Animated television has always pushed the envelope. The Flintstones was one of the first shows regularly featuring a couple in bed. It and The Jetsons were also among the earliest regularly scheduled color programming. Animated television has expanded to fill every niche, with many episodic sitcoms and popular serialized stories. Also, modern animated TV abounds with queer representation.

Starting around a decade ago, it became more commonplace for animated programs to use the medium to explore things like sexuality and gender identity. Often, the lived experiences of the show creators inform these characters and stories. Also, since animated television tends to be appropriate for all ages, these shows can be great for LGBTQ+ adults to nurture and validate their inner children, who might have felt neglected when there was not as much representation in the media. These shows are also entertaining and multifaceted. With many to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down which animated television programs are the best to watch this Pride month. Check out the following shows, all of which have queer personalities that shine in animation.

Adventure Time

Adventure Timeon Cartoon Network is one of the most iconic television shows of the 2010s. The sometimes serialized, sometimes episodic cartoon features many queer icons. The main cast consists of two ex-lovers, Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) and Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson). The chemistry between the two is easy to spot, and their relationship gets more attention in episodes like "What Was Missing." Eventually, their relationship moves from subtext to plot point, with the pair sharing a kiss on screen in the series finale. Adventure Time also features BMO (Niki Yang), everyone's favorite genderfluid robot. BMO is an adorable anthropomorphized GameBoy-like robot. Episodes that feature BMO, like "BMO Noire" and "The More You Moe, The Moe You Know," are some of the series' best.

Craig of the Creek

Craig of the Creek is a show by longtime Cartoon Network writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin (Steven Universe). The show is notable for showcasing plentiful LGBT characters. A slew of non-binary characters graces the series, along with queer relationships. Raj (Parvesh Cheena) and Shawn (H. Michael Croner), a pair known as the Honeysuckle Rangers, are a gay couple from the other side of the creek that helps the main characters throughout the series. Also, J.P., one of Craig's best friends, has an older sister in a same-sex relationship. Kelsey (Georgina Cordova/Noël Wells), Craig's other best friend, is also romantically involved with Stacks (Montse Hernandez), making her one of the show's other lesbian characters. Beyond this, there are many LGBTQ+ supporting roles throughout the show, and the show takes a refreshingly casual approach to LGBT representation.

Danger & Eggs

Image via Amazon Studios

Danger & Eggs on Amazon is one of the most overtly LGBTQ+ cartoons on television. D.D. Danger (Aidy Bryant) is a gender non-conforming lesbian who is friends with a giant talking egg named Phillip (Eric Knobel). The show is geared toward all ages, and Shadi Petosky, the show's creator, stated she wanted the show to have "innocent LGBTQ friendships, before the age of romantic connections," while still being overt. They did not want the show to use metaphors to imply anything about gender identity and sexuality; they want anyone who is watching to know that the characters are queer because they are out and proud. The first season's finale is even set during a Pride festival. The show is a sensational experience and well worth the watch. It even features the voice talents of 'Weird Al' Yankovic.

Harley Quinn

Image via HBO Max

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) relationship in the Harley Quinn animated series from DC is believable and iconic. What starts as a very intimate friendship between the two burgeons into an overtly sapphic romance. The two are also in an open relationship, which fits with their fly-by-night personalities. While some have criticized the show for leaning into stereotypes about bisexual people and infidelity, open relationships are not cheating. The series explores Harley and Ivy's relationship not only through a romantic lens but also through the scope of being long-time friends and confidantes for each other. If you enjoy watching badass women be gay and do crime, then Harley Quinn is for you.

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes

Image via Cartoon Network

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is another Cartoon Network show that uses its platform to showcase queer relationships and gender-nonconforming identities. Ian Jones-Quartey, the show's creator, previously worked on Adventure Time and Steven Universe, the latter of which frequently credits his influence for its portrayal of romantic relationships. In OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, there are same-sex weddings, and gay villains alongside heroes like Joff (James Urbaniak) and Nick Army. (Chris Niosi) For the most part, the show is about being a hero and kicking butt, and it does a good job of positive queer representation.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

When She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuted, anyone with an active gaydar clocked it as one of the queerest shows on television. At first glance, the show could deny any romantic relationships, especially in the first season. However, once it was seen that the show's largely positive response was largely due to its LGBTQ+ representation, network executives let the showrunners lean more into the relationships and gender non-conforming roles. Adora (Aimee Carrero) and Catra (AJ Michalka), the two leads, develop a romantic relationship throughout the show. By the end of the series, it is impossible to identify any straight characters in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Steven Universe

Steven Universe is another Cartoon Network show that changed what it meant to present non-binary characters on television. The main character, Steven (Zach Callison), is a Crystal Gem, a race of non-binary aliens, several of whom have set up life on Earth. Steven is also half-human. The show explores what it means to develop a sense of identity for one's self. While Steven might be male-coded at first glance, his gender is more fluid. Other queer characters include Garnet (Estelle), who is the embodiment of the love between Ruby (Charlyne Yi) and Sapphire (Erica Luttrell), two Crystal Gems. Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall) and Rose Quartz (Susan Egan) are another pair of non-binary lovers at the show's center. Romantic relationships abound, and the showrunners do a great job of showcasing fluidity within romantic relationships and personal identity. It is no surprise that the show's creator, Rebecca Sugar, is the first non-binary showrunner on Cartoon Network.

The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra is a notable animated television series for hundreds of reasons. It is a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Avatar: The Last Airbender, with many fans favoring the newer show. Fans and critics also note that The Legend of Korra had one of the earliest representations of a lesbian couple on a children's television network. Korra (Janet Varney), the Avatar, befreinds Asami (Seychelle Gabriel) early in the series. Fans immediately started shipping the two, and the payoff for fans comes with the series finale. While it might feel disappointing that you do not get to see the relationship on-screen beyond the chemistry the two shared leading up to the final moment where they start dating, it feels like a better parallel to the first series, in which we see Avatar Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and Katara's (Mae Whitman) friendship develop into a relationship in the show's final moments as well. Besides, if you must know more about Korra and Asami dating in the official canon, the creators have published graphic novels that are a continuation of the story, picking up right where the show left off.

Twelve Forever

Image via Netflix

Twelve Forever is a wonderful season of television created by Julia Vickerman for Netflix. The show's main character, Reggie (Kelsy Abbott), is a twelve-year-old girl whose desire to never grow up allows her to enter the world of Endless, where all her imaginings are real. Reggie also has a crush on her classmate Connelly (Stephanie Beatriz), another girl with an expansive imagination and penchant for storytelling. There are other LGBTQ+ characters in the series, and the show is intended as a coming-of-age story about a young queer girl learning about her identity.