Happy Pride Month! While every month of the year should really be Pride Month, June is known as the time when we celebrate love and identity that transcends traditional barriers and gender conventions. It is also a time to acknowledge the hardships and obstacles the LGBTQ+ community have faced, while coming out stronger on the other side.

As the years go by, LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood is becoming more prominent and mainstream, with the community finally getting the chance to have their stories told authentically. There is a diverse catalog of excellent films audiences can check out to celebrate Pride, each unique and equally important in their own right.

'Pride' (2014)

The most obvious viewing choice for Pride Month is of course the movie that is literally titled Pride. Based on a true story, the film sees gay and lesbian activists lend support to striking miners in Wales, 1984, when they realize they have common political foes.

The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring display of solidarity, with many joyful, wholesome and hilarious moments. It captures the hostility and uncertainty between these two unlikely groups, but also the love, friendships and unity eventually formed. An absolute crowd-pleaser.

'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie' (2021)

One of 2021’s most underrated films is the coming of age musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Based on the West End show — which is also based on a true story — it follows Jamie (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen.

The film is an uplifting and extravagant spectacle, with musical numbers that range from bold and theatrical to emotional and moving. The story reminds us to dream big and not let narrow-mindedness get in the way. Plus, Richard E. Grant as a veteran drag queen is a total treat.

'Rocketman' (2019)

A music biopic with a twist, Rocketman chronicles the life and music of Sir Elton John. With a tour-d e-force performance from Taron Egerton, it explores the highs and lows of the musician’s rise to fame through lavish musical numbers, glamorous production and fantastical dream-like sequences.

The biopic manages to capture John’s unapologetically camp and larger than life persona, as well as the darker struggles he faced with drug use and sexuality. Produced by the legend himself, it’s a fitting tribute to a LGBTQ+ icon who finally got to tell his story the way he intended.

'Love, Simon' (2018)

Based on the young adult novel, Love, Simon is a teen rom-com that deserves more credit than it gets for representation in mainstream media. Simon (Nick Robinson), 17, hasn’t told anyone he’s gay, but is forced to confront his sexuality when a classmate threatens to reveal his secret.

Love, Simon may be formulaic and cliché like most other high school movies, but it was also one of the first big studio films released about coming out. Never had this kind of story been accessible to wide audiences, such as families and teens, on such a mainstream scale.

'Carol' (2015)

Carol, the mesmerizing and intimate romantic drama, is arguably one of the best LGBTQ+ love stories of our time. Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, the film follows Therese (Mara), an aspiring photographer who develops feelings for Carol (Blanchett), an elegant and sophisticated older woman. It’s a film brimming with passion and emotion.

Blanchett and Mara’s chemistry is magnetic, their performances subtle yet powerful. Most of the tension and romance stems from what is unsaid — a glance, a touch — which you will feel deeply. It’s a beautiful tale of forbidden love, carried by two magnificent leading ladies.

'Flee' (2021)

Flee doubles as both a stunning animated film and a gripping documentary. It tells the story of a man under the alias of Amin, whose past threatens to damage his newly built life with his soon-to-be husband. A child refugee from Afghanistan, he finally shares his experiences.

Flee is a film about confronting your past in order to truly build a future. It’s a vivid depiction of the refugee experience, as well as exploring your sexuality and identity in a restrictive environment. Through the medium of animation, it pushes documentary filmmaking and storytelling boundaries.

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is an exquisite piece of filmmaking and a fascinating love story. In late eighteenth century France, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a wedding portrait of Heloise (Adèle Haenel). The bride to be is reclusive and does not want to be painted, so Marianne does it secretly and observes her intensely.

Not only is this a profound and thought-provoking film, but a singular artistic achievement too. Every frame is rich with feeling and subtext, and viewers feel every ounce of yearning and tension between these two leads. The film is simple but masterful in execution.

'The Boys in the Band' (2020)

Based on the 1968 play, The Boys in the Band revolves around a group of gay men who gather one night for a birthday party in New York City. When a surprise guest shows up, the celebratory tone of the evening changes, and the men are forced to confront unspoken truths.

As a play adaptation, the film is largely dialogue based and brings up some incredibly raw topics of discussion. While some lines are slightly outdated as the play is quite old, its themes remain timely and relevant. It’s a history lesson that shows how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go.

'A Fantastic Woman' (2017)

Set in Chile, A Fantastic Woman follows Mariana, a transgender woman who forms a romantic relationship with Orlando, an older man. When Orlando unexpectedly dies, Mariana is questioned on a number of fronts, including his death, their relationship and her own identity.

With a remarkable lead performance from Daniela Vega, the film manages to encapsulate the discrimination the transgender community face on a daily basis. However, it does so with intelligence and care, and Marianna’s courage is empowering. It certainly deserved its Best Foreign Language Film win at the Oscars.

'Rafiki' (2018)

Rafiki is a refreshing coming of age film set in Kenya. Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) have certain expectations thrust upon them, but end up developing a romance. As homosexuality is banned in Kenya, the two girls are forced to choose between their own happiness and safety.

The movie is bursting with color and love, but is also equally heartbreaking. It highlights the reality for people who live in these conservative communities, even more so as Kenya actually banned the film upon release. This reinforces just how important films like Rafiki are and how necessary it is to tell these stories.

