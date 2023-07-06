While recent releases such as Netflix's Nimona have provided a spotlight on what exactly is possible with LGBTQ+ stories in animation, there has been a wide variety of these stories leading up to this point. Stories told from and featuring LGBTQ+ perspectives are sadly rare when it comes to feature-length animation, which makes it stand out that much more when a film provides this oft-forgotten lens.

Thankfully, more and more LGBTQ+ stories have continued to be created in the world of animation, even finding increasingly major roles in some of the biggest animated film releases. It paints a great picture for the future of LGBTQ+ in animation, as the continued success and intrigue around these stories further amplifies their possibilities.

10 'Strange World' (2022)

Strange World follows the legendary family of explorers known as the Clades as they are forced to set aside their generational differences to escape a mysterious subterranean land. The unexplored world is filled with fantastical yet dangerous creatures around every corner, yet the conflict and differences between the family are the greatest threat to their survival.

While Disney has for a while now placed a variety of LGBTQ+ characters in their recent films, they've more often than not been limited to only a handful of lines and seconds of screen time. Strange World changes this trend by having one of its primary protagonists be LGBTQ+, with the youngest Clade family member Ethan fostering a crush on his friend Diazo. It's an important character-building aspect of the character that plays into the film's overarching themes of generational differences and acceptance.

9 'The Breadwinner' (2017)

The Breadwinner follows the story of Parvana, a young girl living in Afghanistan while it is still under the control of the Taliban during the beginning of the war on terror. When her family faces difficult times following the arrest of her father, she disguises herself and dawns the appearance of a boy in order to provide for her family in ways that a girl in Afghanistan can't.

While animated films have often tackled the "one gender disguises themselves as the other gender" plot line (such as in Disney's Mulan), The Breadwinner delves much deeper into this concept. The film takes a much more nuanced approach to the topic of gender roles in society, with the dynamic becoming much more interesting as we see Parvana's growing friendship with others like herself.

8 'Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling' (2019)

Taking place 20 years after the finale of the classic Nicktoon, Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling sees Rocko and his friends returning to O-Town after spending the last 20 years in space. As O-Town and the rest of the world has evolved during the 21st century, Rocko and his friends are having a difficult time adjusting to all the changes and differences that have happened.

Of all the changes that have happened to the world of Rocko's Modern Life in the 20 years after its finale, the most prominent change comes in the form of the character Ralph Bighead. It soon becomes revealed that in the time that Rocko had been away, Ralph has transitioned as a transgender woman, and now goes by the moniker of Rachel. It soon becomes of massive importance to the plot for Rachel to return home and come out to her parents, who she is afraid will not accept her for who she really is.

7 'Wendell & Wild' (2022)

Wendell & Wild follows the story of Kat Elliot, a teenager who while still grieving over the death of her parents, summons the demon brothers of Wendell and Wild to bring them back to life. However, Kat's plans do not end up as she'd hoped, and she is soon forced to do everything she can to return the demon brothers to the land of the dead.

Wendell & Wild is one of the very few and rare major studio animated movies to prominently feature a trans character, that being the character of Raul Cocoloti, a transgender boy and friend of Kat. Raul plays a major part in the film, with his blossoming unlikely friendship with Kat being key for her success in the film, and Raul's identity is only one of many important facets of his character.

6 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows the quirky, dysfunctional family of the Mitchells when their road trip plans are disrupted by a hostile robot apocalypse. They somehow find themselves as humanity's last hope as they have to put aside their quarrels and differences to work as a family unit and save the human race from a robot empire.

While not a part of the central conflict, the film makes it directly apparent and unambiguous that the primary protagonist and daughter of the family, Katie Mitchell, is unabashedly LGBTQ+. Her character is one that is brimming with charm and wit, making her a brilliantly effective and relatable protagonist for audiences, as well as making for a great representation of LGBTQ+ characters in media.

5 'Steven Universe: The Movie' (2019)

Steven Universe: The Movie takes place 2 years after the finale of the show and peace brought to the galaxy, as we see a new villain from Steven's past return in search of revenge. Steven and his friends must come together once again in order to take down this new threat before they can destroy the Earth.

The original Steven Universe show was already filled to the brim with LGBTQ+ characters and themes, and the movie only continues to further these characters and themes in interesting ways. The film also makes sure to include new LGBTQ+ characters and themes in order to further the dynamic and parallels present and established within the original show, making for a perfect companion piece to the series.

4 'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003)

Tokyo Godfathers follows an unlikely trio of homeless people, the alcoholic, Gin, the crossdresser, Hana, and teenage runaway, Miyuki, as they discover a newborn baby in the garbage. The trio takes it upon themselves to take care of this child and to search the city of Tokyo far and wide in order to find the infant's original birth mother.

Tokyo Godfathers' depiction of drag queens and cross-dressing via the main character Hana is one of the most kind and heartwarming depictions when it comes to feature-length animation. This is further amplified when considering the film's themes about the importance of family and how it can come from everywhere, as well as the themes of acceptance of people of all kinds and status.

3 'My Dog Tulip' (2009)

Based on the 1956 memoir from J. R. Ackerley, My Dog Tulip follows Ackerley's story of the long and powerful friendship that he fosters with a German Shepherd that he rescued. His time and friendship with his dog effectively give him a caring and loving relationship that he simply wasn't able to accomplish as an openly gay man in the early 20th century.

My Dog Tulip is a story that is as equal parts heartwarming as it is heartbreaking, as it tells the powerful story of the friendship between man and canine that exists in place of the forbidden love of the era. It's one of the most effective and poignant LGBTQ+ stories from this time period and continues the importance and legacy of sharing LGBTQ+ stories from our past as a society.

2 'Nimona' (2023)

Nimona follows the story of the unlikely friendship and duo of Ballister Boldheart, a knight framed for the murder of the kingdom's queen, and Nimona, a young shapeshifter who dreams of being a villain. The duo team up in order to prove Ballister's innocence, while at the same time creating as much chaos and mischief in the kingdom in the process.

Nimona is filled to the brim will LGBTQ+ characters and themes, from the romance between Ballister and fellow knight Ambrosius Goldenloin to the apparent gender-fluid coding of Nimona as a whole. The film is a shining example of just how effective and powerful LGBTQ+ stories can be in the world of animation, and whose success should hopefully spell an increase in these stories being created.

1 'Flee' (2021)

Flee is an animated documentary that tells the story of Amin, a man who arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark after escaping from Afghanistan. Now a 36-year-old man and engaged to his boyfriend, the film tackles both his recollection and coming to terms with his past with his current life, and having to share his story with his fiancé and the world for the first time.

There's a harrowing and powerful nature to the real-life stories told in Flee, as they have the ability to have audiences connect and feel for Amin and his lifelong struggles. Yet more than the hardships that Amin has gone through, the true magic of Flee comes from his ability to come out the other side and have thrived, living in an accepting society where he can be his true self. It's the rare type of story that, while heartbreaking and painful at first, leaves the audience feeling blissful and grateful for the inherent kindness still present in humanity by the end.

