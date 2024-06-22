With Pride Month in full swing, there has been no better time to celebrate the very best in LGBTQ+ film and television. Whether it's your local broadcast network or a major streamer like Netflix, Pride Month has brought about a celebration of the ever-progressive nature of our current media landscape. One such streamer that has gone above and beyond this month is Kanopy, with the platform teaming up with the non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD to pick a selection of the finest LGBTQ+ movies, shows, documentaries, and many more.

An inspiring array of productions were picked, including the likes of classics like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Paris is Burning, as well as more modern favorites like Bodies Bodies Bodies and Everything Everywhere All at Once. There's truly something for everyone in this special selection of the best Pride Month picks on Kanopy.

'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) Release Date August 10, 1994 Director Stephan Elliott Cast Hugo Weaving , Guy Pearce , Terence Stamp , Bill Hunter Runtime 104 minutes

Drag queens are taking over the world. RuPaul's Drag Race has brought the art of drag into mainstream pop culture. With that kind of visibility, many have been discovering the classic film, To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar. If you like To Wong Foo, then you'll love the lesser known, but equally classic, The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert.

This Australian comedy stars Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce as two drag queens who, along with a transgender woman played by Terrance Stamp, travel across the Australian Outback to get to their next show in Alice Springs. While Priscilla isn't the most obscure movie on this list, with it having won an Oscar for Best Costume Design and serving as the inspiration for a Broadway musical, it still doesn't get the love it deserves, especially outside Australia. - Chance Morgan

'The Aggressives' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The Aggressives Release Date June 3, 2005 Director Daniel Peddle Run Time 1 hr 15 min Actors Marquise, Rjai, Tiffany, Flo, Octavia, Kisha

Filmed over seven years between 1997 and 2004, The Aggressives is a groundbreaking exposé that follows a group of masculine-identifying queer people of color who were assigned female at birth. Attempting to unpack the rules and societal standards of gender identification, the documentary looks at the intricate lives of its subjects, finding their souls while discussing their identities. A poignant and progressive piece of cinema, The Aggressives gives a fascinating insight into a New York community that deals with bigotry and hatred on a daily basis. It's heartbreaking to see just how normal it has become, with the sad truth that, even almost 20 years on, the same issues still plague many communities.

'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Aitch Alberto Cast Kevin Alejandro , Luna Blaise , Eva Longoria , Eugenio Derbez Runtime 98 minutes

Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz's novel of the same name, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is set in 1987 in El Paso, Texas, and follows two Mexican-American teenagers, the titular Aristotle (Max Pelayo) and Dante (Reese Gonzales). Despite many clear differences, the two become friends after Dante helps to teach Aristotle to swim. What unfolds is the blossoming of a beautiful friendship that soon evolves into something more. Despite being aimed at young adults, this movie thrives when discussing deeper themes, with homophobia a particular topic the story sets out to unpack. Considering its target audience, this is triumphantly achieved, with the movie bringing entertainment and education in abundance. Bolstered by two endearing lead performances from Pelayo and Gonzales, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will simply put a smile on your face, as many good films do.

'The Blue Caftan (Le Bleu du Caftan)' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Blue Caftan Release Date May 26, 2022 Director Maryam Touzani Cast Lubna Azabal , Saleh Bakri , Ayoub Missioui Runtime 2 hr 3 min

