The 2020 Showtime series Your Honor follows the titular character, Judge Michael, as his son gets caught up in a scandal. Things get worse when the judge learns that his son stands to face a high-ranking crime family in a hit-and-run case. Being a person of the law himself, Michael faces a gruesome dilemma as he battles his strongest convictions with his love for his son.

Created by Peter Moffat, the crime thriller charts a father’s efforts to protect his child from the system he proudly guards. The talented star cast includes Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. The show has been nominated for and won various awards. If you love watching series focusing on the law and its darker connotations, there's more out there.

10 'The Good Wife' (2009-2016)

The Good Wife is a legal and political drama television series that follows the life of Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), a political wife who returns to her career as a defense attorney after her husband, Peter Florrick (Chris Noth), a former Cook County, Illinois State's Attorney, is imprisoned following a high-profile political scandal.

Both series, Your Honor and The Good Wife, skillfully blend the protagonists’ actions and personalities after their family gets embroiled in the law. Alicia and Michael are lawyers by profession, and their wills are tested when a loved one’s life is threatened. The Good Wife received critical acclaim and numerous awards, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Julianna Margulies's performance. It is also set to receive a spin-off pilot about the attorney Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston).

9 'The Practice' (1997-2004)

The Practice follows the lives and cases of the lawyers of a small Boston law firm, Bobby Donnell and Associates. Throughout the series, the show explores the personal and professional lives of lawyers as they work on a wide range of legal cases, from criminal defense to civil litigation.

Similar to Your Honor, the cases in the show often involve complex legal issues and moral dilemmas, and the show frequently delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of the characters. The Practice was praised for its realistic portrayal of the legal system and strong performances, particularly from its ensemble cast.

8 'Boston Legal' (2004-2008)

After mentioning The Practice, it’s only fitting to mention Boston Legal, a legal comedy-drama series. The spin-off show continues to follow the lives and cases of the lawyers of the firm, Crane, Poole & Schmidt. Boston Legal is praised for its blend of drama, comedy, and strong performances, particularly from its lead actors, James Spader and William Shatner.

The show won several awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. It was created by David E. Kelley, who also created shows like The Practice and Ally McBeal.

7 'Damages' (2007-2010)

The series follows the lives of two female litigators as they work together on high-profile and often controversial cases. Hewes is a ruthless and powerful attorney who will stop at nothing to win, while Parsons is a young and idealistic lawyer who is often caught in the middle of Hewes' cutthroat tactics. The show frequently delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of the characters.

Damagesis praised for its complex and multi-layered storytelling and strong performances, particularly from its lead actors, Glenn Close and Rose Byrne. Like Your Honor, this show highlights the intermingling lives of lawyers as they balance their careers with their personal lives.

6 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

The Wire is a crime drama television series that aired on HBO. The show is set in Baltimore, Maryland, and follows the lives of the city's police force, drug dealers, and politicians as they intersect in the war on drugs. The series is divided into five seasons, each focusing on a different aspect of the city and its institutions.

From the police department's efforts to take down a drug empire, and the impact of the global economy on the drug trade to examining the city's politics and the role of the media in shaping public perception, the show explores various aspects. Both Your Honor and The Wire have a unique way of tackling the issue of wealthy people skirting the law and getting their way.

5 'Law & Order' (1990-2010)

Law & Order is a long-running television crime drama series created by Dick Wolf. The show follows the investigations and courtroom proceedings of the New York City Police Department's Major Case Squad and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Each episode typically begins with a crime being committed and the detectives of the Major Case Squad investigating and gathering evidence. The second half of the episode focuses on the prosecution of the suspects in court. The 20 long seasons of the show speak for its wide popularity and fame.

4 'The Night Of' (2016)

The crime drama television miniseries is based on the British series Criminal Justice, created by Steven Zaillian and Richard Price. The miniseries is directed by Zaillian and James Marsh. The Night Of follows the story of Nasir "Naz" Khan (Riz Ahmed), a college student who is accused of murdering a young woman, Andrea Cornish (Sofia Black-D'Elia), after a night of partying. The show explores the legal system and the criminal justice process as Naz faces trial for the murder.

The Night Of was praised for its writing and its realistic portrayal of the criminal justice system. Moreover, like Your Honor, it shows a young man’s journey as he faces the consequences of his actions and the surrounding scandals.

3 'Suits' (2011-2019)

The legal drama television series follows the life of college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who, despite not having a law degree, starts working as a law associate for one of New York City's most successful law firms. He works under the guidance of one of the firm's senior partners, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), alongside paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). The show follows the characters as they work on high-profile cases, navigate the cutthroat world of corporate law, and deal with their personal lives.

2 'The Mentalist' (2008-2015)

The show follows the life of Patrick Jane (Simon Baker), a former celebrity psychic turned independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI). After his wife and daughter are murdered by a serial killer known as Red John, Jane uses his skills of observation and manipulation to help the CBI solve crimes.

He works closely with a team of CBI agents, including his boss, Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney), and his colleague, Kimball Cho (Tim Kang). Throughout the series, Jane also searches for Red John, the man who killed his family. Aside from the serial killer angle, both shows follow a similar crime and law-ridden plot. However, the show remains a staple for fans of series about serial killers.

1 'Blue Bloods' (2010-)

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural television series created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. The show follows the lives of the Reagan family, who are all involved in law enforcement in New York City. The patriarch of the family, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, and his children include a police detective, an Assistant District Attorney, and a police officer.

The show explores the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family as they work to keep the streets of New York safe. Like Your Honor, this show features a powerful central patriarch who holds a lawful position, and the plot revolves around the pivotal family.

