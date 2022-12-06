These Latino holiday films will bring joy to your household during the happiest season of the year.

The holiday season is probably the most joyful one of the year, and it wouldn’t be the same without a long list of movies to spread said joy. Latino films have been falling into the holiday spirit for many decades, bringing Latino traditions, characters, and stories to households around the world.

From different versions of Santa to family gatherings, these Latino holiday films should be on everyone’s list of best Christmas movies streaming right now. These characters are all about family, love, and finding happiness during the holiday season.

'El Camino Christmas' (2017)

Unlike the typical Christmas movie, El Camino Christmas brings a story of action and crime to the audience’s screen. While a man tries to find his father, he finds himself barricading inside a liquor store on Christmas Eve with a few dozen cop cars outside.

Tim Allen leads the cast while Jessica Alba brings the news, and Kurtwood Smith and Dax Shephard investigate. The audience gave this movie a 40%, making it an okay Christmas crime movie. It can be streamed on Netflix.

‘Feliz NaviDAD’ (2020)

Feliz NaviDAD, a Lifetime movie, stars Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, and Paulina Chávez. The movie follows a well-known formula in which the male and female protagonists pretend to date (or as they call it, “practice date”) but end up falling in love after a single dad matches with an out-of-town musician.

Fans of Christmas movies always enjoy a holiday-themed love story, which shows with the audience giving this movie a 56%. It also helps that it has great music and an excellent ensemble cast.

‘Nothing Like The Holidays’ (2008)

There is a long list of Christmas movies and TV shows to stream on HBO Max, and among those is Nothing Like The Holidays. The movie can also be found on YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV, following the story of the Rodriguez family as they travel to Chicago for the holidays.

The Rodriguez’s family story will prepare fans for their family gatherings this holiday season which have a lot of drama. A daughter-in-law who wants to focus on her career and a mother who is ready to divorce the father, they bring a bit of everything to the screen,

‘Feliz Christmas, Merry Navidad’ (1999)

Not every Christmas movie has a happy beginning, but they mostly have happy endings. Feliz Christmas, Merry Navidad proves exactly that as it follows the story of a woman traveling with her son to Mexico for the holidays after her husband’s murder. At the end of the day, she wants her son to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Directed by Luis Palomo as part of Pigeon Productions, the movie can be streamed on YouTube through the director’s channel. It stars Tere Tarin, Carlos Soriano, and Angelina Cruz.

‘Santa Claus vs. The Devil’ (1959)

Although the audience gave Santa Claus a 27%, it cannot be denied that this movie brought different themes to the holiday season. With a devil trying to put an end to Christmas and prevent Santa from giving gifts to the children of the world, the famous magician Merlin will be the help Mr. Claus needs to save Christmas.

Perhaps best known for its appearance on the cult comedy show Mystery Science Theater 3000, this film is narrated by K. Gordon Murray and stars José Elías Moreno, Lupita Quezadas, and Armando Arriola. For those who want to dive into this old classic, it can be streamed on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime (although its dated depiction of world cultures may be off-putting to most viewers).

‘Enchanted Christmas’ (2017)

Nothing screams Christmas more than a Hallmark movie, and Enchanted Christmas combines the typical Hallmark formula with a Latino leading couple. Off-screen married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega bring this couple to life with great chemistry and killer dance moves.

As a former dancer, project manager Laura Trudeau must renovate her hometown’s lodge in time for Christmas. She soon realizes the lodge holds a personal meaning, and it changes everything. The audience gave this movie a 41%.

‘Holiday in Santa Fe’ (2021)

Mario Lopez is no stranger to Christmas movies, and he takes on the theme once more in another Lifetime movie: Holiday in Santa Fe. This time around, he plays Tony Ortega, and his female counterpart is played by Emeraude Toubia. Can love happen between a business executive and a family businessman?

A greeting card executive makes her way to Santa Fe, trying to acquire a family business that makes Christmas ornaments inspired by Mexican traditions. This is the perfect movie to introduce the Latino Christmas culture and show why it is so special.

‘An Ice Wine Christmas’ (2021)

Lifetime has done an amazing job at casting Latino-led movies to spread the holiday joy. An Ice Wine Christmas is another perfect example with leading lady Roselyn Sanchez. The movie follows Camila (a wine sommelier) when she goes home for the annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest.

While in town, Camila discovers there are plenty of changes coming that may alter the Christmas Festival and the town’s life as she remembers it. While trying to save the festival, she may find love and share the authentic spirit of Christmas.

'Navidad, S. A.' (2008)

Most Christmas movies are about bringing joy, happiness, and the spirit of the holiday into the viewers’ homes. However, Navidad, S.A. focuses on bringing awareness to global warming in an innovative and creative manner. This unique take on the holidays is directed by Fernando Rovzar and starred by Alejandra Ambrosi, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., and Mauricio Barrientos.

In this version of Christmas, as the holiday season gets in full gear, Santa Claus realizes the North Pole is melting and has to do his best to rid the holiday of its capitalist nature. It is a different approach to the true meaning of Christmas.

‘Holiday in Handcuffs’ (2007)

Holiday in Handcuffs may not be everyone’s typical Latino holiday film, but it stars everyone’s favorite Latino leading man: Mario Lopez. This time around, he pairs up with Melissa Joan Hart to bring the perfect amount of romance and comedy that the holiday season needs.

A struggling artist and working waitress must find a boyfriend to bring home for the holidays. However, she doesn’t take the conventional approach and kidnaps a customer (Lopez) to impress her family.

