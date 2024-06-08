Movies about the LGBTQ+ community have been around for ages, but recent years have seen some of these brilliant films receive widespread acclaim and commercial success. There was a time when LGBTQ+ films could only find audiences on the fringes of cinema, but there have been big strides made. Nowadays, more and more of these movies are being celebrated and embraced by mainstream audiences, finally getting the respect and admiration they richly deserve.

From struggles against prejudice to the joys of young love, we have the privilege of access to movies that explore the lives of LGBTQ+ people in a healthy, realistic way. Hulu has no shortage of great LGBTQ+ films, ranging from eye-opening documentaries and painful dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies. So if you're looking for great works of queer cinema that you can stream from the comfort of your home, look no further. Read on for our selection of the best LGBTQ+ movies to watch on Hulu right now.

'Crush' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Crush Release Date April 29, 2022 Director Sammi Cohen Cast Rowan Blanchard , Auli'i Cravalho , Isabella Ferreira , Tyler Alvarez Runtime 93 minutes

Directed by Sammi Cohen in her feature directorial debut, Crush is a coming-of-age romantic comedy written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham. The film stars Rowan Blanchard as Paige, a teen girl who joins the school track team to get closer to her crush — only to find herself falling for her crush's twin sister instead. The movie also stars Isabella Ferreira as Paige's longtime crush, Gabriela, and Auliʻi Cravalho as Gabriela's twin, AJ. Favorably received by critics, Crush was also hugely popular when it premiered, becoming the third-most-streamed film across all platforms in the US in the week of its release. While the writing and direction do fall apart at a certain point, the movie's well-rounded characters and heartfelt love story are what make it so easy to love. Unlike many LGBTQ+ teen movies, Crush isn't a coming-out story. Instead, the movie puts the focus firmly on the coming of age of its protagonists, giving them room to grow in all aspects of their personalities while showing a healthy and realistic depiction of same-sex relationships.

'Fire Island' (2022)​​​

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Fire Island Release Date June 3, 2022 Director Andrew Ahn Cast Joel Kim Booster , Bowen Yang , Margaret Cho , Conrad Ricamora Runtime 105 minutes

Directed by Andrew Ahn, Fire Island is a rom-com written by and starring Joel Kim Booster. Loosely inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island follows a group of gay friends who head to Fire Island for a week of fun and find vacation romance, only to have their holiday complicated by prejudices and misunderstandings. The movie also stars Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Margaret Cho. Powered by the performances of its star-studded cast, Fire Island received critical acclaim when it premiered. The movie has also proven quite popular with audiences, becoming one of Hulu's most-watched films at the time of its release. An entertaining and often hilarious movie, Fire Island features characters from all walks of life without devolving them into mainstream stereotypes, giving us a breezy gay rom-com that's often more realistic in its depiction of LGBTQ+ people and culture than many serious dramas that purport to do the same.

'Changing the Game' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Changing the Game Release Date April 26, 2019 Director Michael Barrett Runtime 1 hr 28 min

A documentary film directed by Michael Barnett, Changing the Game focuses on three transgender teens who are also high school athletes, each from different backgrounds and at different stages in their athletic careers. The film shows how these talented athletes face stiff opposition from the establishment, as well as outright discrimination and prejudice, despite all their hard work. The movie explores an often-ignored aspect of the sports world, which is still quite gender-normative and has proven extremely resistant to change. As a result, transgender athletes, irrespective of their sport, must work harder and face steeper hurdles than their cis-gendered counterparts — a fact that the documentary illustrates perfectly. Changing the Game received near-universal acclaim from critics and won the 2022 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Documentary. Despite the accolades and the deeply moving narrative of the film, Changing the Game is still sorely under-watched, a well-crafted hidden gem with something important to say.

'Theater Camp' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman in their feature directorial debuts, Theater Camp is a mockumentary comedy written by Gordon and Lieberman with Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Based on their 2020 short film of the same name, the movie is set in an underfunded theater camp in Upstate New York, following the camp's counselors as they join forces with the founder's son in an attempt to save the camp from its financial difficulties. Benn Platt, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin also star in the film, appearing alongside an ensemble cast that includes Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris, and more. Though primarily a love letter to the theater crowd, Theater Camp has found a wide audience of fans and was named one of the top 10 independent films of 2023 by the National Board of Review. The movie's plot might not be very original, but it makes up for those flaws with a generous helping of hilarity. Theater Camp had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it was critically acclaimed and presented with the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award.

'All of Us Strangers' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers is a romantic fantasy film based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers. The movie stars Andrew Scott as Adam, a lonely screenwriter who has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor (Paul Mescal), which develops into an intimate relationship. At the same time, Adam feels drawn to his childhood home where his parents seem to still be living, despite their deaths nearly 30 years before. The movie's supporting cast also includes Jamie Bell and Claire Foy. A critically acclaimed film, All of Us Strangers was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the top ten independent films of 2023. A deeply emotional and beautifully fantastical film bolstered by poignant performances and expert direction, All of Us Strangers has received numerous awards, including six BAFTA nominations and seven wins at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards, including for Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best British Independent Film.

