The LGBTQ+ community has a long, historical connection to the horror genre, going all the way back to 19th-century gothic novels. So it’s no surprise that some of the best queer cinema of the past century has been of the horrific variety. Whether they’re atmospheric thrillers or dark comedies, horror movies have always provided a space for great queer representation. Appropriately, Shudder, the undeniable home of horror streaming, has quite a few great LGBTQ+ films available in their library. From obscure gems to genre favorites, here’s our selection of the best LGBTQ+ movies that you can watch on Shudder right now.

'Bad Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% | IMDb: 3.8/10

Bad Things Release Date June 9, 2023 Director Stewart Thorndike Cast Gayle Rankin , Hari Nef , Annabelle Dexter-Jones , Rad Pereira , Molly Ringwald Runtime 1 hr 27 min

Written and directed by Stewart Thorndike, Bad Things is a psychological slasher film that follows a group of friends who head to a mysterious hotel for a weekend getaway, which quickly deteriorates into insanity, murder, and mayhem. The movie stars Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Rad Pereira, and Molly Ringwald. The film predominantly features female LGBTQ+ characters and was reportedly planned as the first in a trilogy exploring themes of motherhood. Bad Things premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and was subsequently released online as a Shudder original. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, with some opining that the film does not really fulfill its potential. However, with powerful performances from its talented cast and a story that’s sufficiently twisted (if not wholly original), the movie does deliver an entertaining horror-thriller. If you’re in the mood for a mind-bending slasher flick with well-written LGBTQ+ leads, then Bad Things may be just what you need.

'Spiral' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Spiral Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Kurtis David Harder Release Date August 25, 2019 Actors Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ari Cohen, Lochlyn Munro, Chandra West, Ty Wood

Not to be confused with the 2021 Saw movie, Spiral is a Canadian horror thriller film directed by Kurtis David Harder and written by Colin Minihan and John Poliquin. The film stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Ari Cohen as a gay couple who move to a small town with their teenage daughter and come to suspect that their neighbors may be hiding a sinister secret. Besides Bowyer-Chapman and Cohen, the movie also stars June Laporte, Lochlyn Munro, Chandra West, and Ty Wood. Spiral premiered at the 2019 Arrow Video Frightfest and was screened at several horror and LGBTQ film festivals, receiving largely positive reviews from critics. The movie has received some criticism for the vagueness with which it approaches both the underlying horror and the everyday evils of homophobia — you get the feeling the film is trying to be something but failing to fully commit. But while that does make Spiral fall short of outright terror, it’s still a well-acted movie that explores the trauma and tensions faced by the LGBTQ+ community through the lens of a horror story.

'The Last Thing Mary Saw' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 5.1/10

The Last Thing Mary Saw Run Time 1 hr 29 min Director Edoardo Vitaletti Release Date January 20, 2022 Actors Stefanie Scott, Isabelle Fuhrman, Judith Roberts, Rory Culkin

Written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti in his feature directorial debut, The Last Thing Mary Saw is a period folk horror movie set in 1843. The film stars Stefanie Scott as Mary, the youngest daughter of a strict religious family who is being questioned after the death of the community’s matriarch. As the story moves between past and present, we see how Mary finds love with the maid, Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman), which draws the ire of her oppressive family. Besides Scott and Fuhrman, the movie also stars Judith Roberts, Rory Culkin, P.J. Sosko, Carolyn McCormick, and more. The Last Thing Mary Saw premiered at the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival, where it received positive reviews from critics. The film is a slow burn, which can be off-putting to some viewers, but the pacing lends itself to the eerie narrative. Bolstered by its raw cinematography and understated but powerful performances, this creepy period film offers audiences a haunting and atmospheric journey — one that slowly and inexorably pulls you toward a gloriously horrifying climax.

'It’s a Wonderful Knife' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% | IMDb: 5.2/10

It's a Wonderful Knife Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Tyler MacIntyre Cast Joel McHale , Justin Long , Katharine Isabelle Runtime 90 minutes

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre and written by Michael Kennedy, It's a Wonderful Knife is a 2023 Christmas horror comedy that puts a slasher spin on the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life. The film follows teenager Winnie Carruthers, who saves her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve. One year later, when Winnie wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself transported to a world where that happened, and as a result, the murderous maniac she stopped is back for more. The movie stars Jane Widdop as Winnie, with Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis, and Justin Long co-starring. It's a Wonderful Knife received rather mixed reviews from critics, but it was much more favorably received by audiences. It’s a fun, entertaining slasher with a bit of romance and comedy mixed in with the decidedly familiar slasher tropes. The film did get a theatrical release, but it’s certainly just as solid as a streaming movie. While the story may not necessarily hold up to scrutiny, It’s a Wonderful Knife is still silly and enjoyable enough to watch with some popcorn from the comfort of your couch.

'Jack Be Nimble' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 54% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Jack Be Nimble Run Time 1 hr 32 min Director Garth Maxwell Release Date February 4, 1994 Actors Alexis Arquette, Sarah Smuts-Kennedy, Bruno Lawrence

Directed by Garth Maxwell, Jack Be Nimble is a 1993 New Zealand gothic horror film. The movie follows Jack (Alexis Arquette) and Dora (Sarah Smuts-Kennedy), siblings who were separated at a young age and adopted by different families. Dora finds loving parents and develops psychic abilities, while Jack is taken in by an abusive couple who already have four creepy daughters. After years of torture, Jack runs away to find his sister, pursued by his vengeful adoptive sisters, who want revenge for Jack causing their parents’ deaths. A severely underrated film, Jack Be Nimble is a stylized story dripping symbolism from every frame. With its dark, twisted characters and highly surreal narrative, the film feels halfway between a fairy tale and a nightmare. The movie has received great reviews from critics and enjoys something of a cult following, though the film is still not as well-known as it ought to be.

