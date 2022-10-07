The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us much more than just thrilling fight sequences, awesome superheroes in costumes, and banging background scores. While all characters have been explored in-depth and from different perspectives, we see a plethora of dialogues that would look great in frames on walls for their powers of motivation and relatability.

From the ingenious Captain America, tech wizard Iron Man, and muscly Thor to the always angry Hulk, immensely flexible and clever Black Widow, and conniving Loki, all the characters irrespective of being a hero or an evil villain have thoughts on how life can be and words that can get you through some tough situations.

"We never lose our demons, Mordo. We only learn to live above them." (The Ancient One, 'Doctor Strange')

The Ancient One from Doctor Strange was a very wise and extremely smart character. They were resourceful and perceptive to situations. With the ability to see the bigger picture, they always advised and made suggestions that could help Strange or others in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

This quote applies to everyone battling inner demons and struggling with their identity. It encourages us to find a way to accommodate them rather than battling to get rid of them. In the end, the demons along with our best make us who we are.

“I make grave mistakes all the time. Everything seems to work out.” (Thor, 'Thor: Ragnarok')

The rugged Thor Odinson might have been portrayed as a dumb manchild in the first few movies, but he turned out pretty smart when it came to life lessons. In Ragnarok, he owns up to making mistakes, blunders even but also realizes how everything works out in the end.

No matter what choices we choose or the mistakes we make, if you’re living and breathing to fight another day, know that it will always work out in the end.

“Just because something works, doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.” (Shuri, 'Black Panther')

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing soon, fans have been brushing up on the timelines and their MCU knowledge. They showcased the strength of its tech and VFX improvement in the Black Panther franchise. With flying cars, heavy tech suits, and advanced labs, the movie showed immense potential and also had an interesting storyline.

Shuri, being the savvy inventor, says this quote-worthy line to her brother which shows the scope of improvement never shortens. Something might work perfectly, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be better.

“It's not about how much we lost. It's about how much we have left.” (Tony Stark, 'Avengers: Endgame')

The end of Phase 3 brought all the heroes together to fight off one imminent threat. The Avengers banded together to defeat Thanos one last time and get back the blipped population. Tony Stark was the unnamed leader of the gang and always mobilized them to do their best.

With this rousing line, he asks his fellow mates to focus on what they have rather than dwelling over what they lost to make the best of the opportunity they have and make things right.

“The hardest choices require the strongest wills.” (Thanos, 'Avengers: Infinity War')

Thanos did not just have the power to eliminate the entire population but also had the literary gift to proclaim quotes that were worthy of being framed. Despite having an army of followers, Thanos was very much capable of exerting his will over the planet with just a snap of the fingers.

His choices were difficult, but in his opinion, that was the best for everyone. This quote can help you make hard choices that you know will be in the best interest of you or your loved ones.

“No man can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle.” (Peter Parker, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming')

Peter Parker was just a student, but his ability to have deep conversations was underrated. His view of the world and his capabilities were unmatched. He gave his all to every battle, to every fight, and undoubtedly emerged victorious (most of the time).

Everyone has to go to battle some or the other day in their lifetime, and trying is the first thing they can do. Winning is not the ultimate goal, but putting up a brave fight and giving your best is important.

“Trust yourself, trust your power – that’s how you stop it.” (Doctor Strange, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness')

Image via Marvel

While helping America Chavez, we saw a protector in Doctor Strange, someone who was able to guide and help her through a difficult journey. He did not just help with his superpowers, but also used his kind words to make Chavez realize her potential.

No matter what hurdle we face in life, having faith in oneself can often mean winning half the fight. Trusting yourself and your abilities is always the first step toward victory.

“You seek love. It’s all any of us want.” (Thor, 'Thor: Love and Thunder')

Thor was seen as lonely and alone in the last movie of the franchise. With his family and friends away, he turned to philosophy to get him by. He meditates and finds inner peace in order to understand himself and what he wants.

In the end, he comes to the revelation that everyone seeks love in this universe and cannot get by alone in their lifetime. It truly hit hard for most of the fans as finding love can sometimes be more difficult than finding all six infinity stones.

"At some point, we all have to choose, between what the world wants you to be, and who you are." (Natasha Romanoff, 'Black Widow')

Natasha Romanoff had the mom energy in the Avengers squad. Not because he was the only female in the gang, but because she silently took care of everyone and helped them clean up their mess. And this dialogue shows exactly that side of hers.

We often struggle while finding our true selves and realizing our true potential. It all comes down to a choice we often unconsciously make while deciding how we want to be perceived.

“I can’t control their fear, only my own.” (Wanda Maximoff, 'Captain America: Civil War')

Wanda Maximoff is undoubtedly one of the most misunderstood and misjudged characters of the MCU. She started off as a villain, turned into a hero, and became evil once again. Her inner struggle in finding herself is evident throughout her journey in the Marvel Universe.

She very rightly says how she is only capable of keeping her fear in check, she cannot do anything about how others see her or fear her. She has to be true to what she believes in and what she thinks is right. Thinking about what others think or perceive her as is pointless, not just for her but for everyone out there.

