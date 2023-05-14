Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order is one of the longest-running shows on television and one of the most well-known police procedurals. It first aired from 1990 until 2010 and won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, then returned in 2021 and can be found in syndication seemingly everywhere. The series also spawned numerous spin-offs and a reputation for "ripped from the headlines" episodes inspired by real events and crossovers between each show.

The show's title card and iconic dun-dun sound effect—meant to mimic the sound of a cell door closing—are instantly recognizable, and the show is an undeniable piece of TV history. With hundreds of episodes telling the stories of countless criminals and their victims and all the twists and turns the investigations take, there's no shortage of compelling, must-see episodes from the show's early days to now. These are the best episodes of Law & Order, ranked.

15 "Indifference"

Season 1, Episode 9 (1990)

When Did Lowenstein (Sarah Rowland Doroff) collapses at school, she unfortunately dies from horrific injuries, leading Max Greevey (George Dzunda) and Mike Logan (Chris Noff) to investigate her seemingly normal middle-class family. As the detectives dig into her parents, Carla (Marcia Jean Kurtz) and Dr. Jacob Lowenstein (David Groh), they uncover dark family secrets of drug addiction and severe physical and sexual abuse.

"Indifference" is considered to be one of the best episodes in the show's first great season and is based on the real-life 1987 murder case of six-year-old Lisa Steinberg, whose father was charged and convicted of manslaughter in her death. The overall tone of the episode is ominously gritty and features stellar performances from the entire main cast against a vivid depiction of serious subjects without coming off as preachy. – Andrea Ciriaco

14 "American Dream"

Season 4, Episode 8 (1993)

A case comes back to haunt ADA Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty) when skeletal remains are discovered at a construction site on Roosevelt Island, contradicting the initial testimony that put a former Wall Street junk bond broker, Philip Swan (Želko Ivanek), behind bars for the crime. The discovery leads to Swan being granted a new trial and, after spending several years in prison, he has become a jailhouse attorney and decides to represent himself.

"American Dream" is an intense episode and brings to light the process and laws of the American justice system that can sometimes work against or with those upholding the law. While Moriarty is always a pleasure, Ivanek's performance essentially dominates the episode, expertly outsmarting Moriarty in the courtroom, but in the end, the ADA manages to have one final trick up his sleeve. – Andrea Ciriaco

13 "Criminal Law"

Season 16, Episode 9 (2005)

When detectives are investigating a series of seemingly unrelated murders, they're shocked to discover a list of names who are targets and one includes ADA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). As the team races against the clock to find the killer, McCoy eventually realizes the list are all the names of witnesses who testified in a case he prosecuted against a serial killer.

"Criminal Law" is a suspenseful episode and considered to be one of the Law & Order season's best episodes by fans. The episode is brilliant in a way that starts out as a simple plot, expanding into a more complex web of crime and depth, effortlessly entangling audiences into the hunt for the vengeful suspect. – Andrea Ciriaco

12 "Showtime"

Season 7, Episode 17 (1997)

When a new suspect comes forward in a high-profile case against a Hollywood director, Eddie Newman (Scott Cohen), McCoy's case against Newman begins to unravel. Meanwhile, the case's latest surprise could have other consequences for the team, including ADA Ross (Carey Lowell) losing her job and Detective Cutis' (Benjamin Bratt) marriage falling apart.

"Showtime" is the final installment of a three-part episode that ends with a climatic finale. The episode does an excellent job of balancing the current case with the character's personal battles without one overshadowing the other, leading to a highly intriguing final segment that will have audiences on edge. – Andrea Ciriaco

11 "Prince of Darkness"

Season 3, Episode 8 (1992)

When a killer connected to a Colombian drug cartel murders a couple in a local restaurant, investigators need to build a case against the suspect, resulting in Sergent Ceretta (Paul Sorvino) going undercover. Everything seems to be going to plan until Ceretta is shot by a gunman who the team needed to call as a witness to testify in the case.

"Prince of Darkness" is considered to be one of the most interesting and intense episodes in Law & Order's third season and features a stellar performance by Sorvino. The episode is one of few rare gems in the series that one gets better the more times fans view the episode, noticing intricate details and depth to the episode that they may have missed the first time through. – Andrea Ciriaco

10 "Shadow"

Season 8, Episode 8 (1997)

A bail bondsman’s murder in "Shadow" leads to the discovery of a corrupt lawyer who can fix cases for a high price. The detectives set out to determine who he’s working with—and learn there’s a tie to the district attorney’s office.

Like some of Law & Order’s other most notable episodes, “Shadow” goes deeper than just the crime and deals with larger scale corruption and betrayal. The episode also features a young Kate Mara as one of the guest stars, making it worth revisiting again today.

