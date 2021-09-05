Do you feel the adrenaline rushing when you see attorneys striving for justice in a legal show? Or does the tension of the courtroom keep you on the edge of your seat? If the answer is yes to either or both of these questions, then you are at the right place. Whether you are a law enthusiast, a legal drama fan, or simply passionate about good storytelling, legal drama shows can be one of the most satisfying entertainment experiences.

A good courtroom drama with high-octane narratives and powerful characters has the power to bring you the most cinematic moments that you could hope for. Some of them could perhaps even make you want to be a part of the legal system. So, it’s no wonder that there’s an overwhelming number of legal TV series available, and too many to choose from. But we are here to help and we’re bringing you this handy guide to make that choice easier.

From real-life events and well-researched documentaries to fascinating fiction, these are the best legal drama shows available on Netflix right now. Here, you will find everything from the simplest to the most nerve-wracking cases, each entertaining in its own way. Now, approach the bench, counsel.

Suits

Image via USA Network

Creator: Aaron Korsch

Cast: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is a highly charismatic (and very sharp) New York lawyer. He takes Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as his associate, and that’s when things start getting interesting. Mike is a college dropout and has no law degree, but is extremely perceptive with a photographic memory. The show focuses on Harvey and Mike’s journey through complex cases and intricate interpersonal relationships, all while upholding Mike’s secret at the same time. From rivals to love interests, through twists and turns of law and the legal system, Suits remains a masterpiece of a show in the legal genre.

Featuring high-profile characters and the cut-throat New York legal community, the drama series has received great acclaim from fans and critics, with high viewership and ratings throughout its years on the air.

Suits ran for nine seasons on USA Network, premiering in June 2011 and concluding in September 2019. In 2019, a spin-off, based on Jessica Pearson’s (Gina Torres) character, titled Pearson, was introduced. The show was canceled after the first season.

Watch it on Netflix

The Trial

Image via Netflix

Creator: Alessandro Fabbri

Cast: Vittoria Puccini, Francesco Scianna, Camilla Filippi, Simone Colombari, Maurizio Lastrico, Allesandro Averone, and Michele Morrone

A teenage murder victim, a public prosecutor that links back to her, a lawyer who sees this as a career-making case, and a suspect who might be innocent. Sounds like a typical legal plot, right? But there’s more to The Trial than what meets the eye. Titled Il Processo in Italian, the legal thriller series follows the above characters involved in the murder of a teenage girl. It shines a light on how this one incident affects the lives of everyone involved as they search for the truth, wait for the verdict, and walk on eggshells in the meantime.

The eight-part series features intense courtroom drama set on an archetypal whodunnit premise, exposing the audience to the Italian judicial system. At the same time, with its intriguing narrative and intense storytelling, the series keeps you hooked all along. What makes it more nuanced are the characters who touch upon the smaller societal and legal issues that matter to all. If you are in the mood for something classic in the legal genre but told differently, then The Trial is a must-watch.

The Trial premiered in 2019 and currently has only one season of eight episodes available on Netflix. Though there’s room for more to come, there’s no official announcement yet on the second season and when it will air.

Watch it on Netflix

When They See Us

Image via Netflix

Creator: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, Jharrel Jerome, Marquis Rodriguez, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kylie Bunbury, Aunjanue Ellis, Vera Farmiga, Felicity Huffman, John Leguizamo, Niecy Nash, and Michael K. Williams

Sometimes, a story feels so important that even though it’s heartbreaking, it must be told and heard. When They See Us is a story like that. When five teens from Harlem, Kevin Richardson (Asante Blackk), Antron McCray (Caleel Harris), Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse), Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), and Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez), are falsely accused of a brutal assault on a jogger in Central Park, their lives become a nightmare. The limited series follows the real-life story of these five people, from discovery by the police to an extended courtroom trial.

The limited series is based on events that happened in 1989 in New York City’s Central Park. The show narrates the events and the experiences of these teenage boys and spotlights the biases of the justice system.

When They See Us received widespread critical acclaim on its release and was nominated for a host of awards, winning a Peabody and an Emmy award. With an ensemble cast, a pressing social issue, and positive reviews, this is a show that you don’t want to miss.

