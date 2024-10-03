There are few genres more inherently cinematic than the legal thriller and courtroom drama, as real court cases can often become just as exciting as fictional stories. The extent to which media coverage has changed over the course of the past century means that there is now more emphasis on true crime than ever before; unsurprisingly, the number of true crime legal thrillers peaked in the 1990s when trials like that of O.J. Simpson was at the peak of viewers’ minds.

As with any genre, great thrillers and dramas that explore the legal process require a truly impressive ensemble of actors, as the viewer must feel engaged in all aspects of the case. Given how many scenes in these films take place in the courtroom itself, there’s an element that compared to that of live theater. Here are the ten best legal drama movies with great acting, ranked.

11 ‘A Few Good Men’ (1992)

Directed by Rob Reiner

A Few Good Men was a quintessential play by the brilliant writer Aaron Sorkin that was brought to the big screen by Rob Reiner during the peak of both of their respective careers. While Tom Cruise had been proving himself as a dramatic actor with films like Born on the Fourth of July and The Color of Money, A Few Good Men served as proof that he could take on more mature roles, including that of a well-reasoned lawyer hired to defend two military men of murder.

A Few Good Men features an all-time great villainous performance from Jack Nicholson, whose work earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Nicholson is known for bringing a very campy energy to the films that he appears in, but he manages to restrain himself up until the now iconic “you can’t handle the truth!” speech that ends the film.

10 ‘Philadelphia’ (1993)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Philadelphia was a very brave film that examined the impact of the AIDS crisis on the gay community, which was relatively unheard of in Hollywood due to the attempts by the Ronald Reagan administration to suppress any knowledge of the tragedy. Tom Hanks won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a noble lawyer who is unjustly fired because of his diagnosis; while Hanks was best known for his work in the comedy genre, Philadelphia marked a transition in which he began to take on more serious roles.

Hanks is as good as he is because of Denzel Washington, who co-stars as a rival lawyer hired to defend him by suing the former employers. It takes true courage to show a character who is capable of changing their hearts and becoming more empathetic, but Washington was able to give one of the more sensitive performances of his career.

9 ‘Paths of Glory’ (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Paths of Glory is one of the many masterpieces directed by Stanley Kubrick, a filmmaker with so much foresight on the ways that the industry was changing that his work still feels radically ahead of its time. Set during World War I, Paths of Glory stars Kirk Douglas as a proud military leader who must defend the men under his command after they are accused of cowardice for abandoning their command in the heat of battle, despite the fact that they were acting under orders.

Douglas embodies what good leadership looks like with a sturdy, strong performance used as an example of what heroism looks like. It’s not a film that is quite as epic in scale as some of Kubrick’s other war films, but the focus on the legal minutiae and Douglas’ compelling work make it just as powerful.

8 ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979)

Directed by Robert Benton

Kramer vs. Kramer is one of the more controversial films that has ever won the Academy Award for Best Picture, as it challenged traditional gender standards by examining a divorce and child custody hearing from the perspective of both parents. While the way that Kramer vs. Kramer approaches it subject may not feel as revelatory today, it was fairly impactful in 1979 when Hollywood was not as willing to dig into private issues.

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep give very believable performances as a couple who comes to decide a split is necessary, and both took home Academy Awards for their work in the film. Kramer vs. Kramer is a masterpiece because it is willing to engage with both sides of the argument, and it's a credit to the excellent performances from Hoffman and Streep that the film is so empathetic.

7 ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ (1957)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Witness for the Prosecution is perhaps the best adaptation of any Agatha Christie novel, as it actually casts a compelling portrayal of what a legal case would look like if strange evidence was to emerge throughout the trial. The film centers on the maverick lawyer Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Charles Laughton), who begins preparing a defense for the accused murderer Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power), who gradually begins to accept he might actually be guilty.

A Witness for the Prosecution is able to delve into the nuances of complex legal issues regarding the defense of the guilty, and Laughton gives a very empathic performance that makes this struggle hit even harder. Power also deserves a significant amount of credit for creating a character whose motivations and next actions feel genuinely unpredictable, heightening the level of suspense and making the film far more entertaining.