9 "Refuge," Parts 1 and 2

Season 9, Episodes 23 and 24 (1999)

In “Refuge”, the two-part Season 9 finale, the detectives are dealing with the Russian mob, after a shootout leads them to discover a mob killing and the traumatized boy who saw it happen but is too afraid to talk, then ultimately a money-laundering scheme. On top of that, the precinct receives a bomb threat.

The two-part format features a more complex and high-stakes case than usual, with civil-rights violations when detectives need to detain witnesses so they can even proceed with the investigation safely and the case escalating all the way to the Supreme Court.

8 "Bodies"

Season 14, Episode 1 (2003)

In “Bodies,” the Season 14 premiere, the detectives aren’t faced with their usual murder and suspect—this time, they’re dealing with a serial killer targeting teenage girls out for the night in need of a taxi to get home. The killer’s lawyer knows where the bodies are buried, and in his search for answers, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), prosecutes the lawyer for aiding and abetting a felon.

“Bodies” doesn’t just present a case somewhat different from the Law & Order norm, it features an interesting use of legal tactics in the pursuit of justice, as well as a look at how far a lawyer might go to further their career.

7 "Burn Card"

Season 18, Episode 14 (2008)

In “Burn Card,” after Detective Green (Jesse L. Martin) shoots a murder suspect, it leads to an investigation that reveals information about his past gambling problem, including the fact that he owed the suspect money. Green decides to leave the force as a result.

Throughout its run, Law & Order went from being almost exclusively focused on the cases to delving into characters’ personal lives, and “Burn Card” is among the best examples of that. It was a fitting sendoff for Martin, who was on the show for Seasons 10 through 18 for a total of 198 episodes.

6 "Invaders"

Season 16, Episode 22 (2006)

When the detectives investigate fake DEA badges in “Invaders,” it leads to the murder of ADA Borgia (Annie Parisse), and to lure them out, McCoy holds a fake hearing and enlists the help of a corrupt DEA agent. As the case progresses, McCoy becomes more and more personally invested.

Law & Order’s detectives sometimes take huge risks, and “Invaders” is no exception. It’s an interesting look at McCoy as a character, specifically how far he’s willing to go and whether or not it’s worth it in the end.

5 "Rubber Room"

Season 20, Episode 23 (2010)

As the final episode of Law & Order’s original run, “Rubber Room” is a compelling story about a blogger threatening to attack a school. The title refers to a temporary reassignment center for teachers accused of misconduct, and the blogger is revealed to be one of the accused teachers.

“Rubber Room” was a great note to end on—albeit temporarily—and, true to Law & Order fashion, explored the all too familiar subject of threats against schools. The episode also features Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in a cameo as a secretary.

4 "Couples"

Season 13, Episode 23 (2003)

It’s a very busy day for the detectives in “Couples,” Law & Order’s 300th episode. They have to contend with multiple murders and a kidnapping, then learn one of the murders has connection to another from a decade prior. Each case involves a domestic dispute.

“Couples” was an interesting, memorable way to mark the show’s long run, and the idea that all the cases shared a common theme made things even more interesting. The episode also features some lighthearted, humorous moments, and, as is so often the case with Law & Order, great performances from its guest stars.

3 "Damaged"

Season 8, Episode 22 (1998)

In Season 8’s “Damaged,” after a teacher is shot, the investigation uncovers she was not the intended target and that the shooter was instead seeking revenge against three boys who sexually assaulted her intellectually disabled sister.

“Damaged” features multiple twists throughout the case, from the motive behind the shooting to the outcome of the case against the boys. The show’s familiar courtroom scenes of testimony and questioning are particularly tense and uncomfortable in “Damaged,” culminating in a shocking outcome—despite the jury finding the boys guilty, a last-minute motion at the prodding of the judge results in the case being dismissed.

2 "Pro Se"

Season 6, Episode 21 (1996)

In “Pro Se” in Season 6, three people are found murdered in a vintage-clothing store and a fourth is injured, ultimately leading the detectives to a schizophrenic man who had been off his medication for an extended period of time, causing him to dissociate from reality. He has a law degree and insists on serving as his own defense.

“Pro Se” is consistently ranked among the best episodes of Law & Order. Denis O’Hare guest stars as the killer, delivering an impressive performance, and a pre-Handmaid’s Tale Ann Dowd appears as his sister.

1 "Aftershock"

Season 6, Episode 23 (1996)

McCoy, Claire Kincaid (Jill Hennessy), Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach), and Rey Curtis all attend the execution of a criminal they successfully convicted for rape and murder in "Aftershock," and the episode follows each of the characters as they process it, particularly their role in another person’s death.

Law & Order typically takes viewers through the investigation of a crime and the court battle that follows, but “Aftershock” is a rare break from the formula. The episode memorable Law & Order episode offers a glimpse at not just what comes after but how the characters handle it, ranging from being unbothered to being forever changed by the experience.