Watch it on Netflix

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Image via FX

Creator: Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Kenneth Choi, Christian Clemenson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bruce Greenwood, Nathan Lane, Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, John Travolta, and Courtney B. Vance

The People v. O.J. Simpson is another striking legal drama series on Netflix you ought to watch. The story follows and is based on the real-life events of O.J. Simpson’s murder trial and also on Jeffrey Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson. The 10-episode series dramatizes and explores the twists and turns of the case, using interviews, talks, and archival footage of one of the most significant legal and criminal cases in the history of the United States.

The star-studded courtroom drama was highly acclaimed and praised for the direction, the writing, and the performances of the lead cast. The show earned nine Emmy awards, and a Golden Globe. The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story is the first season of the show American Crime Story and originally aired on FX.

Watch it on Netflix

The Confession Tapes

Image via Netflix

Creator: Kelly Loudenberg

An insightful true-crime documentary series, The Confession Tapes investigates various criminal cases where people convicted of murder reveal that their confessions were coerced or even false. Each episode dives into alternative perspectives to a case and how there could be other circumstances to the same events.

The two-season limited docuseries features expert interactions and interviews on false confessions, criminal law, criminal psychology, and judicial proceedings. Immensely appreciated and positively rated, this show might give you an opportunity to find out about many court cases across the United States that were never brought to light by the media, or at least the truth behind those cases. The Confession Tapes was first released on Netflix in 2017 and ended in 2019.

Watch it on Netflix

Tokyo Trial

Image via Netflix

Directors: Pieter Verhoeff and Rob W. King

Cast: Marcel Hensema, Jonathan Hyde, Paul Freeman, Stephen McHattie, Julian Wadham, Irrfan Khan, and Michael Ironside

If you love history, courtroom drama, or true crime, then this is a show that covers all and is sure to keep you glued all through. The four-part historical legal drama is based on the real-life events of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (aka the Tokyo War Crime Tribunal), which was created to try the war criminals of the Empire of Japan after World War II.

The plot of Tokyo Trial focuses on 11 judges from the Allied Forces who are appointed to pass judgment on 28 Japanese leaders and political personalities, including Prime Ministers, foreign ministers, and the military, for waging a brutal war against China and committing numerous atrocities during the Second World War. The series explores the interactions between the judges and their approaches towards the suspects, arriving at a verdict over the course of two and half years, that changes the fate of both Japan in particular and Asia as a whole.

Tokyo Trial was highly acclaimed by critics and nominated for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Watch it on Netflix

Daredevil

Image via Netflix

Creator: Drew Goddard

Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Bob Gunton Ayelet Zurer, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Élodie Yung, Stephen Rider, Joanne Whalley, Jay Ali, and Wilson Bethel

Marvel’s very first Netflix series, Daredevil is the story of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Matt is a lawyer who was blinded as a child. He lives in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen as an attorney by day and a hyper-violent vigilante by night. Despite being unable to see, he has enhanced senses that, of course, is his secret. He uses these powers and his legal skills to bring justice to his neighborhood. Whether you are a comic book fan or not, all the thrilling action of the series coupled with its legal drama will have you glued to your couch in no time.

Being based on a superhero character, Daredevil is a one of its kind legal show that is packed with action, dark humor, violence. And, as is the norm with the MCU, there’s a lot of quirky and witty lines thrown in by every character.

The three-season series ran from 2015 to 2018 and earned a lot of popularity and some awards. Not only did it become one of the most-loved Netflix superhero shows of all times but also gave rise to a spin-off show, The Punisher, based on another major Marvel Comics character.

Watch it on Netflix

Case

Image via Netflix

Creator: Andri Óttarsson and Þorleifur Örn Arnarsson

Cast: Magnús Jónsson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, Jóhanna Vigdís Arnardóttir, Elma Stefanía Ágústsdóttir, Bergur Þór Ingólfsson, Birna Rún Eiríksdóttir, Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Þorsteinn Bachmann, and Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir

If you want to explore Scandinavian legal drama, then Case might fit your bill. It’s intense, dark, thrilling, and could be a good experience if you’re interested in Icelandic thrillers.

