Law & Order: SVU is one of the longest-running and most successful procedurals on television. The Special Victims Unit, led by Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), navigates the especially heinous cases of sex crimes. Since its premiere in 1999, SVU has changed the way we approach these topics, and as times change, the show has as well.

There’s no denying the spectacular impact the series has, but there is one piece of discourse among fans that never seems to tire, and that’s which seasons of the long-running series are the best. Of course, it’s all subjective, but these are our picks for the 10 best seasons of Law & Order: SVU.

10 Season 22 (2020-2021)

No. of Episodes: 16

Image via NBC

While Season 22 may not immediately jump out as a memorable season due to it being cut short because of COVID-19, it earns a place on this list for one very distinct reason; the return of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) of course.

Stabler left the series after Season 12 without so much as a goodbye to his longtime partner Benson. So his return in episode 9, “Return of the Prodigal Son” was a huge episode for all fans, and though the rest of the season may not measure up quite the same, this is still a pivotal moment in SVU’s run.

9 Season 1 (1999-2000)

No. of Episodes: 22

Image via NBC

When it was first announced that there would be a spin-off of the original Law & Order, fans were naturally skeptical, so SVU had to prove it was here to stay right off the bat. Season 1 isn’t bad by any means, but it suffers a bit because it hasn’t yet found its groove or its voice. In an attempt to get itself off the ground, it copied the same format as the original series, just shifting the focus to sex crimes, and also had multiple characters from the original crossover, most notably Captain Cragen (Dann Florek).

That doesn’t mean Season 1 of SVU lacked any originality though, not at all. In fact, it quickly proved that it was here to do something new and unique and to show a completely different side to police investigations and the types of cases that they deal with. This was made especially intriguing thanks to the electric chemistry between Benson and Stabler. Fans were immediately hooked on their partnership and how they worked together.

8 Season 11 (2009-2010)

No. of Episodes: 24

Image via NBC

Season 11 has a standout repertoire of memorable episodes, but they’re specifically episodes that provide social commentary, or “ripped from the headlines” cases. Such as the episode “Solitary” which questions the use of solitary confinement as a punishment in prisons, and even puts Stabler through the experience so he can find out firsthand what the psychological effects of the punishment are. The season was also notable for its guest stars. From Sarah Paulson, Scott Foley, Sharon Stone, and more, there was no shortage of star power throughout the season.

Season 11 also brought back fan-favorite ADA Alex Cabot (Stephanie March) as a series regular. She previously returned in Season 10 when she replaced Kim Greylek (Michaela McManus), but Season 11 was her first time being a series regular since Season 5, and her return was something many fans delighted in.

7 Season 15 (2013-2014)

No. of Episodes: 24

Image via NBC

Season 15 is a change of pace for SVU and one that many fans remember as one of the heaviest seasons of the series. Rather than continuing with the “case of the week” format they’ve been following since the show began in 1999, Season 15 shifts focus and puts one specific case at the forefront of the season. That case is none other than William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber).

Season 15 premieres with “Surrender Benson” in which William Lewis abducts Detective Benson, holds her hostage, and tortures her. She makes it out alive, but not unscathed, and the rest of the season puts Benson in the limelight as she struggles with the trauma the entire ordeal left her with. It’s a standout performance from Mariska Hargitay, and that alone lands Season 15 on the list of best SVU seasons, even if it is a hard one to stomach. There are some other moments hidden behind the William Lewis-saga in Season 15 that deserve to be mentioned. Such as Munch (Richard Belzer) and Cragen's retirement, which perfectly set up Benson to take over the SVU department later on.

6 Season 5 (2003-2004)

No. of Episodes: 25

Image via NBC

Season 5 brought a major shake-up to SVU in terms of the ADAs, when it decided to replace Alex Cabot with someone new. Alex joined the show in Season 2 and quickly became a favorite among fans with her no-nonsense attitude in court, and her general chemistry with the SVU detectives. So when she decides to prosecute members of a drug cartel in the Season 5 episode “Loss,” audiences are immediately on edge. As it turned out, they had every right to be. Cabot ends up having to fake her death when a hit is put on her, and she is put into witness protection, leaving the Special Victims Unit to find a new ADA, all the while mourning the “loss” of their previous, and much beloved, one.

That new ADA is Casey Novak (Diane Neal) who gets off to a rocky start with Benson and Stabler due to them not being able to get over Alex. But ADA Novak soon wins them, and the rest of the squad over with her ferocious approach in the courtroom, and she goes on to have one of the best conviction rates of any ADA in the series.

5 Season 9 (2007-2008)

No. of Episodes: 19

Image via NBC

Season 9 brought a new detective to the SVU team with Chester Lake (Adam Beach), who was paired with Fin Tutuola (Ice-T). Lake wasn’t a bad character, but he just didn’t fit in with the rest of the squad quite as well as one would have hoped, and he didn’t have the same amount of chemistry with Fin that Munch always did which was also a bit of a letdown. But perhaps the biggest change up of Season 9 was when Casey Novak was disbarred in the Season 9 finale, meaning the show once again had to find a replacement ADA for the Special Victims Unit, though, as Season 10 would eventually prove, it would be hard to fill Novak’s shoes.

