Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order is one of the longest-running shows on television and one of the most well-known police procedurals, now in its 22nd season with its 23rd on the way. It first aired from 1990 until 2010 and won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, then returned in 2021 and can be found in syndication seemingly everywhere. The series also spawned numerous spin-offs and a reputation for "ripped from the headlines" episodes inspired by real events and crossovers between each show.

The show's title card and iconic dun-dun sound effect—meant to mimic the sound of a cell door closing—are instantly recognizable, and the show is an undeniable piece of TV history. With hundreds of episodes telling the stories of countless criminals and their victims and all the twists and turns the investigations take, there's no shortage of compelling, must-see episodes from the show's early days to now.

10 "Shadow" (Season 8, Episode 8)

A bail bondsman’s murder in "Shadow" leads to the discovery of a corrupt lawyer who can fix cases for a high price. The detectives set out to determine who he’s working with—and learn there’s a tie to the district attorney’s office.

Like some of Law & Order’s other most notable episodes, “Shadow” goes deeper than just the crime and deals with larger scale corruption and betrayal. The episode also features a young Kate Mara as one of the guest stars.

9 "Refuge," Parts 1 and 2 (Season 9, Episodes 23 and 24)

In “Refuge”, the two-part Season 9 finale, the detectives are dealing with the Russian mob, after a shootout leads them to discover a mob killing and the traumatized boy who saw it happen but is too afraid to talk, then ultimately a money-laundering scheme. On top of that, the precinct receives a bomb threat.

The two-part format features a more complex and high-stakes case than usual, with civil-rights violations when detectives need to detain witnesses so they can even proceed with the investigation safely and the case escalating all the way to the Supreme Court.

8 "Bodies" (Season 14, Episode 1)

In “Bodies,” the Season 14 premiere, the detectives aren’t faced with their usual murder and suspect—this time, they’re dealing with a serial killer targeting teenage girls out for the night in need of a taxi to get home. The killer’s lawyer knows where the bodies are buried, and in his search for answers, Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston, prosecutes the lawyer for aiding and abetting a felon.

“Bodies” doesn’t just present a case somewhat different from the Law & Order norm, it features an interesting use of legal tactics in the pursuit of justice, as well as a look at how far a lawyer might go to further their career.

7 "Burn Card" (Season 18, Episode 14)

In “Burn Card,” after Detective Green, played by Jesse L. Martin, shoots a murder suspect, it leads to an investigation that reveals information about his past gambling problem, including the fact that he owed the suspect money. Green decides to leave the force as a result.

Throughout its run, Law & Order went from being almost exclusively focused on the cases to delving into characters’ personal lives, and “Burn Card” is among the best examples of that. It was a fitting sendoff for Martin, who was on the show for Seasons 10 through 18 for a total of 198 episodes.

6 "Invaders" (Season 16, Episode 22)

When the detectives investigate fake DEA badges in “Invaders,” it leads to the murder of ADA Borgia, and to lure them out, McCoy holds a fake hearing and enlists the help of a corrupt DEA agent. As the case progresses, McCoy becomes more and more personally invested.

Law & Order’s detectives sometimes take huge risks, and “Invaders” is no exception. It’s an interesting look at McCoy as a character, specifically how far he’s willing to go and whether or not it’s worth it in the end.

5 "Rubber Room" (Season 20, Episode 23)

As the final episode of Law & Order’s original run, “Rubber Room” is a compelling story about a blogger threatening to attack a school. The title refers to a temporary reassignment center for teachers accused of misconduct, and the blogger is revealed to be one of the accused teachers.

“Rubber Room” was a great note to end on—albeit temporarily—and, true to Law & Order fashion, explored the all too familiar subject of threats against schools. The episode also features Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in a cameo as a secretary.

4 "Couples" (Season 13, Episode 23)

It’s a very busy day for the detectives in “Couples,” Law & Order’s 300th episode. They have to contend with multiple murders and a kidnapping, then learn one of the murders has connection to another from a decade prior. Each case involves a domestic dispute.

“Couples” was an interesting, memorable way to show’s long run, and the idea that all the cases shared a common theme made things even more interesting. The episode also features some lighthearted, humorous moments, and, as is so often the case with Law & Order, great performances from its guest stars.

3 "Damaged" (Season 8, Episode 22)

In Season 8’s “Damaged,” after a teacher is shot, the investigation uncovers she was not the intended target and that the shooter was instead seeking revenge against three boys who sexually assaulted her intellectually disabled sister.

“Damaged” features multiple twists throughout the case, from the motive behind the shooting to the outcome of the case against the boys. The show’s familiar courtroom scenes of testimony and questioning are particularly tense and uncomfortable in “Damaged,” culminating in a shocking outcome—despite the jury finding the boys guilty, a last-minute motion at the prodding of the judge results in the case being dismissed.

2 "Pro Se" (Season 6, Episode 21)

In “Pro Se” in Season 6, three people are found murdered in a vintage-clothing store and a fourth is injured, ultimately leading the detectives to a schizophrenic man who had been off his medication for an extended period of time, causing him to dissociate from reality. He has a law degree and insists on serving as his own defense.

“Pro Se” is consistently ranked among the best episodes of Law & Order. Denis O’Hare guest stars as the killer, delivering an impressive performance, and a pre-Handmaid’s TaleAnn Dowd appears as his sister.

1 "Aftershock" (Season 6, Episode 23)

McCoy, Claire Kincaid, Lennie Briscoe and Rey Curtis all attend the execution of a criminal they successfully convicted for rape and murder in "Aftershock," and the episode follows each of the characters as they process it, particularly their role in another person’s death.

Law & Order typically takes viewers through the investigation of a crime and the court battle that follows, but “Aftershock” is a rare break from the formula. The episode offers a glimpse at not just what comes after but how the characters handle it, ranging from being unbothered to being forever changed by the experience.

