The long-running Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order SVU, has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since 1999 and shows no signs of slowing down. For 24 seasons, fans of the show have endured cast changes, unexpected deaths, and storylines that would be too outrageous to believe if many weren't based on actual events.

IMDb ranks the top ten episodes that include star-studded guest appearances like big screen legend Robin Williams, and sensitive storylines dealing with mental illness, abuse, and gambling addiction. Through the ups and downs – the tension and anxiety, one thing is consistent – the SVU's detectives are the best in their field. The following episodes are the best in theirs.

10 "Nocturne" (Season 1, Episode 21)

IMDb Rating 8.6/10

The Special Victims Unit is called in after a store owner discovers disturbing photos depicting molested children. After tracking down piano teacher Lawrence Holt (Kent Broadhurst) the team uncovers even more incriminating evidence, including videotapes Holt had stashed.

The center of the controversial episode is Evan (Wilson Jermaine Heredia), a young boy who appears as a victim in several videos. Not wanting to revisit the trauma, Evan initially denies he's the one in the homemade films, but finally confronts his past and agrees to testify against Holt. The problem is that Evan is shown molesting a young boy under the watchful eye of Holt.

9 "Gambler's Fallacy" (Season 17, Episode 17)

IMDb Rating 8.7/10

Detective Amanda Rollins' (Kelli Giddish) gambling addiction catches up with her on this gritty episode of Law & Order: SVU. Writers do a great job of making audiences believe that Rollins' vice has led her to the dark side when it appears she's turned corrupt after her debts pile up. While Amanda has always been a bit rough around the edges, her downward spiral is still difficult to watch.

Donal Logue guest stars as Declan O'Rourke – a sleazy club manager. Desperate, Amanda offers to trade sex in exchange to pay her debts. However, what Amanda, nor the audience knows, is that O'Rourke is really Lt. Declan Murphy with the NYPD. Lucky for Amanda, Lt. Murphy stops her from further debasing herself and brings her in on his undercover assignment.

8 "Alternate" (Season 9, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating 8.8/10

Writers address Dissociative Identity Disorder in the Season 9 premiere. Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon plays the role of Janis Donovan, a woman with multiple personalities whose child is missing. With Janis under a therapist's care, Detectives Benson and Stabler tread lightly as several other personalities emerge during their interrogation of Janis.

The detectives are called to the scene when a woman (Janis) is spotted alone in the park with an empty baby carriage. Trying to get answers proves difficult with the change in Janis' personality – including Bert, who has violent tendencies. After Janis is acquitted at trial for the murder of her parents and sent to a mental institution, she admits to Benson and Stabler that it was all fake. While double jeopardy applies in her case, Janis' sister Cass isn't so lucky.

7 "Scavenger" (Season 6, Episode 4)

IMDb Rating 8.9/10

The clock is ticking, and it's all hands on deck for the Special Victims Unit when a serial killer baits the NYPD with clues to his next victim. When a baby is found abandoned in the park with a note saying that his mother's been abducted. The detectives race against the clock and the twisted mind of a copycat of the serial killer 'RDK' – short for "rape, dismember, kill."

With time running out to find the young mother, Detectives Benson, and Stabler track down an addict with clues to Julie Liebert's location. After spending hours cracking the code, unfortunately, the detectives are too late. After another victim is taken, Benson and Stabler eventually catch up to Humphrey Becker (Doug Hutchison) and arrest him. Locked in the closet as punishment by his mother, Humphrey confesses after the detectives shut in a precinct closet.

6 "Conscience" (Season 6, Episode 6)

IMDb Rating 8.9/10

Kyle MacLachlan guest stars as Dr. Brett Morton in a sensitive episode dealing with the death of a child. After his 5-year-old son Henry goes missing, law enforcement zero's in on a local sex offender, but the real killer is their 13-year-old neighbor Jake O'Hara (Jordan Garrett).