6 ‘The People vs. Larry Flynt’ (1996)

Directed by Miloš Forman

The People vs. Larry Flynt is a very strange biopic, as it attempts to make the argument that one of the most controversial figures in America’s tabloid culture was actually a bold advocate for freedom of speech and the Constitutional rights granted to all citizens. Woody Harrelson earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Larry Flynt, the controversial adult mogul who was put on trial and accused of harming public health.

Harrelson brings his signature magnetic charisma to the role, and shows the ramifications that being at the forefront of a media circus has on Flynt’s personal life. Although director Miloš Forman doesn’t necessarily try to suggest that Flynt was in any way a saint, the strength of Harrelson’s performance does inspire viewers to think more critically about someone that they may have dismissed otherwise.

5 ‘In the Name of the Father’ (1993)

Directed by Jim Sheridan

In the Name of the Father is a gripping political drama that sheds a spotlight on one of the most important trials in the history of Ireland. The great Daniel Day-Lewis stars as a young man unjustly accused of being a member of the Irish Republican Army, and sentenced to years behind bars; if this wasn’t cruel enough of a fate, he is forcibly joined by his father (Pete Postlethwaite), who most also bear the burden of false accusations of terrorism.

In the Name of The Father looks at the deeply unfair miscarriage of justice in Ireland, but it's at its best when it is examining the complex dynamic between a father and son, who didn’t necessarily see eye-to-eye before they were forced to be in prison together. Both Day-Lewis and Posthelthwaite ended up receiving Academy Award nominations for their performances.

4 ‘Primal Fear’ (1996)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

Primal Fear is a film that gained a significant amount of traction because of its twist ending, but the film itself is quite a clever drama about legal domineering, ethical dilemmas, and the stigmas surrounding mental health. Richard Gere stars as a hotshot lawyer who is hired to defend an altar boy (Edward Norton) who is accused of murdering a priest; as the case continues, it becomes clear that both the victim and the defendant had many secrets that they were not sharing.

Norton received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the role that essentially launched his career, and turned him into one of the most exciting young actors of his generation. Although it's hard to focus on anyone but Gere and Norton, the film does feature some very impressive work from the late great Andre Braugher.

3 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Directed by Robert Mulligan

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name by Harper Lee, Robert Mulligan's To Kill a Mockingbird stars Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, a white Southern lawyer defending an innocent Black man (Brock Peters) on trial for false rape charges. This is an essential courtroom drama and one of the great coming-of age films, as seen mostly through the eyes of Scout (Mary Badham).

Much of the film's greatness and timelessness comes from Peck, whose humble, understated and undeniably heroic Atticus Finch was named the greatest film hero of all time by the American Film Institute.

2 ‘The Verdict’ (1982)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

The Verdict features one of the best performances of Paul Newman’s entire career, which is no small statement considering that he has starred in many classics, and was one of the icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood. The Verdict is a far more mature legal thriller that does not present an idealized look at the judiciary process in any way; Newman was able to give a more restrained performance that only rose to a level of deep emotion at critical points in the case when it was absolutely necessary.

The Verdict earned Newman yet another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. While he would eventually win the award a few years later for The Color of Money, most awards pundits would agree that it was a “makeup award” given to excuse the fact that he was snubbed for a win for his much better performance in The Verdict.

1 ‘12 Angry Men’ (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

12 Angry Men set the standard for what a great legal thriller should look like because of the nature of its construction; while there have been (and will be) many films that go through all the machinations of a trial, 12 Angry Men examines the decision-making process that twelve different jurors faced when they were forced to determine the innocence of a young man.

The isolating setting of 12 Angry Men allowed the film to focus more deeply on the performances, indicating how each of the jurors was swayed by their personal decisions as they tried to make an informed judgment. While the entire cast is fantastic, it’s Henry Fonda’s quiet, subtle performance that embodies what true heroism looks like. His soft-spoken character makes the argument that any responsible doubt should be considered when a man’s life rests in the decisions that they make as a group.