Directed and co-written by Maryam Touzani, The Blue Caftan follows the husband and wife duo of Halim (Saleh Bakri) and Mina (Lubna Azabal) who, together, run a caftan store in an old Moroccan medina. With their life fitting a neat routine, their bubble is burst with the arrival of a new apprentice, Youssef (Ayoub Missioui), who begins to take the attention of Halim — something that his wife notices. A deep, methodical drama that keeps viewers guessing, The Blue Caftan is an honest and sensitive portrayal of love beyond boundaries. Each of the three main actors, Bakri, Azabal, and Missioui, delivers superbly mature and nuanced performances, highlighted by Azabal, who won multiple awards for her work. A critical success, The Blue Caftan became a hit at the Cannes Film Festival, even picking up several nominations at the filmmaking calendar's biggest event.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Directed by Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a comedy horror mystery film that follows a friend group playing a murder mystery game that takes a dark turn into slasher territory. Written by Sarah DeLappe from a story by Kristen Roupenian, the movie stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson. Bodies Bodies Bodies premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, where it received positive reviews from critics. Theatrically released in the US by A24, the movie has also proven quite successful with audiences. The film has been praised for its humor and performances, as well as its sharp writing and direction. Rachel Sennott, in particular, delivers a brilliant performance that satirizes influencer culture. Though the movie’s attempts at Gen Z humor often veer into stereotypes and cliches, the overall tone and narrative make this an enjoyable whodunit with laughs and scares a-plenty. - Remus Noronha

'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% | IMDb: 6.8/10

But I'm a Cheerleader Run Time 1 hr 25 min Director Jamie Babbit Release Date July 7, 2000 Actors Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey, RuPaul Charles, Eddie Cibrian, Wesley Mann

Something that has become a staple of gay pop culture is an affinity for anything that is campy and over-the-top. You don't have to look any further than gay cult classics like What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? and The Rocky Horror Picture Show for proof. So, it's kinda weird when something as hilarious and campy as But I'm A Cheerleader has flown seemingly under the radar for as long as it has.

The movie stars Natasha Lyonne as Megan, a high school girl whose life is thrown into chaos after her family begins to suspect that she is obviously a lesbian. In response, they send her to a gay conversion camp run by Mike, an ex-gay played to perfection by the iconic RuPaul. While there, she meets a cavalcade of wacky homosexuals all trying to deny who they really are. She also meets Graham (Clea DuVall), who shows Megan how to stay true to herself without causing suspicion. - Chance Morgan

'Call Her Ganda' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Call Her Ganda Run Time 1 hr 33 min Director PJ Raval Release Date April 19, 2018 Actors Naomi Fontanos, Jennifer Laude, Julita Laude

Boasting a remarkable 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Call Her Ganda is a documentary that was made in the wake of the death of Jennifer Laude, a Filipina transgender woman. Intent on uncovering the truth of what took place, a transgender journalist, an activist attorney, and Jennifer's own mother begin an investigation that uncovers the horrifying truth of Jennifer's brutal murder at the hands of a US Marine. Often difficult to watch but deftly poignant, Call Her Ganda shines a much-needed spotlight on many of the current American attitude's pitfalls. From white privilege to the terrifying violation of trans rights, this documentary pulls no punches in pointing the finger of blame for what happened to Jennifer and, sadly, many more like her, with a topic of this gutwrenching power deserving of such an unapologetic approach. A tear-jerking call to action, Call Her Ganda is a masterpiece.

'Changing the Game' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | 6.4/10

Changing the Game Release Date April 26, 2019 Director Michael Barrett Runtime 1 hr 28 min

A documentary film directed by Michael Barnett, Changing the Game focuses on three transgender teens who are also high school athletes, each from different backgrounds and at different stages in their athletic careers. The film shows how these talented athletes face stiff opposition from the establishment, as well as outright discrimination and prejudice, despite all their hard work. The movie explores an often-ignored aspect of the sports world, which is still quite gender-normative and has proven extremely resistant to change. As a result, transgender athletes, irrespective of their sport, must work harder and face steeper hurdles than their cis-gendered counterparts — a fact that the documentary illustrates perfectly. Changing the Game received near-universal acclaim from critics and won the 2022 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Documentary. Despite the accolades and the deeply moving narrative of the film, Changing the Game is still sorely under-watched, a well-crafted hidden gem with something important to say. - Remus Noronha

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once has rightfully proven to be a fan-favorite among general audiences and critics alike. The innovative Best Picture winner focuses on a middle-aged Chinese immigrant — played by Michelle Yeoh in an Oscar-winning performance that made history at the Awards show — who is swept up into an intense, otherworldly adventure in which she can save existence.

