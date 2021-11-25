With the upcoming holiday seasons famous for gathering together loved ones, sometimes the homes of blood relatives aren't safe spaces. For the queer community, family units made up of friendships can be essential for laughs and survival. And in the following, inspirational films, it doesn't matter if characters have a group of friends or maybe only a select few to be comforted by. The cinematic friendships depicted are what is the special ingredient.

Queer filmmakers and casts made up of both queer and straight actors have come together to create these well-known classics (and maybe some that should become classics). Like any kind of relationship, there are the good times and bad. But petty arguments aside, at the end of the day, these films have a message: Your community will be there for you.

Saturday Church (2017)

In this musical coming-of-age story, Ulysses (Luka Kain) is a teen struggling with his home life. He searches for a better community and finds what he’s looking for at an LGBT shelter, where he meets two faces that will be very familiar for fans of FX's Pose (Mj Rodriguez and Indya Moore, in their film acting debut). Through moments of fantasy, elevated by original music, the struggles faced by young Ulysses settle into a story of acceptance on multiple levels. It’s a modern entry within queer cinema, with a rawness that is present surely due to this being a passion project by first-time director Damon Cardasis. In an interview with Deadline, he detailed the lengths he undertook to ensure the story he was going to tell was respectful, by having his script read by Lee Soulja, executive director of Black Pride, the media organization of GLAAD, and Michael Robinson, a consultant within the ball community.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

A young girl is forced into a conversion therapy camp for being a lesbian. Queer icons Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, and RuPaul lead the cast in this satire where everything is extremely over-the-top. Take, for example, the color scheme found within the “treatment center.” It’s in "boy or girl" specific shades, all to emphasize the ridiculous nature of the restrictions put upon gender and sexuality.

For influence, director Jamie Babbit turned to the filmography of John Waters and the All-American aesthetics of Barbie. In an interview with Nitrate Online, Babbit elaborated on the decision: “I wanted the production design to reflect the themes, like the artificiality of gender construction, like you're more of a man if you can chop wood. It's so stupid.” The false promise of the film's conversion therapy is on display with all its artificial qualities seen in the costuming and set designs, making it quite pleasing to the eye while offering its critiques.

Pride (2014)

Based on a true story that happened in 1970s United Kingdom, a group of lesbian and gay activists descends upon the village of Onllwyn in Wales to show support to a miner’s strike. But both groups have their own issues with it. Several of the activists can’t put aside the mistreatment they felt the miners gave to them in the past. As for the miners, they just don’t wish to be linked together with the activists. Whether the miners like it or not, the activists arrive anyway. In doing so, they slowly break apart the ignorant beliefs the residents have held against their community.

Paris Is Burning (1990)

A seminal documentary that should never be forgotten follows various prominent Black and Latinx figures of the NYC ball culture and all the joy they created for themselves amidst the toughest of times. Watching it offers audiences a glimpse into the legacy of each and every one of these individuals, old and young. Dorian Corey, Angie Xtravaganza, and Paris Dupree, among so many others, have become iconic names within the ball culture and queer history for a reason.

But the film does not shy away from the tougher subject matters; many of the featured subjects did not live long after this documentary was initially released. This doc gave human faces to this community many people ignored. It went on to inspire creator Steven Canals for his spec script that would become FX’s Pose. Since 2016, Paris is Burning has since been selected to be safely preserved within the Library of Congress.

The Way He Looks (2014)

What started out as a Brazilian 2010 short film developed into this feature-length story of early love and friendship. Director Daniel Ribeiro, along with the same three leads from his short film, returns to tackle this fleshed-out story. The problems faced by the three teens at the center of this story may have low stakes in the long run, but there’s a realism and sweetness that grounds it all.

Leonardo (Ghilherme Lobo), a blind teen, and his close friend, Giovana (Tess Amorim), bring new student Gabriel (Fabio Audi) into their small group. The “love triangle” that grows from this isn’t really even one in the truest sense, because melodrama isn’t what this film cares about at all. It’s really about how Leonardo craves independence and an opportunity to grow up like his peers. He has moronic bullies that target him, but nothing slips into dark territory. And the power of the three leads really shines when they’re together. Giovana and Gabriel protect and care for Leonardo, without treating him as something fragile.

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

A look at the messiness of coming out and young love. While boys come and go in the life of young Eric (Chris Stafford), a community starts to form and support him, starting with the club owner played by Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black). Edge of Seventeen arrived towards the end of the 1990s, an important time for queer culture and cinema, as the AIDS epidemic only started to slow down with its death rate by 1997, and a rise in independent filmmaking centered on queer stories was coined New Queer Cinema by critic B. Ruby Rich. It’s all about being a gay teen navigating confusing hookups and friendships with loads of authenticity. Its director, Todd Stephens, recently made the film Swan Song, based on eccentric hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger who he met back in the '80s and who inspired him to write Edge of Seventeen. Talk about a full circle.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Three drag queens get stuck in a small town in the middle of nowhere. The residents believe them to be actual women and the trio of queens take advantage of the situation by infusing some celebratory unity as the annual Strawberry Social approaches. It’s a queer case of mistaken identity with none of the grimness that might have been associated with it if the story was taken down a far darker route.

Directed by Beeban Kidron, her film is made more surprising when you realize who plays the three leads: Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing) as Vida Boheme, Wesley Snipes (Blade) as Noxeema Jackson, and John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet) as Chi Chi Rodriguez, all three very straight actors but surely the most unexpected to be made into a trio of queens. The cameo appearances by well-known names are also quite spectacular, from Robin Williams to Naomi Campbell to Julie Newmar herself. You might have seen or heard of the 1994 Australian road movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, but what about this one? Don’t let it become a lost gem.