Season 9 does have an incredible lineup of episodes though, and some huge guest stars to complement them. The best of the best being the Robin Williams-led “Authority” in which the usually funny and charming actor plays one of the series' most compelling and menacing villains, running an experiment on people and manipulating them into harassment. Eventually abducting Benson and forcing Stabler to recreate the experiment on her.

4 Season 6 (2004-2005)

No. of Episodes: 23

Image via NBC

Season 6 of SVU found a brand new groove with the addition of Casey Novak as the unit’s new ADA, but it also found itself investigating far more heinous cases than they’ve seen before. Seriously, Season 6 is chock-full of stand-out episodes, some of which will stick with you long after you move on to the next. One of the best (and saddest) is “Charisma” in which the detectives investigate a cult that prays on women and children, only discovering it when they’re notified of a 12-year-old girl who shows up at the hospital pregnant and weeks away from giving birth. SVU has its fair share of disturbing episodes but “Charisma” was an especially tough one to sit through.

There’s also the episode “Pure” which guest-stars Martin Short as a medium who claims he has visions of a missing child. And of course, the unforgettable episode “Ghost” which marks the return of Alex Cabot as she comes out of witness protection briefly to testify against the men who attempted to kill her, shocking everyone (including her attempted murderers) in the process. Season 6 changed the scope of the cases the detectives would face going forward and pushed the boundaries, allowing for more intense and high-stakes investigations.

3 Season 2 (2000-2001)

No. of Episodes: 21

Image via NBC

Season 2 better built upon what Season 1 had set up, and did so by also introducing brand new characters that helped flesh out the unit and give it more personality. For starters, we get a new detective in Fin Tutuola, who becomes the new partner of John Munch. This was also the season that the world outside of the squad room opened up a bit more, bringing with it the aforementioned ADA Alex Cabot to better represent the “Law” aspect of the series. As well as psychiatrist George Huang (B.D. Wong) and medical examiner Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie).

Season 2 found its footing much easier than Season 1, and has a plethora of episodes that stick out. But what really makes Season 2 memorable is the partnership of Fin and Munch. While Benson and Stabler are the OG dynamic duo, Munch and Fin offer a more comedic side throughout their time as partners that help to break up the darker tones of the series.

2 Season 7 (2005-2006)

No. of Episodes: 22

Image via NBC

Season 7 of SVU sticks out for its more emotional episodes, specifically “911” which earned Mariska Hargitay her first Emmy as Olivia Benson. The episode sees Benson trying to race against the clock to find a young girl who claims she’s locked in a room. While the rest of the department believes the entire thing to be one big elaborate prank, Benson refuses to give up on her, and it’s that determination that ends up saving the girl’s life and solidifying Benson as one of television’s best heroines.

Season 7 yet again pulled at the heartstrings with the episode “Fault,” which saw the detectives tracking down a recently released sex offender who has kidnapped two children. The case takes a turn for the worse, with Benson getting injured and one of the children ending up dead, and the entire case has such an effect on Benson and Stabler that the episode ends with Benson asking for a new partner. The remaining episodes follow the once partners as they navigate the time apart, with Benson transferring to computer crimes, giving the series an unprecedented shakeup that was as shocking as it was upsetting. It was the first time the show really got personal on us, and dug into the lore of Benson and Stabler and what they meant to each other, something that still remains just as relevant today.

1 Season 3 (2001-2002)

No. of Episodes: 23

Image via NBC

Season 3 was the season that SVU finally hit the nail on the head when it came to perfecting the early dynamics. It brought in a final few additions to the side cast with Bureau Chief Elizabeth Donnelly (Judith Light) and defense attorney Trevor Langan (Peter Hermann), and with them, it had a perfect recipe for seasons to come. Not to mention the main cast was already so solid, and in Season 3 SVU made the brilliant decision to make Dr. Huang a main cast member, which meant he was around much more often and was more heavily involved in the cases. This offered a new perspective to the show that we hadn’t seen previously, and it allowed for an extra analysis of cases and the perps.

Because of this, Season 3’s cases find a hearty balance of thrilling and mind-bending, opting for a more psychological approach on many of them. Some standout episodes include “Wrath” in which three murders end up tying back to previous cases of Benson's. “Care” which guest stars Piper Laurie, and follows the case of a five-year-old girl who is found murdered, and all eyes turn to her foster family. And “Guilt” in which ADA Cabot goes above and beyond the legal limits to get evidence against a serial child abuser. Season 3 perfected the SVU format and set the stage for the many, many, seasons to come.

NEXT: The Best Episodes of 'Law & Order: SVU', Ranked According to IMDb