Jake claims he didn't mean to kill Henry, and blames the abuse he suffered at a youth camp for his behavior. Dr. Morton initially feels sorry for the teen, puts his grief aside to request leniency for his son's killer. Those who know Jake, however, have a different story to tell DA Casey Novak and Dr. Huang (BD Wong). Jake's a sociopath, and he was the abuser. Reeling from the revelations, Dr. Morton shoots Jake in the courtroom – he dies shortly after.

5 "Surrender Benson" (Season 15, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating 8.9/10

The Season 15 premiere picks up where the last season's finale left off, with William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber) holding Olivia hostage. Worried after not hearing from Oliva, Detectives Fin (Ice-T) and Rollins find her apartment trashed.

The bodies pile up with Lewis raping his attorney's mother, and killing her father. After breaking free, Olivia gets the best of him and in an uncontrollable fit of anger, beats her restrained kidnapper with a metal pole in this fast-paced episode.

4 "Heartfelt Passages" (Season 17, Episode 23)

IMDb Rating 9.0/10

Brad Garret guest stars on the Season 17 finale as Corrections Officer Gary Munson, who's arrested for the sexual assault of female inmates. At the urging of Detective Benson, Munson's wife Lisa (Karina Logue) agrees to leave her husband – but he arrives before Lisa can escape with their children – leading to a hostage situation that goes south.

Benson and Sergeant Dodds (Andy Karl), who's leaving SVU for the joint terrorism unit, arrive on the scene. Tragedy strikes when Munson holds Lisa at gunpoint with Dodds still inside the home. Though Benson was able to get the Munson children to safety, her partner isn't so lucky. Dodds is shot trying to wrestle away the gun and dies at the hospital.

3 "Loss" (Season 5 Episode 4)

IMDb 9.0/10

An undercover DEA agent is raped and murdered by the Colombian cartel, pitting the Special Victims Unit and the DA's office against federal law enforcement officers. ADA Alexandra Cabot's (Stephanie March) refusal to stop prosecuting the case makes her a target of the killer and ruthless drug trafficker, Raphael Zapata Gaviria (Jacinto Tarras Riddick). After her family's safety is threatened, Alexandra is gunned down in an apparent hit.

Pressure to turn the prosecution of Gaviria over to federal authorities is rebuffed by Alexandra's threats become reality when she's caught in a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting. Unable to find her killers, SVU detectives Benson and Stabler struggle with their friend's death. In a moment that shocked the detectives and audiences, it's revealed Alexandra isn't dead after all. She says goodbyes before leaving for the Witness Protection Program.

2 "Authority" (Season 9, Episode 17)

IMDb Rating 9.0/10

A fast food manager receives a call instructing from who he believes to be a cop, instructing him to strip search and detain an employee. Only it isn't a cop. No, it's audio engineer Merritt Rook (Robin Williams) who detectives Benson and Stabler realize has done this before.

Rook is acquitted of conspiracy in the sexual assault of the employee but isn't done with his reign of terror. After kidnapping Benson, Stabler finds his partner bound and strapped with a bomb. Refusing to follow Rook's orders, Benson is eventually freed, but Rook escapes after remotely detonating the explosives.

1 "911" (Season 7, Episode 3)

IMDb Rating 9.3/10

When nine-year-old Maria calls the precinct claiming to be locked in a room everyone but Detective Benson is skeptical. After tracing the call to a cab driver, they realize the number has been cloned which makes detectives even more cynical. But Benson refuses to give up on Maria, believing that not only is she real – she's in very real danger.

The award-winning episode has a somber tone throughout, with Benson anxiously waiting for the phone to ring. Benson pleads with the young girl not to fall asleep as detectives Munch (Richard Belzer) and Fin continue investigating. Identified by the Honduran consulate, Fin discovers a clue in pictures of Maria that leads them to Felipe's Burgers. Maria's abductor, Richard Dwyer (Christopher Evan Welch) is caught and the little girl is found buried alive in a lot next to Felipe's.

