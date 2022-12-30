On both Letterboxd and IMDb, movie fans are able to rate what they watch. Based on these average ratings, both platforms have gathered their 250 highest-rated films. Some of these films overlap, but others like Stalker and Portrait of a Lady on Fire are present on Letterboxd's Top 250, but not IMDb's.

For those looking to delve deeper into more international and "artsy" cinema than what IMDb's Top 250 may offer, looking at the movies it doesn't share with Letterboxd's highest-rated is the perfect place to start.

'Perfect Blue' (1997)

When it comes to mind-bending thrillers that benefit from multiple viewings to properly appreciate them, it's hard to go wrong with Japanese auteur Satoshi Kon, whose masterpiece Perfect Blue is a staggering work of art.

Although its rating of 8.0 on IMDb just barely leaves it out of the site's Top 250, Perfect Blue's rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Letterboxd makes it the 33rd highest-rated film on the platform. Dark and surreal, it's a powerful critique of the exploitative nature of the star system for children, and a movie that thriller fans are bound to love.

'Stalker' (1979)

Although Soviet filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky only made a handful of features throughout the span of his life, they were more than enough to cement him as one of cinema's greatest poets. His most popular work is perhaps Stalker, a sci-fi drama about a guide taking two men to a mysterious room that's supposed to grant one's innermost wish.

With its 4.4 on Letterboxd and 8.1 on IMDb, the film has proved to be a timeless classic of slow-burn cinema guaranteed to get viewers into an introspective existential crisis with its themes of faith, purpose, and happiness.

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Céline Sciamma has constantly proven to be a phenomenal director, but never with as much strength as in Portrait of a Lady on Fire, about the romance that blooms between a painter and the young woman she's tasked with painting a portrait of.

The immense power of this film lies in words unspoken, lingering gazes, and images of quiet movement or loud stillness. For the quality of its writing, performances, and direction, it holds a score of 4.4 on Letterboxd, and a commendable 8.1 on IMDb.

'The Human Condition I: No Greater Love' (1959)

The The Human Condition trilogy is lauded as one of the greatest cinematic achievements to ever come out of Japan. The first installment, No Greater Love, shows a conscientious objector working as a supervisor in a prison camp during WWII.

Haunting and as moving as a war drama can possibly get, the film makes itself deserving of its outstanding 4.4 score on Letterboxd. Its 8.5 on IMDb should be enough to get it into the Top 250, but it doesn't meet the required amount of ratings to get in. If you enjoy epic dramas, you should definitely help change that.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Celebrated for its engaging action and fascinating characters, Neon Genesis Evangelion has hit theaters on repeated occasions, but none of them are as successful as The End of Evangelion.

The film serves as an alternate ending to the show, which ended with two controversial episodes, and what an ending it is. It has a 4.4 on Letterboxd and an 8.0 on IMDb thanks to its astonishingly profound themes and genius writing, which cement it as one of the greatest anime movies of all time.

'Yi Yi' (2000)

Known for his deep understanding of what can make slice-of-life movies magical, director Edward Yang made in Yi Yi, about a Taiwanese family navigating daily life, one of the greatest coming-of-age dramas of the 21st century.

With a 4.4, Yi Yi is one of the highest-rated coming-of-age films on Letterboxd. It holds an equally great score of 8.1 on IMDb, where likely thanks to how every second of its admittedly long runtime is captivating, each character is endearing and nuanced and the story makes the absolute best of the elements it has to work with.

'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Yi Yi wasn't the only sprawling coming-of-age masterpiece that Edward Yang made. There is also A Brighter Summer Day, which some people argue is even better.

The film is almost four hours long, but each minute of the daunting runtime is rewarded with a socially relevant, emotionally impactful and intellectually stirring work of art. For all its merits, it has a score of 4.4 on Letterboxd, and a score of 8.3 on IMDb that'll be enough to get it into the Top 250 if it gets just a few more reviews.

'Central Station' (1998)

Brazilian cinema is full of incredible hidden gems. For proof, look no further than Central Station, about the emotive journey of a former school teacher and a boy who recently lost his mother, in search of the father he never knew.

The film has a fantastic score on both Letterboxd and IMDb: 4.4 on the former, and 8.0 on the latter. Reviewers evidently love the movie, praising the way it manages to be equal parts devastating and heartwarming. Only the best of stories managed to move the heart with as much ease as Central Station.

'The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer' (1961)

Not many final chapters in movie trilogies manage to be the best of the three. In the case of the third installment in the The Human Condition trilogy, that is definitely the case. It's the strongest of an already unbelievably strong set of staggering war films.

A Soldier's Prayer is nothing short of one of the most powerful and effective anti-war movies ever made. In awe of its bleak narrative and astonishing visuals, users gave it a 4.5 on Letterboxd and an incredible 8.8 on IMDb that would land it in the site's Top 10 if it had a few more reviews.

'A Dog's Will' (2000)

No one knows where it came from. No one knows how it got there. But the fact is that the Brazilian dramedy A Dog's Will is the 4th highest-rated film on Letterboxd with a shocking rating of 4.6.

That doesn't mean that it's a bad film, though. Quite the contrary, as it also has a phenomenal score of 8.6 on IMDb. Although it delves into some social themes that Brazilians will definitely appreciate much more than international audiences, its hilarious jokes are universally funny, its engaging characters are universally endearing, its clever use of magical realism is universally fun and its all-around undeniable quality is impossible to not find charming.