The case is about Logi Traustason (Magnús Jónsson), a young and smart lawyer whose life seems to be on a downhill path, owing to his recklessness and self-destructive nature. But he seeks redemption by finding new purposes and helping detective Gabriela (Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir) solve the murder of a teenage ballerina. But is redemption ever as easy as one expects? As events take a sinister turn, Logi discovers that there are more dark forces at play than he expected. But he is determined to uncover the truth and to redeem himself, even if it means defying authority.

The award-winning legal-crime-drama was titled Réttur in Icelandic, translated as “Right”. The series was renamed as Case and The Court for English language markets. The series has three seasons but only the third season is currently available on Netflix for an international audience.

Watch it on Netflix

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Image via Netflix

Creator: Brian Knappenberger

Cast: Jon Hatami, Scott Andrew Yang, and Jackie Lacey

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is an American true-crime documentary about the murder of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. The six-part miniseries follows the real-life events surrounding a little boy, Gabriel, from Palmdale, California, who was abused and tortured for months, which resulted in his death. His mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, were charged and convicted for a list of crimes including first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture.

The docuseries features interviews with a few Los Angeles Times journalists, the attorneys at the trial Jon Hatami and Scott Andrew Yang, and LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, among other people involved in the case. Though the show has heavily disturbing content, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez has been critically acclaimed for bringing such a horrific incident into the light.

Watch it on Netflix

Unbelievable

Image via Netflix

Creator: Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon

Cast: Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever

Even the best people in law and order can make horrible mistakes. Unbelievable proves this over and over. It is the story of Marie Adler, an 18-year- old girl who reports being raped by a masked intruder who broke into her house. But instead of getting justice, she is accused of lying and victimized by detectives who claim she’s making false allegations. And so, she recants her statement. Eventually, two female detectives decide to follow all the pieces of evidence and uncover the truth so that they can bring justice to Marie.

The Netflix original miniseries is based on a 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning news story by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and their book A False Report.

The show focuses on Marie and her experiences with the police, courts, judges, and jury over eight episodes. The award-winning series earned many rave reviews and critical acclaim. So, this should definitely be on your watchlist.

Watch it on Netflix

The Innocent Man

Image via Netflix

Creator: Ross M. Dinerstein and Clay Tweel

Cast: John Grisham

Are you a John Grisham fan? Have you seen all (or most) movies based on his novels? Then you might want to add The Innocent Man to your list. The documentary series is centered on two horrific murders committed in Ada, Oklahoma in the 1980s. Ronald Keith Williamson, a minor league basketball player was charged with the rape and murder of Debra Sue "Debbie" Carter. Ronald’s friend Dennis Fritz was also convicted as an accessory. While Dennis was given a life sentence, Ronald was sentenced to death. 11 years later, further investigation of DNA evidence proved both of them innocent.

The Netflix original miniseries is an adaptation of John Grisham's only non-fiction book The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town, based on the same real-life events. Spread across six episodes, the series features interviews with the victims’ family and friends, the local residents of Ada, lawyers and prosecutors involved in the case, and journalists. It also uses archival tapes and photos, as well as interactions with Grisham himself.

Watch it on Netflix

Justice

Image via Netflix

Creator: William Finklestein and Walter Parkes

Cast: Mansoor Alfeeli, Khalifa al Bhri, Fatima Al Taei, Malak Al Khalidi, Neven Madi, and Mohammed Al-Amiri

Most people don’t really know what to expect when it comes to shows from the Middle East, do they? So, here’s something unexpected from that part of the world.

Justice is a legal drama series that revolves around Farah (Fatima Al Taei), a young woman who studied law in the United States and goes back to her hometown of Abu Dhabi. She wants to practice law on her own with her newly earned international degree but her father, a successful attorney of the city, has other plans for her. The story follows the challenges Farah faces in her professional and personal life, her family’s delicate dynamics, and her struggle to make it on her own as a successful lawyer.

The series has been co-created by veterans of TV and film, who have worked on popular shows and movies like Law & Order, Men in Black, and Minority Report, among others. Although the story might not seem drastically different from standard legal dramas, Justice gives insight into the life, lifestyle, and family relationships from a part of the world that is still quite underrepresented.