The absurdist action comedy is a genre-bending odyssey of all the best parts of almost every movie category, something that could only result in an unforgettable viewing experience. Despite its goofy bits, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an existentialist feature that holds enormous meaning and explores delicate topics, such as generational trauma, the clash of different cultures, and complex mother-daughter relationships. - Daniela Gama

'Framing Agnes' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Framing Agnes Run Time 1 hr 15 min Director Chase Joynt Release Date January 22, 2022 Actors Angelica Ross, Zackary Drucker, Jen Richards, Max Wolf Valerio, Silas Howard, Stephen Ira

This unique documentary, directed and co-written by Chase Joynt, takes the popular talk show format and flips it on its head, all in the name of unpacking the media's current fascination with trans iconography. By using reenactments, the documentary uncovers the stories of several people who were part of Harold Garfinkel's work with transgender clients at UCLA in the 1950s. A fascinating, ever-moving dive into a world that deserves better representation, Joynt's documentary feels equal parts emotionally poignant and academic, with the blend of scholarly analysis and dramatic reenactments making for an experience like no other. After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the movie won both the Audience Award and the Innovator Prize in the NEXT program — a showcase of its brilliance.

'Gossamer Folds' (2020)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Gossamer Folds Run Time 1 hr 36 min Director Lisa Donato Release Date August 1, 2020 Actors Jackson Robert Scott, Alexandra Grey, Shane West, Sprague Grayden, Ethan Suplee

Set in 1986, Gossamer Folds follows ten-year-old Tate (Jackson Robert Scott), whose life is suddenly uprooted as he is forced to move to the suburbs of Kansas City. With his family life beginning to unravel, Tate finds solace with his next-door neighbor, developing a bond with a retired professor and his transgender daughter, Gossamer (Alexandra Grey). Knitting a wonderful parallel between the difficulties of young childhood and being trans in an unaccepting world, Gossamer Folds took many by surprise upon its 2020 release. Not a single character falls into a stereotype, with each performance, no matter how small, woven with nuance. A wonderful example of the powers of filmmaking, no matter the budget or background, this is a welcome addition to Kanopy's Pride Month picks.

'Hearts Beat Loud' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.9/10

This heartwarming tale follows Frank (Nick Offerman), a record shop owner and single dad who just wants to do right by his daughter, Sam (Kiersey Clemons). Looking for a way to strengthen their bond as Sam is about to leave for college, Frank encourages his daughter to make a musical duo, with their live performances unexpectedly going viral. Sometimes, a movie simply needs to be the medicine to ease the soul. Hearts Beat Loud is exactly that, showcasing a tale of discovery, love, and everything in between, led by two brilliant performers who clearly enjoy every second on-screen together. With humanity at its heart, Hearts Beat Loud will bring boundless joy to even the saddest of days, with this the sort of film to put on when you're in dire need of cheering up.

'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Director Daniel Goldhaber explores environmental justice through the use of property damage in the gripping drama How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Centering on eight young people who unite to take extreme actions to fight the climate crisis, How to Blow Up a Pipeline is an intensely thrilling, heart-pumping action film. Starring Ariela Barer (Runaways), who co-wrote the screenplay with Goldhaber and Jordan Sjol, the movie features a truly incredible cast alongside Barer, including Lukas Gage, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Jake Weary, and Forrest Goodluck.

Highlighted by powerhouse performances and a fascinatingly raw investigation into social justice and activism, How to Blow Up a Pipeline showcases talent without neglecting an unapologetically genuine story confronting harsh realities. - Yael Tygiel

'The Inspection' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The Inspection Release Date November 18, 2022 Director Elegance Bratton Cast Jeremy Pope , Raul Castillo , McCaul Lombardi , Aaron Dominguez Runtime 1 hr 35 min

Written and directed by Elegance Bratton, The Inspection unpacks the life of Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), a gay Black man whose identity has been rejected by his mother. Feeling there's nowhere else to turn, Ellis joins the US Marines, looking for both an identity and a reason to fight for justice, as well as a sense of community that accepts him no matter what. Not without its critics, The Inspection is a wonderfully detailed retelling of its writer-director's own story, bringing plenty of emotion and drama. Not intent on pushing cinematic boundaries or breaking technical molds, The Inspection instead feels like a therapeutic stroll through the life of one man, with each pivotal turning point given the weight it deserves. Beyond its central story, The Inspection is worth a watch simply for Pope's lead performance, which remains captivating for the entire runtime.

