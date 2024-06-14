Pride Month might also be Prime Month, given the brilliant list of LGBTQ+ movies the streamer has to offer. In a media landscape where representation is increasing and the spotlight is being rightfully shifted, the big streamers are following suit, finally bringing LGBTQ+ stories to the masses via their worldwide platforms. One such streamer is the aforementioned Prime, which is certainly championing the best in LGBTQ+ filmmaking this Pride Month and, hopefully, beyond. So, with that in mind, here's a look at what they have to offer.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Based on Casey McQuiston's New York Times bestseller of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue follows a rivalry between the offspring of two of the most powerful people in the world. Son of the US President, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and the British Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), grandson of the King, hate nothing more in this world than each other but are forced to get along to avoid a PR disaster. However, what happens when a forced friendship begins to spark into romance? Featuring two brilliant lead performances by a pair of eye-catching up-and-coming actors in Perez and Galitzine, Red, White & Royal Blue also boasts an exciting turn from the legendary Uma Thurman as Alex's mother, Ellen, who also happens to be the first-ever female President. Poignant, often funny, and ready to make you cry, millions of unsuspecting viewers were taken aback by just how immersive this story is, with its success on Prime Video in 2023 well-documented.

'Anything's Possible' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Anything's Possible Release Date July 22, 2022 Director Billy Porter Cast Eva Reign , Abubakr Ali , Renee Elise Goldsberry Runtime 1 hr 38 min

This Gen-Z coming-of-age flick follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a senior-year student who must fight the trials and tribulations that come with being of this age and trans. When Khal (Abubakr Ali) tries to start a romance with her, even despite the backward opinion of several classmates, Kelsa's high school experience takes a turn for the better — and for the complicated. As everyone knows, young love is beautiful and painful in equal measure, with Anything's Possible neatly summarizing the shared romantic experience of millions of teenagers. What's more, the movie also provides solid representation for the trans community on-screen, something still sadly lacking in our modern media landscape. Although it was never going to win a bunch of major awards, Anything's Possible isn't at all fussed, with its main goal of fairer representation through an entertaining narrative achieved.

'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Regarded by many to be Timothée Chalamet's best performance, Call Me by Your Name follows 17-year-old student Elio (Chalamet), who falls head over heels for his father's grad student, Oliver (Armie Hammer). However, Oliver's feelings are initially unclear, with the two dancing around their clear chemistry in the fear that a doomed romance may blossom. As sparks fly, the pair soon come to terms with the fact that this can be no more than a summer fling, even if it will always mean the world to at least one of them. There's something to be said for a film that neatly captures the wide-eyed innocence and desperate clawing for maturity that comes with being Elio's age, with Call Me by Your Name showcasing this and then some. Like a gentle breeze, the movie passes by, leaving a tender yet welcome impact that will live long in your mind. For some, this will simply be a lovely film that explores coming-of-age. For others, it will be the representation they craved for so long.

'The Birdcage' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Starring the iconic Robin Williams at his very best, The Birdcage follows the veteran comic as drag nightclub owner Armand, whose long romance with star performer Albert (Nathan Lane) has kept the pair happy on South Miami Beach for many years. However, when Armand's son from a former marriage comes to town to announce his engagement, the lovers must hide their romance, with the bride-to-be the daughter of the US Senator and co-founder of the Committee for Moral Order. As can be expected from a Williams project, The Birdcage is, first and foremost, hilarious. Bursting with clever one-liners and slapstick set pieces, the movie seamlessly dances with glee around a very serious topic, with the subject matter at hand one that, both at the time and now, affects many lives. Perhaps the best illustration of The Birdcage's brilliance is its rewatchability, with fans of the movie coming back time and time again.

'Clementine' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 5.1/10

Clementine Release Date April 27, 2019 Director Lara Gallagher Run Time 1 hr 33 min Actors Sonya Walger, Otmara Marrero, Ramsey, Sydney Sweeney

Written and directed by Lara Gallagher, this indie flick follows Karen (Otmara Marrero), a woman who flees her life in Los Angeles after a particularly difficult breakup. Looking for revenge, she breaks into her ex's lakehouse, only to spark up a sensual and intense love affair with another — and much younger — woman, Lana (Sydney Sweeney). In one of her earlier roles, Sweeney is surprisingly mature, with her and Marrero's chemistry proving captivating. From the long, gazing shots of the Pacific Northwest to the haunting woodland setting, Clementine is a movie that takes its time, brimming with a sense of sophistication from first-time filmmaker Gallagher. Though not to everyone's taste, if you like your viewing experiences to be methodical and pensive, then this is the love story for you.