Watch it on Netflix

Trial 4

Image via Netflix

Creator: Remy Burkel

Cast: Sean Ellis, Rosemary Scapicchio, Edward McNelley, Marie Jackie Ellis, Jillise McDonough, William C. Dwyer, Kevin Cullen, David Murray, and David Duncan

Trial 4 is a true-crime documentary based on the real-life story of Sean K. Ellis, who was wrongfully convicted of a murder of a Boston Police detective in 1993. The story follows Sean K. Ellis (played by himself) and his trial for the murder of police officer John J. Mulligan. Director and creator Remy Burkel narrates the events through his interactions with Ellis, several officers at the Boston PD, and Ellis’s attorney Rosemary Scapicchio. Through interviews, archival footage, and animated scenes, the series explores all the details of the case and Ellis’ road to exoneration that lasted 22 years and four trials.

A compelling story of corruption, legal loopholes, and a young man’s determination to fight for his freedom, is definitely something worth spending eight hours for. The Netflix original mini-series has eight episodes and is now available for streaming. So, don’t miss it!

Watch it on Netflix

Rake

Image via ABC Television

Creator: Peter Duncan, Richard Roxburgh, and Charles Waterstreet

Cast: Richard Roxburgh, Adrienne Pickering, Matt Day, Russell Dykstra, Danielle Cormack, Caroline Brazier, Keegan Joyce, Kate Box, and Damien Garvey

When you imagine a lawyer/attorney, it’s often someone with a sharp, serious, and witty character, isn’t it? Well, there are many such lawyers. And then there is Cleaver Greene (Richard Roxburgh), often described as a “rake” (in the medieval sense of the word). He is brilliant and driven as a lawyer but he’s also an ex-junkie and a gambling addict, with a strange practice of defending almost exclusively guilty clients. In other words, his self-destructive nature makes him hated by many of his colleagues. But as the story develops, things take some truly unexpected turns. Seriously, this show is full of surprises and we’re not going to spoil them for you so you better just check it out yourself.

If you want a generous dose of witty humor, evil fun, and yet an endearing story in the legal genre, then Rake checks all boxes. The series ran for five seasons, premiering in November 2010, and ending in October 2018. All 40 episodes are currently available on Netflix.

Watch it on Netflix

The Staircase

Image via Netflix

Creator: Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

Cast: Michael Peterson, David Rudolf, Ron Guerette, Tom Maher, Bill Peterson, Freda Black, Jim Hardin, and Arthur Holland

The Staircase is a French-American television miniseries that documents the trial of American novelist Michael Peterson (played by himself), who was convicted of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson. In 2001, Michael reported that his wife had an accident but on further investigation, he became the prime suspect and was arrested for murder. Later, he was granted a new trial owing to misleading testimony.

The Netflix original docuseries is based on real-life events, beginning with Michael’s arrest and moving on to the trial proceedings and the final verdict. The true-story courtroom drama gives you an inside look at a high-profile murder trial and explores the bends and cracks of the current justice system.

A winner of the 2005 Peabody Award, The Staircase is spread across 13 episodes, using re-enactment of the trial, interviews, archived footage and photos, and Michael Peterson’s media interactions to tell its story.

Watch it on Netflix

Law School

Image via Netflix

Creator: Kim Sok-yun, Christine Ko, and Seo In

Cast: Kim Myung-min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye-young, and Lee Jung-eun

Law School is a South Korean television series that follows the character of Yang Jong-Hoon (Kim Myung-min), a former prosecutor-turned-law professor, and a tough one at that too. Yang teaches at the prestigious Hankuk University Law School, where he is not quite popular among his students, mostly because of his blunt and biting remarks. He doesn’t really care about what his students think until he and some of his students get involved in an unexpected incident. The grave situation forces Yang and his students to join forces and seek justice using all their legal and survival skills.

The legal drama series explores the ambitions of prospective lawyers, the law and justice system of the country, and teacher-student dynamics. With an exciting and thrilling narrative, the show is among the best pieces of Korean entertainment on Netflix.

Law School so far has only one season with 16 episodes on Netflix. While fans are expecting a second season to come out in 2022, there hasn’t been any announcement from the creators yet. Until then, the first season is sure to keep you busy.