'Joyland' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Joyland Run Time 2 hr 7 min Director Saim Sadiq Release Date November 18, 2022 Actors Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Salmaan Peerzada

The character most closely followed in Joyland is Haider Rana (Ali Junejo), who lives under his father's cramped roof with his wife, Mumtaz (Rasti Farooq), along with his older brother and his family. In his late twenties, an unemployed Haider receives constant pressure from his father and brother to get a job so that Mumtaz can quit her career and take on the domestic duties that come along with customary womanhood in their culture. Haider eventually gets a gig as a backup dancer for Biba (Alina Khan), a transgender woman with a Bollywood-esque show, and opens up to a part of himself lain dormant his whole life. Slowly falling for Biba, Haider begins to ignore his own family responsibilities to delve into a world of individuality and passion that has been unlocked by Biba's magnetic essence. Oscillating between great individual freedom and the constraints of a rigid society, Joyland delves with astonishing nuance into a tale of personal desire stifled by conventional expectations. - Colton Peregoy

'L'Immensità' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.4/10

L'Immensità Run Time 1 hr 39 min Director Emanuele Crialese Release Date September 4, 2022 Actors Penélope Cruz, Luana Giuliani, Vincenzo Amato, Patrizio Francioni, Maria Chiara Goretti, Penelope Nieto Conti, Alvia Reale, India Santella, Mariangela Granelli

The ever-brilliant Penélope Cruz stars in L'Immensità, the story of Clara, a woman who feels trapped in her marriage and disenfranchised from the 1970s Roman community around her. Not only that, but her family life is more unconventional than many around her, with her eldest child experiencing gender dysphoria, a topic almost unheard of in this setting and time period. To take a modern topic and place it in a lesser-known space makes for a fascinating movie, especially when one leaves the film understanding that what has taken place is just as relevant today as it may have been then. A beautiful examination of the dysfunction of family, L'Immensità is buoyed by hope, with its central themes refreshingly soaked in a sense of positivity. L'Immensità is certainly well worth a watch.

'Paris is Burning' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Paris is Burning Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Jennie Livingston Release Date September 13, 1990 Actors Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija, Venus Xtravaganza, Octavia St. Laurent, Carmen Xtravaganza, Willi Ninja, Angie Xtravaganza

Possibly the best known documentary on this list, Paris is Burning chronicles the ball culture of Black and Latinx queer communities in New York City. The film came out one year after the virality of Madonna’s hit song “Vogue,” and was directed by Jennie Livingston. The film follows several Ball houses, especially the House of Xtravaganza, which also features prominently in the FX Show Pose.

Paris is Burning Is a critically acclaimed film, having won film festival and critic association awards across the country, including Sundance. In 2016, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in the Library of Congress for its cultural and aesthetic value. The film was not without controversy, however — from within and outside the LGBTQ community. The homophobic reasons are obvious enough, but the more controversial criticism of the film centers around the fact that the director, Jennie Livingston, is a white queer person making a film for other white queer people about Black and brown queer people. Despite this consideration, the film is a foundation of queer storytelling and an enduring celebration of the Ball subculture.

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Release Date May 29, 2019 Director Céline Sciamma Cast Noemie Merlant Runtime 120

Written and directed by Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a French historical romantic drama set in the late 18th century. The film stars Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel and follows the romance between two young women, one an aristocrat and the other a painter commissioned to paint her. An acclaimed film that's won multiple awards, Portrait of a Lady on Fire competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Queer Palm and the Best Screenplay award. The film was also nominated for Independent Spirit Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards and declared one of the top five foreign language films of 2019 by the National Board of Review. In the years since its release, the film has continued to receive great praise from critics, who have hailed it as one of the greatest films of all time.​ - Remus Noronha

