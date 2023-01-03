The term "soap opera" dates back to the 1930s and was coined due to the main sponsors of the programs - then aired on the radio - being soap manufacturers. The reason for this notable sponsorship was due to the general audience of soap operas, consisting mainly of housewives who were home cleaning the house.

But both soaps and their audiences have come a long way, and while they still consist strongly of female viewership, those female fans are influenced by all of those badass leading ladies of daytime. From Luke Spencer to Bo Brady to Victor Newman, while soap operas have been the home of some unforgettable leading men for decades, those men would be nothing without their female counterparts.

10/10 Carly Corinthos ('General Hospital')

Carly Corinthos - originally known as Caroline Benson and most recently known as Carly Spencer - was part of a brand-new generation of iconic characters on ABC's General Hospital after those epic Luke and Laura and Anna and Duke days.

Most notably played by soap alum Laura Wright, Carly has always been a force to be reckoned with, and someone whose bad side you do not want to be on. Whether it's the female rivalries in her life, those who have wronged her kids, or those unfaithful husbands, Carly always comes out on top in Port Charles.

9/10 Maya Avant (Bold And The Beautiful')

When Karla Mosley joined CBS' Bold and the Beautiful as Maya Avant in 2013, no one could have expected what strides this character would make for daytime television when she showed up in town looking for the daughter she gave up.

Despite starting out as a character you loved to hate, Maya made history in 2015 when she was revealed to be a transgender woman and became the first series regular on any soap to be a transgender character, later marrying Rick Forrester in the show's first-ever LGBTQ+ wedding.

8/10 Phyllis Summers ('Young And The Restless')

They don't get more badass in Genoa City than Phyllis Summers. Debuting on Young and the Restless in 1994, originated and currently portrayed by Michelle Stafford, and was knew how to get what she wanted from the start, beginning with stealing Danny right from under his then-wife Christine by revealing she had given birth to his child.

Genoa City's resident schemer, Phyllis seemingly has no conscious for the things she does and is never afraid to put someone in their place, whether it's with some harsh words or by throwing a drink or two.

7/10 Sami Brady ('Days Of Our Lives')

Born to Marlena and Roman in the 80s, a SORAS-ed Sami Brady appeared in Salem in 1993, played by then-teen actress Alison Sweeney. Sami proved right away that she was not to be messed with, and just how sly and mischievous she could really be.

Sami may be outright in the wrong sometimes - like when she cheated on Rafe with EJ and on EJ with Lucas - but if you mess with her or the people she loves first, you're bound to pay the price from this Days of Our Lives icon.

6/10 Nikki Newman ('Young And The Restless')

You might just garner a certain reputation when you arrive in town and reveal you were a stripper, but for Nikki Newman, she's known for being as sweet as she is salty. Most notably played by Melody Thomas Scott, this Young and the Restless legend knows how to throw it down.

While she's always been a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and even those non-blood-related who have joined the Newman family, she's also never let her infamous on-again-off-again husband Victor get away with his misdoings.

5/10 Blair Cramer ('One Life To Live,' 'General Hospital')

From Viki Lord to Natalie Buchanan, no woman on One Life To Live was as memorable as Blair Cramer. While Kassie DePaiva didn't originate this badass character, the actress notably played her for over 20 years on both OLTL and General Hospital.

Often referred to as the Carly Corinthos of Llanview, Blair was as sneaky and scheming as they came. And when Blair finally came face-to-face with Carly when she arrived in Port Charles in 2012, no one was sure whether the two badasses would bond over their shared experiences or become instant enemies.

4/10 Hope Brady ('Days Of Our Lives')

Days of Our Lives may have a long list of badass female characters, but none of them hold a candle to Hope Brady. Since Kristian Alfonso began portraying this legendary character in 1983, she became an instant soap icon, most remembered for being on half of the supercouple Bo and Hope.

Aside from her relationship with Bo, Hope has never been one to back down from a fight, whether it be with the likes of Sami Brady or with the villainous Stefano, who Hope finally succeeded at taking down in 2016.

3/10 Katherine Chancellor ('Young And The Restless')

A legend on and off the screen, actress Jeanne Cooper portrayed the sometimes beloved, sometimes infamous Katherine Chancellor on Young and the Restless for 40 years until her death in 2013 just two months after the show celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Katherine never missed a beat, whether she was being a loving grandmother to Devon or arguing with her frenemy Jill. This character broke ground as the first to ever receive a real-life facelift onscreen, and memorably always made an impression any time she walked into a room.

2/10 Laura Spencer ('General Hospital')

Genie Francis is a General Hospital vet who has portrayed the legendary Laura Spencer for almost half of the soap's 60 years on air. While this character is unforgettably part of supercouple Luke and Laura, she's been known for much more during her time in Port Charles.

In recent years, Laura has had a happy marriage with Kevin Collins, when she's not painting order in the city as the Mayor, she spends her time loving her grandchildren. But of everything Laura has done in 30 years, she's best known for helping to take down Mikkos Cassadine when he attempted to freeze the world with the iconic Ice Princess.

1/10 Erica Kane ('All My Children')

Of all the characters on all the soaps, there is no woman as unforgettable as Erica Kane from All My Children. Originated and portrayed by Susan Lucci for over 40 years up until the show's final episode in 2011, this character goes down in history as one of the most badass divas of daytime.

This character always got what she wanted when it came to her career, relationships, and everything in between in Pine Valley. This legendary character was so impactful to both daytime and primetime, she even appeared on Saturday Night Live during Lucci's hosting stint in 1990.