Watch it on Netflix

Hyena

Image via SBS

Creators: Chang Tae-You and Kim Ru-ri

Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Geung-young, Kim Ho-jung, Park Soo-young, Oh Yoon-hong, Han Joon-woo, Moon Ye-won, Jung Dong-geun, Hwang Bo-ra, Kim Ji-in, and Jeon Seok-ho

Hyena is another thrilling legal K-drama that is worth a watch. It is the story of two ambitious rival lawyers, Jung Geum-ja (Kim Hye-soo) and Yoon Hee-Jae (Ju Ji-hoon) who work at Song & Kim, a law firm that represents the crème-de-la-crème of South Korea. Jung and Yoon are both extremely competitive and ambitious, but each with their own legal arsenal. Jung is a daring soul who would not stop at the boundaries of ethics, emotions, law, and justice, and would do anything to succeed. With her whatever-it-takes attitude, sharp mind, and strong survival instincts, Jung can tear her competitor down at any point. Yoon, on the other hand, is Jung’s extreme opposite. He is an elite lawyer, who is brilliant, egotistical, and confident, and believes in himself. But he cannot always keep up with Jung’s slick nature and gets outsmarted by her. Yet, he will never let anything stand in the way of his ambition.

As the title suggests, the series portrays the metaphorical animalistic nature of the rival lawyers, to keep their heads up in the dog-eat-dog world of the legal system. Hyena only has one season so far, with 16 episodes. Though there have been rumors of a second season, there’s been no official announcement yet. Until then, hang tight and enjoy the first season.

Watch it on Netflix

Making A Murderer

Image via Netflix

Creators: Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos

Making A Murderer is a true-crime documentary that tells the story of two men - Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, who were both convicted of crimes that they might not have committed. Steven, a man from Wisconsin, was accused of sexual assault and attempted murder, for which he served 18 years in prison. Brendan was charged as an accessory. The limited series reveals in detail all the events of the real-life cases, the two men’s struggle to prove themselves innocent, and their fight for freedom.

Filmed over 13 years, the docuseries features members of the Avery family, victims and their families, defense lawyers, judges, prosecution, private investigators, and law enforcement. Spread across two parts with 10 episodes each, this documentary is dark, intense, and provocative at its best.

Watch it on Netflix

The Innocence Files

Image via Netflix

Directors: Roger Ross Williams, Jed Rothstein, Sarah Dowland, Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, and Andy Grieve

Cast: Peter Neufeld, Barry Scheck, Michael West, Gary Wells, Levon Brooks, Kennedy Brewer, Adam Freeman, Richard Souviron, and Gloria Williams

The Innocence Files follows untold and personal stories of people who were wrongfully convicted and how the verdict not only affected their lives but also their families. The true-crime documentary is based on the work of the Innocence Project. The project is an initiative to exonerate and help individuals who have been falsely charged with crimes they didn’t commit. The series explores eight such cases of the Innocence Project that they have uncovered and overturned.

The nine-episode series might seem like other true crime documentaries, but it was well-received and appreciated because it reaffirms the fact that despite the flaws of the system, there is always hope that things may get better.

Watch it on Netflix

Trial by Media

Image via Netflix

Creators: Skye Borgman, Garrett Bradley, Yance Ford, Brian McGinn, Sierra Pettengill, and Tony Yacenda

It’s a generally accepted fact that media is a powerful social tool, perhaps the most powerful one. This show is standing proof. Trial by Media is a true-crime documentary series that features some of the most dramatic court cases of the recent past and examines how mainstream media had an impact on their verdicts.

Legal drama in real life, this Netflix original series focuses on famous cases that were brought to trial between 1980 and 2000. All of these cases were in some way or the other affected by their media coverage, which decided the fate of both defendants and plaintiffs. The docuseries uses interviews, real footage, news archives, and stills to explore the incidents and how the court reached its verdicts on each of them.

So far, the series has only one season released in 2020 and they are all available on Netflix. The show has already received a lot of positive reviews, so there’s a chance that there might be another season (or perhaps more) to bring more such cases to light, but we’ll just have to wait and find out.

Watch it on Netflix

