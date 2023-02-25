With Liam Neeson's 100th movie hitting our screens, it's the perfect time to look back at the actor's career. It's hard to remember a time before Neeson was known for his action roles, but in the build-up to 2008's Taken, Neeson was very keen to take on more physical roles than the eloquent Thespian roles he had become known for, and that earned him an Oscar nomination.

This new priority saw his inclusion in supporting roles including Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Henri Ducard in 2005's Batman Begins. But since the massive success of Taken in 2008, Liam Neeson and his "particular set of skills" have become an action subgenre in its own right, including two direct sequels starring his Taken character Bryan Mills. Here are 10 of the best Liam Neeson-led action movies to have come after the success of his career-shifting action thriller Taken:

The Ice Road (2021)

Liam Neeson plays Mike McCann, whose brother Gurty (Marcus Thomas) suffers from PTSD and aphasia. After Mike fights a colleague to defend Gurty's honor, the two brothers are fired, and instead, find work as ice road truckers. They're hired to deliver wellheads to a mine and to rescue the miners, but the mission proves much deadlier than either of them had accounted for. The Ice Road also stars Mindhunter's Holt McCallany and The Matrix's Laurence Fishburne.

The Marksman (2021)

Neeson plays grouchy rancher and Vietnam veteran Jim Hanson in this 2021 movie. He is behind in payments on his property and surveys the Arizona-Mexico border to report illegal border crossings to his step-daughter (Katheryn Winnick) at the US Border Patrol. One day, a young Mexican mother and son are seen crossing the border, fleeing the Mexican cartel led by Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). A shootout ensues, killing the mother, who on her deathbed begs Jim to take her son and the box of cash to Chicago. He reluctantly agrees, but Jim's killing of Mauricio's brother during the shootout puts a target on his head.

Honest Thief (2020)

This perfectly good movie suffered at the box office due to unfortunate timing and the Covid-19 pandemic. It sees Tom Dolan AKA the "In-and-Out Bandit" (Neeson), who meets a mature student (Kate Walsh) working at the storage unit where he stores his money. Annie and Tom fall in love, prompting Tom to turn himself and his money in, in order to start a new, honest life with Annie. Corrupt FBI Agent John Nivens (Jai Courtney) has other ideas, though. He kills his partner and frames Tom in order to take the money himself. Tom and Annie are on the run, and Neeson's honest thief must prove his innocence despite having seemingly murdered a Federal Agent.

Run All Night (2015)

When retired boxer-turned-chauffer Mike Conlon (Joel Kinnaman) witnesses a deal go south between his friend and the Albanian mafia, he has nowhere to turn but to his disgraced ex-mob hitman father, Jimmy "The Gravedigger" Conlon (Liam Neeson). Neeson's rusty skills and contacts in the underground world offer him a chance to save his estranged son and redeem himself in the process. The film's cast of cops and criminals is comprised of Ed Harris, Common, Nick Nolte, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Snow plow driver Nels Coxman (Neeson) is awarded "Citizen of the Year" by the ski resort before discovering that his son has been killed by a forced heroin overdose at the hands of a Denver cartel. Thus begins Coxman's cold Kill Bill-style revenge rampage, which earns the film extra points through its use of quirky title cards whenever a new character dies. On paper, the plot of Cold Pursuit is nothing new, but stylistically, this 2019 entry has much to be commended.

The Commuter (2018)

Unofficially described as Taken-on-a-train, The Commuter stars Neeson as Michael MacCauley, an insurance agent, and ex-NYPD officer. After being suddenly fired from his job, Michael fears for his family's finances, until a mysterious woman sits next to him on his commute home and asks him to identify an unknown passenger the woman claims has a stolen MacGuffin. She tells Michael where he can find $25,000 on the train and that another $75,000 will be paid to him upon completion. Michael doubts her but sure enough, he finds the $25,000 and becomes tangled in a web of conspiracy. The Conjuring's Very Farmiga and Patrick Wilson both star, as well as Sam Neill and Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks.

Non-Stop (2014)

Unofficially described as Taken-on-a-plane, Non-Stop follows alcoholic ex-NYPD officer Bill Marks (Neeson) who now works as a Federal Air Marshal. His secure phone begins receiving messages during the flight stating that someone on the plane will die every twenty minutes unless $ 150 million is transferred into a specific bank account. Marks is forced to work out who among the flight's manifest is behind all this, and how to save as many lives as he can. The ensemble cast includes Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Dockery, and Corey Stoll. As with Run All Night and The Commuter, Non-Stop is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

The Grey (2011)

Image via Open Road Films

in The Grey, It's John Ottway's job to shoot the Alaskan grey wolves that threaten the oil drillers. Ottway (Neeson) is contemplating suicide, and even writes his wife a note, but can't bring himself to follow through. The next day, he boards a plane to Anchorage for his two weeks off, but when the plane crashes back down into the Alaskan wilderness, Ottway remembers the value of his life, and fights to protect himself and his fellow survivors from the wolves that surround them.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Set in '90s New York, Neeson plays Matt Scudder, a retired police detective. He is approached by a drug addict named Peter (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Boyd Holbrook) who asks him to help his drug trafficker brother, Kenny (Dan Stevens). Kenny's wife has been kidnapped and held for ransom. But when Scudder delivers the ransom, he finds that Kenny's wife is already dead. Scudder reluctantly agrees to help Kenny find his wife's killers, and is aided by a young streetwise TJ (Brian "Astro" Bradley), who makes Scudder's story one of a bitter man learning to forgive himself through his relationship with a child. The film also stars Stranger Things' David Harbour and is written and directed by Scott Frank.

Unknown (2011)

In the best post-Taken action movie from Neeson, Martin Harris (Neeson) and his wife Liz (January Jones) arrive in Berlin for a biotech summit only for Martin to realize he left his briefcase at the airport. He leaves the hotel and jumps in a cab with its driver played by Diane Kruger. The cab then inadvertently crashes into the river and Martin falls into a four-day coma. When he wakes up, he returns to his hotel with a hazy memory to find his wife with another man. Liz looks at Martin as if he's a stranger, and when Martin asks the other man who he is, he answers "Martin Harris." Martin doesn't know what's real anymore, and by teaming up with the cab driver again, Unknown sees Martin fight to uncover a conspiracy that runs much deeper than he expected. Run All Night, The Commuter and Non-Stop's Jaume Collet-Serra directs. Because of course, he does!