'So Vam' (2021)

IMDb: 4.3/10

So Vam Run Time 1 hr 12 min Director Alice Maio Mackay Release Date June 21, 2022 Actors Xai, Grace Hyland, Tumelo Nthupi, Chris Asimos

So Vam is an Australian 2021 indie horror movie directed by Alice Maio Mackay, who also co-wrote the script with Benjamin Pahl Robinson. The film stars Xai as queer teenager Kurt, who is turned by an elder vampire and joins a gang of rebellious vampires who feed on the worst of humanity. The movie also features Chris Asimos, Emma Bleby, Grace Hyland, and Molly Ferguson in key supporting roles. Though it has the seeds of a fascinating queer vampire movie, So Vam received largely negative reviews from critics, who felt that the film faltered in execution. And to be fair, the movie has a distinctly disjointed feel that makes it come across more like a student film than a commercial feature. However, if what you’re looking for is a campy late-night horror movie with strong queer representation and vigilante vampires, So Vam may be right up your alley.

'Ultra Pulpe' (2018)

IMDb: 6.1/10

Ultra Pulpe Run Time 37 min Director Bertrand Mandico Release Date August 15, 2018 Actors Pauline Jacquard, Elina Löwensohn, Anne Lise Maulin, Lola Créton

Written and directed by Bertrand Mandico, Ultra Pulpe (also known as Apocalypse After) is a French short film set at an abandoned seaside resort where a fantasy movie has just wrapped filming. The movie begins with two women who are part of the crew — one an actress and the other a director — as they approach the end of their ongoing love affair. More characters move in and out of the story as the movie follows its own strange thread. The short film stars Pauline Jacquard, Elina Löwensohn, Anne-Lise Maulin, Lola Créton, Vimala Pons, and more. Ultra Pulpe was quite favorably received by critics, and it’s a great showcase of Mandico’s unique, surreal style of filmmaking. At just 37 minutes long, the film feels like a strange neon dream that combines psychological exploration with erotic elements and a classic sci-fi aesthetic. Yes, it’s a quick watch, but there’s something about Ultra Pulpe that sticks with you long after it’s done.

'Attachment' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Attachment Run Time 1 hr 45 min Director Gabriel Bier Gislason Release Date June 8, 2022 Actors Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl, David Dencik

Attachment is a Danish horror romance movie written and directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason in his directorial debut. The film stars Josephine Park and Ellie Kendrick as Maja and Leah, whose whirlwind romance is cut short when Leah suffers a strange seizure. Trying to hold on to their love, Maja follows Leah back to her home in London, where she meets Leah's overbearing mother (Sofie Gråbøl), who appears to be obsessed with the supernatural. Attachment premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim from critics. The movie was also the recipient of several accolades during its festival run and got three nominations for the Robert Awards — Denmark's equivalent to the Oscars. The film presents a unique look at the familiar trope of possession, taking inspiration from Jewish folklore. With a meticulously crafted plot and compelling performances, Attachment is a possession thriller that engages and mystifies while maintaining a surprising sense of humor.

'Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker' (1981)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker Run Time 1 hr 36 min Director William Asher Release Date November 20, 1981 Actors Jimmy McNichol, Susan Tyrrell, Bo Svenson, Marcia Lewis, Bill Paxton

Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker (later re-released as Night Warning) is a 1981 exploitation horror film directed by William Asher inspired by the story of Oedipus, with a script written by Stephen Breimer, Boon Collins, and Alan Jay Glueckman. The film follows a teenager raised by his controlling aunt who becomes a suspect in a murder investigation after she stabs a man to death. The movie stars Jimmy McNichol, Susan Tyrrell, Julia Duffy, and Bo Svenson. Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker received fairly positive reviews from critics at the time of its original release and was nominated for a Saturn Award. The film’s critical evaluation has improved over time, with the movie now hailed as an early work that portrays homosexual characters in a positive light. The central murder, which should be an open-and-shut case, is needlessly and cruelly complicated by a homophobic cop who insists it’s all the result of a gay love triangle. Well-acted, well-written, and genuinely thrilling, Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker is a great psychological horror film with strong, ahead-of-its-time queer representation.

'After Blue' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 5.4/10

After Blue Run Time 2 hr 9 min Director Bertrand Mandico Release Date June 3, 2022 Actors Elina Löwensohn, Paula Luna, Vimala Pons, Agata Buzek

Written and directed by Bertrand Mandico, After Blue is a French science-fiction fantasy film set on a future planet where only women can survive. The film stars Paula Luna as Roxy and Elina Löwensohn as Zora, her mother. After Roxy comes across a strange criminal and releases her from her punishment, she and her mother are exiled from the community and told to kill the criminal if they want to return. The film also stars Vimala Pons, Agata Buzek, Michaël Erpelding, and more. After Blue has received largely favorable reviews from critics, with praise for its unique, kaleidoscopic vision. The film has also won accolades during its festival run, bagging the Best Film award at the 2021 Fantastic Fest. The movie combines the aesthetics of pulp science fiction with a wholly original narrative. It may be a bit difficult to fully grasp at first watch, but the brilliant dreamlike cinematography makes After Blue a fascinating experience every time you come back to it.