'Blue Jean' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Blue Jean Release Date February 10, 2023 Director Georgia Oakley Cast Rosy McEwen , Kerrie Hayes , Lucy Halliday Runtime 97 minutes

Written and directed by Georgia Oakley in her directorial debut, Blue Jean is a British period drama film set in the 1980s, when the Conservative government led by Margaret Thatcher enacted a series of homophobic laws, collectively called Section 28. The movie stars Rosy McEwen as the titular Jean, a closeted gym teacher who is forced to hide her sexuality and live a double life. The film's supporting cast includes Kerrie Hayes as Jean's girlfriend, Viv, and Lucy Halliday as Lois, a new student at Jean's school whose arrival forces Jean to re-evaluate her choices. Blue Jean premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim. Depicting a tumultuous time in British history and what can only be described as state-supported homophobia, Blue Jean is heartbreakingly resonant and relatable nearly 40 years after the period it's set in. Intellectually and emotionally deep, the film excels on the strength of its performances, as well as the direction and writing that beautifully illustrates the pain of a double life, with all the pressures it brings.

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.1/10

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Release Date May 29, 2019 Director Céline Sciamma Cast Noemie Merlant Runtime 120

Written and directed by Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a French historical romantic drama set in the late 18th century. The film stars Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel and follows the romance between two young women, one an aristocrat and the other a painter commissioned to paint her. An acclaimed film that's won multiple awards, Portrait of a Lady on Fire competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Queer Palm and the Best Screenplay award. The film was also nominated for Independent Spirit Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards and declared one of the top five foreign language films of 2019 by the National Board of Review. In the years since its release, the film has continued to receive great praise from critics, who have hailed it as one of the greatest films of all time.​

'Viva' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Viva Release Date September 4, 2015 Director Paddy Breathnach Run Time 1 hr 40 min Actors Héctor Medina

A Spanish-language Irish drama film, Viva was directed by Paddy Breathnach and written by Mark O'Halloran. The film is set in Cuba and stars Héctor Medina (Borrowed) as a young drag performer who is forced to quit performing when he reunites with his estranged abusive father. The movie also stars Jorge Perugorría (Che), Luis Alberto García (Hitting Bottom), and more. An acclaimed film that received largely positive reviews from critics, Viva was selected as Ireland's submission for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards. Though its plot occasionally slips into soapy drama, Viva is a powerful film anchored by stellar performances. Through its central father-son dynamic, the movie shows the conflict between their expectations of each other, taking the young protagonist on a harrowing but necessary journey of self-discovery. The film also features some brilliant cinematography, painting a bustling picture of contemporary Havana. An underappreciated movie with amazing acting and a thoughtful story, Viva is a beautiful film that deserves more recognition than it gets.

'Prayers for Bobby' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Prayers for Bobby Release Date January 24, 2009 Director Russell Mulcahy Run Time 1 hr 29 min Actors Sigourney Weaver, Henry Czerny, Ryan Kelley

A heartbreaking drama film, Prayers for Bobby was directed by Russell Mulcahy and written by Katie Ford, based on the book of the same name by Leroy F. Aarons. Originally aired on the Lifetime network, the film follows the true story of Bobby Griffith, a young gay man who killed himself in 1983 as a result of his mother's homophobia. Prayers for Bobby stars Ryan Kelley as Bobby Griffith and Sigourney Weaver as Bobby's mother, Mary. Positively received by both audiences and critics, Prayers for Bobby received two Primetime Emmys, among other awards. Exploring a painful true story, Prayers for Bobby doesn't just show the circumstances that led to Bobby Griffith's suicide — it also depicts how this traumatic incident pushed Bobby's mother on a redemptive journey. The biggest highlight of the movie is Sigourney Weaver's performance as a mother casting aside her homophobic views and doing all she can to ensure her mistakes are not repeated by others. Though the film isn't without flaws, Prayers for Bobby is a story that's painful, moving, and ultimately inspiring.

'Boys Don’t Cry' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Boys Don't Cry Release Date October 22, 1999 Director Kimberly Peirce Run Time 1 hr 58 min Actors Hilary Swank, Chloë Sevigny, Peter Sarsgaard, Brendan Sexton III, Alison Folland

A biographical film directed by Kimberly Peirce, Boys Don't Cry is based on the true story of Brandon Teena, an American trans man who fell victim to a brutal hate crime. The movie was co-written by Peirce and Andy Bienen and stars Hilary Swank as Brandon, with Chloë Sevigny co-starring as Brandon's girlfriend, Lana Tisdel. Though the film has some deviations from real life, the story it explores is heartbreakingly true. Boys Don't Cry received critical acclaim when it premiered, with many calling it one of the best films of the year and one of Hilary Swank's best performances. Swank's performance as Brandon earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Best Actress – Drama award at the Golden Globes. Though some aspects are dated and wouldn't be acceptable today, it was groundbreaking when it came out two and a half decades ago and is a crucial piece of historical LGBTQ+ cinema. The crowning achievement in the film's long list of accolades came in 2019 when it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. A tragic story elevated by raw, emotional performances, Boys Don't Cry uses Brandon's tragic true story to reveal the real horrors of hate.