'My Policeman' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 45% | IMDb: 6.5/10

My Policeman Release Date November 4, 2022 Director Michael Grandage Cast Harry Styles , Emma Corrin , Gina McKee , Linus Roache Runtime 1 hr 53 min

Based on a novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman follows a retired couple, Marion (Gina McKee) and Tom (Linus Roache), whose dormant, routine lives are awoken by the arrival of their old friend, Patrick (Rupert Everett), who is staying with them to recover from a stroke. However, their lives have been intertwined previously, with the secret romance between Patrick and Tom some 40 years prior causing drama once again. An intricate tale of love and deception, My Policeman is an underrated British gem that showcases many a top performance. Among them is the often-criticized Harry Styles, whose portrayal of a young Tom proves once and for all that his talents are not limited to music. A poignant, intimate story with plenty of heart, this is a movie that deserves much more attention and is a wonderful addition to Prime's catalog.

'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.1/10

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145 Main Genre Drama Writers Sarah Waters , Seo-Gyeong Jeong , Chan-wook Park Studio Amazon Studios Tagline Never did they expect to get into a controversial relationship... Website http://www.handmaidenmovie.com/ Expand

Directed by the acclaimed Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden is set during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1930s and follows Sook-Hee (Kim Tae-ri), a woman hired as the handmaiden for Japanese heiress Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee). Posing as a loyal employee, Sook-Hee is actually a professional pickpocket whose plan to scam and steal from the family takes an unexpected turn when she and Lady Hideko begin to fall in love. The fact that love can come from the most unexpected of places is a sentiment at the forefront of The Handmaiden. Each narrative bend feels bathed in emotional maturity, with this twisting story just as interested in surprise as it is in tender emotion. Devilishly comic, sexually provocative, and visually stunning, The Handmaiden is proof of Park Chan-wook's genius, not that it needed proving.

'The Kids Are All Right' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Featuring a star-studded cast, The Kids Are All Right follows Nic (Annette Bening) and Jules (Julianne Moore), a same-sex couple with two children, both conceived from the same sperm donor. As their lives begin to become monotonous, the family unit begins to crack, with the children choosing to find their biological father, Paul (Mark Ruffalo). With the search successful, just how will this once-unbreakable family deal with this addition? Beyond its immersive story and fascinating interpersonal character dynamics, a product of a marvelous script from Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, The Kids Are All Right is highlighted by its ensemble performances, with each of the actors on show putting in immersive turns that bring this intricate tale to life. Among them is a captivating Ruffalo as the successful yet irresponsible Paul, with the actor remarkably filming all of his scenes in just six days. A critical darling, The Kids Are All Right even earned four Academy Awards nominations.

'Bottoms' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Bottoms Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Runtime 92 minutes

One of the funniest movies of 2023, Bottoms follows a pair of high school teens, PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), who accidentally become overnight social sensations when they injure the high school quarterback with their car. Attempting to capitalize on their fame, the pair devise a plan to start a self-defense club for women, lying about having been in a juvenile correction facility over the summer. In actual fact, the duo just want to have sex with the hottest girls in school, seeing this club as their best shot. As far as high school comedies go, this is one of the very best. Bottoms oozes a unique brand of humor without ever losing the charisma shared by many of its genre-peers, with Emma Seligman's eye for detail crafting a brilliantly refreshing and unmissable tale. Both Edebiri and Sennott are equal parts emotionally gripping and comedically sharp, with their friendship formed by the sort of bond that all of us seek. Bottoms more than deserved its Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy.

'Uncle Frank' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.3/10

This television movie from writer-director Alan Ball follows a road trip between Manhattan and Creekville, South Carolina. 18-year-old Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) struggles to find a connection with most of her family, which is why her bond with Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany), who also happens to be a professor at her college, is so strong. With a funeral on the horizon, the two set off on the road, only to be unexpectedly joined by Frank's lover, Walid (Peter Macdissi). Heartwarming and honest, Uncle Frank is easily one of the best television movies in recent years, illustrated by its Primetime Emmy nomination. From minute one, this tale grips its audience and never lets go, providing a brief summary of the peculiar frustrations of life, all wrapped up in a neat love-soaked package. Featuring a host of terrific performances, highlighted by a stunning turn from Bettany as the titular character, this is one that's well worth a watch.

