coffee shop. When the bingo hall gets turned into a casino, Lupita takes it upon herself to put a stop to it, proving, like Carmen, there is more room for older Latina characters that aren’t simply an Abuela.

Tara & Sam Carpenter - Scream (2022)

After 25 years since Woodsboro first suffered a series of slasher-movie-inspired killings, the anniversary is celebrated with the return of Ghostface. When her younger sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega), is attacked, Sam (Melissa Barrera) returns home, fit with a dark past to stir up some drama. The killings are quick and brutal, full of nostalgia and a fresh intensity.

In a film series that usually boosted an all-white cast (Jada Pinkett Smith said as much in the 1997 sequel), the fifth entry changed things up. Leading the modern teens of Woodsboro, are estranged sisters, Sam and Tara Carpenter. Putting a sibling relationship as the film’s emotional arc was yet another new addition and they followed in the footsteps of Sidney and Gale, fighting hard to survive the newest killing spree by Ghostface. And they fight to the very end to protect each other.