'Rafiki' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Rafiki Run Time 1 hr 22 min Director Wanuri Kahiu Release Date May 9, 2018 Actors Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva

Although tales of struggle are necessary for acknowledging the sociopolitical crucible in which queer liberation was and is still being forged, one of the many benefits of expanding queer visibility in contemporary cinema is an emphasis on the joy of personal expression and romantic connection in queer life. Through her use of kaleidoscopic colors and examination of vibrant alternate spaces for social connection, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu’s coming-of-age romance Rafiki provides a refreshingly light perspective into the highs and lows of queer love. Centered on the romantic interest between Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) that buds in the midst of their fathers’ opposing bids for a County Assembly in Nairobi, Rafiki elegantly interweaves the sociopolitical complexities and postcolonial traumas of Kenya’s general approach to homosexuality without slipping into dour didacticism. Instead, Rafiki boldly demonstrates the possibility of queer joy and happy endings in the midst of the ambiguities of cultural progression. - Benjamin Crabtree

'Shiva Baby' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Shiva Baby Release Date April 2, 2021 Director Emma Seligman Cast Rachel Sennott , Fred Melamed , Polly Draper , Molly Gordon Runtime 77 minutes

Written and directed by Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby is a comedy based on a New York Jewish experience. Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies) stars in Shiva Baby as Danielle, a senior in college attending a shiva with her parents when she is confronted with the realities of her life in disarray as she finds herself on the verge of adulthood. Featuring a hilarious performance from Sennott, as well as Fred Melamed (Barry) and Molly Gordon (The Bear), Shiva Baby is a laugh-out-loud time despite its morbid setting. – Yael Tygiel

'Tangerine' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Tangerine Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Sean Baker Release Date January 23, 2015 Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, James Ransone

One of the most innovative movies of the 2010s, Tangerine follows Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a woman returning to Tinseltown after 28 days away. With Christmas on the horizon, her holiday spirit is crushed after learning that the love of her life has cheated on her, which sets Sin-Dee on a mission to track him down at any cost. On its surface, Tangerine is already an immersive and gorgeous flick that oozes style and substance. However, when learning that the entire project was shot on the iPhone 5s, it becomes a masterpiece. Indulgent and inventive, Tangerine is early proof of the genius of its creator, Sean Baker, with the most recent Cannes Film Festival seeing the filmmaker pick up the Palm d’Or for his movie Anora. - Jake Hodges

'Tongues Untied' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Tongues United Run Time 55 min Director Marlon T. Riggs Release Date October 26, 1989 Actors Marlon T. Riggs, Essex Hemphill, Brian Freeman

In 1989, the fight for both gay and civil rights was in full swing, with social inequality against both race and sexuality a problem rife throughout the world. So for a documentary to be made about the lived experiences of Black homosexual men in America, it showed that times were, or at least should be, changing. Intercut with poetry from Essex Hemphill, the movie showcases the deep love that can be found everywhere, with this film an act of activism that simply wants to feel free. Featuring moments of light and darkness, Tongues Untied truly grasps the desperate hope but tragic sadness that came with these lives lived, exploring themes of identity, bigotry, inequality, and the AIDs crisis. There truly is no other documentary quite like this.

'Watermelon Woman' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.1/10

The Watermelon Woman Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Cheryl Dunye Release Date March 5, 1997 Actors Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner, Camille Paglia

The wry, incisive debut feature by Cheryl Dunye gave cinema something bracingly new and groundbreaking: a vibrant representation of Black lesbian identity by a Black lesbian filmmaker. Dunye stars as Cheryl, a video-store clerk and aspiring director whose interest in forgotten Black actresses leads her to investigate an obscure 1930s performer known as the Watermelon Woman, whose story proves to have surprising resonances with Cheryl’s own life as she navigates a new relationship with a white girlfriend (Guinevere Turner). Balancing breezy romantic comedy with a serious inquiry into the history of Black and queer women in Hollywood, The Watermelon Woman slyly rewrites long-standing constructions of race and sexuality on-screen, introducing an important voice in American cinema. - Julia Humphrey

