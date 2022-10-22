While LGBTQ+ media is increasing as of late (with movies like Bros and TV sensations like Heartstopper), there are few quality representations of lesbians or bisexual individuals in the entertainment industry. In the world of comedy and television comedies, lesbians are even harder to find.

While any sort of representation is appreciated, many lesbian, bisexual, and non-binary creatives and comedians do not receive the credit they deserve. Considering the sheer amount of media constantly in life at the current moment, it’s important to highlight the best lesbian comedians and how to enjoy their material.

Lena Waithe

Master of None

Lena Waithe is an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer. She has created the acclaimed Showtime series The Chi and is most well-known for her role in the Netflix series Master of None.

In addition to being an actor and producer for a variety of television shows, Waithe was also the first African-American woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy series in 2017. For anyone looking to watch Waithe or projects created by Waithe, tune into The Chi and Master of None.

Sarah Schauer

Sarah Schauer is a TikTok and Internet personality most known for her hilarious videos and collaborations with TikTok star Brittany Broski. They identify with she/they pronouns and are bisexual. Schauer has a very wry sense of humor, and she frequently makes quick-witted jokes.

They frequently tweet and also have a thriving YouTube Channel. Schauer and Broski co-host a comedy podcast, "Violating Community Guidelines,” in which they discuss crazy internet trends in full hilarious detail. For anyone looking for a very new comedian, Schauer is the best pick.

Kate McKinnon

Image via NBC

By far one of the most well-loved members of Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon is a comedian that everyone should have their eyes on. McKinnon was a part of the SNL cast for 10 years, starting in 2012 and ending in 2022.

She has been a part of hilarious, viral sketches like “Close Encounter” about an alien abduction that didn’t go as well as the others’ experiences. She also played Hillary Clinton and has been involved in major films like Bombshell, DC League of Super-Pets, and she will be in the new Barbie movie.

Margaret Cho

Image via FX

Margaret Cho is a comedian known for her many hilarious stand-up routines through which she frequently critiques social and political issues like racial identity and sexuality.

She rose to fame after starring in All-American Girl, an ABC sitcom. Cho has been seen in 30 Rock as Kim Jong-il and, most recently, in Fire Island as Erin. She is an LGBTQ+ activist and also promotes Asian American inclusivity.

Wanda Sykes

Perhaps one of the most famous comedians in the world, Wanda Sykes, has risen to prominence as a cultural icon. Sykes has been seen in various films and television series and has even hosted the 94th Academy Awards along with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer.

Her most iconic roles have been in shows The New Adventures of Old Christine,Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and The Other Two. In addition to these, she also has a variety of stand-up specials on many streaming platforms.

Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster has one of the most unique comedic forces out there! She is best known for her stand-up specials, and she made her comic debut on Last Comic Standing in 2010.

She also has guest judged on RuPaul’s Drag Race, played Pam Fox in Kenan, and was the voice of Louisa Deck on Q-Force. Feimster also was a judge on the viral show Is It Cake?

Mae Martin

Image via Netflix

Mae Martin personally identifies as non-binary and as a queer individual, so the term “lesbian” does not describe them as well. Regardless, they are absolutely hilarious and are a queer force in the jokes industry. Martin is best known for their comedy series Feel Good on Netflix.

They also have performed stand-up in addition to a role on HBO’s The Flight Attendant as Grace St. James. Feel Good is one of the best queer television shows Netflix has to offer, and everyone should give it a watch.

Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby is an Australian comedian best known for her stand-up specials and comedy writing. Her most well-known special is titled Nanette, which tackles LGBTQ+ and women’s issues. The show was named after a woman Gadsby had met once, and she had the idea to turn this woman into an hour of comedy!

She recently released a memoir titled Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation. For fans of social commentary and criticism, Gadsby is the pick for you!

Jessica Kirson

Jessica Kirson has been going viral on TikTok as of late for her hilarious stand-up sets and crowd work. She is known onstage for her intensity, raw joke-telling abilities, and overall dry humor.

Kirson is easiest found on social media platforms!

Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin is an actor, comedian, writer, and producer. She is best known for playing Frankie in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She was also in 9 to 5, Tea with Mussolini, and Grandma.

Tomlin’s best-known role was written by her now-partner, Jane Wagner, in a one-woman show titled The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. For anyone looking for a touch of nostalgia, she also voiced the original Ms. Frizzle on The Magic School Bus!

