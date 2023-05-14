In 2010, after 20 seasons, Law & Order saw its reboot come to life with the return of Sam Waterston for Season 22. Throughout the seasons, the show has seen several attorneys and cops come and go to make sure law and order were enforced. Many of the most memorable characters in the Dick Wolf Universe came to life for the first time on the OG series.

After 22 seasons and a renewal for the 2023/2024 season, many have been the episodes that have stayed in the memory of the fans for how great the case was, how the characters reacted, or who showed up as a guest star. Through the years, Law & Order has had some incredible writing.

10 Season 19, Episode 9 “By Perjury”

Image via NBC.

Law & Order Season 19, Episode 9, “By Perjury,” shows a murder case in which Michael Cutter (Linus Roache) has to go against a lawyer who believes he can play and manipulate the legal system in his favor to get escape. However, the case and Cutter’s life are at risk due to a mistake from Detective Lupo (Jeremy Sisto).

As the episode goes by, the detectives figure out the victim was a plaintiff who found himself involved in a high-profile lawsuit against a major airline. It is the defense lawyer who worries more about the money he is about to make than the murder case itself.

9 Season 14, Episode 24 “C.O.D”

Image via NBC.

Season 14, Episode 24, “C.O.D,” brings Law & Order to the end of its fourteenth season. This time around the case is about a deliveryman who was killed by a gun while working his route. As the investigation advances, Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) and Green (Jesse L. Martin) discover that he was part of a website for arranged liaisons and his wife had just purchased a gun.

When the wife becomes the prime suspect, the detectives figure out a conspiracy theory in which two women decide to murder each other’s husbands. However, the attorneys are forced to try each case separately without involving either women in the other’s case. It is during this episode that Briscoe announces he is retiring.

8 Season 16, Episode 22 “Invaders”

Image via NBC.

Law & Order has always done a great job at delivering captivating season finales that left the audience wanting more. Season 16, Episode 22, “Invaders,” wraps up the sixteenth season by introducing the murder of ADA Borgia (Annie Parisse) in a case that involved fake DEA badges.

Because the case falls in the hands of Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) it becomes very obvious that he is willing to do whatever it takes to bring the murderer to justice. It is then that he decides to put his career at risk by using the help of a corrupt DEA agent to bring the killer out of the shadows.

7 Season 16, Episode 9 “Criminal Law”

Image via NBC.

Season 16 of Law & Order made for a great season with many remarkable episodes. Among those was episode 9, “Criminal Law,” which begins with the murder of three women with identical names. As the detectives continue to investigate the murders, they come across a hit list with the name of a very important character: Jack McCoy.

When the detectives bring the hit list to McCoy’s attention, he realizes the names on the list sound familiar. Everyone in the hit list was part of the jury in a case he prosecuted years ago about multiple murders.

6 Season 13, Episode 21 “House Calls”

Image via NBC.

A Russian model is found dead on Law & Order Season 13, Episode 21, “House Calls,” and there are signs of several old injuries on her body. These injuries seem to Briscoe and Green to be a clear sign of abuse, believing that is what may have killed her. However, the autopsy reveals something different.

With the autopsy report, the detectives begin to suspect there was a doctor involved in the death of the model. The suspicion is that he had been prescribing her painkillers that resulted in her death.

5 Season 14, Episode 8 “Embedded”

Image via NBC.

Most of the cases on Law & Order are murders the detectives have to investigate and find the evidence to bring to the lawyers so they can bring justice to the victims. On Season 14, Episode 8, “Embedded,” a reporter that just returned from Iraq is found murdered, and the gunshot wound proves he was shot in the back by a military-issue handgun.

As the investigation goes on, the detectives discover he may have revealed important and classified information from his unit’s position. It is then that they begin to wonder if the murder may have been due to that and if it may have been by the hands of an army officer.

4 Season 14, Episode 20 “Everybody Loves Raimondo’s”

Image via NBC.

Season 14 of Law & Order is another one of those seasons that had many memorable episodes that the fans still talk about. One of those was Episode 20, “Everybody Loves Raimondo’s.” This time around, they must investigate the murder of a Hollywood producer. He was murder at a restaurant called Raimondo’s which was known for its mob ties.

This particular clue leads to the discovery that the producer was in a battle with a novelist due to profits. The book they were arguing over was written about the restaurant where he died.

3 Season 18, Episode 11 “Betrayal”

Image via NBC.

At first glance, Law & Order Season 18, Episode 11, “Betrayal,” is the murder of a psychiatrist in which the disturbed teens he treats are all suspects. Since he was murdered in his office, the detectives believe it has to be someone who had easy access.

The prime suspect (as it happens in most cases) was the victim’s wife. The motive? She discovered he was having a relationship with one of his teenage clients. However, there is a twist when she defends herself and confesses she too was one of his teenage victims.

2 Season 16, Episode 3 "Ghosts”

Image via NBC.

A great thing Law & Order has done throughout the years is bring back old cases that were either never closed or had been closed but new clues come up. The latter is what happens during Season 16, Episode 3, “Ghosts,” when a man on his deathbed confesses to a murder case that had been closed ten years ago. Fontana (Dennis Farina) believed at the time that the father of the victim had murdered her.

However, this means the case must be reopened. McCoy is being pressured to close the case, and he insists on going to trial. This may be jeopardized as Fontana decides to take a different route full of unorthodox methods that aren’t approved by the attorney.

1 Season 15, Episode 11 "Fixed"

Image via NBC.

When Law & Order was renewed for Season 22, it became very obvious that throughout the years the show had multiple great stories, characters, and guest stars that made fans want to keep watching. The success of the show lies in the creative writing and amazing acting. One of those memorable episodes that make up the show was Season 15, Episode 11, “Fixed.”

When a paroled criminal is run down by a car, the detectives begin to suspect a prison social worker took matters into her own hands. The evidence points to her because she had discovered the man was extremely dangerous and was violating the terms of his parole.

NEXT: Every 'Law & Order' Show Ranked According to IMDb