Many elements make a series great, including an engaging storyline that keeps viewers invested. Still, compelling, relatable characters are a crucial factor; they are an effective way to make a TV show stand out, encouraging viewers to get to know more of the personalities featured on-screen.

Luckily for viewers, many TV series have introduced audiences to countless unforgettable characters, including ones Redditors have discussed on the platform. From Jason Sudeikis' charming, moustachey on-screen counterpart Ted Lasso, to Charlie Day's manchild Charlie Kelly, here are some of the most likable characters to ever grace the small screen.

1 Ted Lasso – 'Ted Lasso' (2020 - )

The title character to Ted Lasso, Sudeikis' protagonist is undoubtedly one of the most wholesome TV characters ever. In addition to all the dad jokes and fun puns he has up his sleeve, Lasso is an extremely genuine and caring character that will brighten up just about anyone's day.

He also has a gigantic heart and empathy unlike any other, so there is no doubt that the Richmond coach definitely earns a place on this list as one of the most likable small-screen personalities. In fact, many Redditors agree that all characters in the series are quite appealing, with dontry90 sharing they like "practically everyone" in the show full of infectious optimism.

2 Andy Dwyer – 'Parks and Rec' (2009 - 2015)

Chris Pratt's Andy Dwyer from the workplace mockumentary sitcom Parks and Rec is another character that stands out as one of the most likable characters on TV – at least according to users on Reddit. This manchild, who many viewers have come to deeply appreciate, makes up for in kindness and intelligence what he lacks in common sense.

On the platform, many users seemingly appreciate Pratt's character, including atragicoffense, who surely has many people agreeing with them when they responded with "Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec" on a thread about "the most likable character from any show or movie."

3 Hal Wilkerson – 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000 - 2006)

One of Bryan Cranston's most memorable roles a few years before his Breaking Bad days, Hal Wilkerson is funnily enough also quite the immature type of character that people seem to love. With a tendency to be stubborn and arrogant, Hal is a laid-back, well-meaning character with his heart in the right place.

According to -eDgAr-, "Hal from Malcolm in the Middle" is one of the most likable fictional people on TV. "I really hope we get the chance to see Bryan Cranston reprise the role," they added. To many people's surprise, the actor actually seems to be really into this idea and Cranston is currently working on a script.

4 Uncle Iroh – 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005 - 2008)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most memorable animated series, and that is also thanks to its unforgettable characters. Uncle Iroh, a highly spiritual, wise, and wholesome fire bender is definitely one of the most appreciated personalities of the bunch.

Iroh stands out as a very balanced character: Although relaxed, calm, and collected, he is also powerful enough to stand up for himself and fight the good fight. "Dude was so genuinely loving, wise and badass at the same time," LostTheWayILikeIt remarked in a comment.

5 Kronk – 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2006 - 2008)

A big part of many Gen Z childhoods, the relatable Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove is a highly lovable, good-hearted, and helpful character that audiences can not help but love. While Kronk displays a very masculine and strong physique, he is really connected with his feelings and emotions, which is also what makes him so likable.

"Any character that Patrick Warburton voices or plays to be truthful," Mohrmann1 said on the platform after a deleted Redditor mentioned the character as the most likable. In the comments, many other Redditors celebrate Yzma's loyal assistant by quoting some of his most memorable lines.

6 George Luz – 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Band of Brothers was inspired by real events, so naturally, the miniseries' characters were based on real people. One of the personalities that stood out most from the show, though, was undoubtedly George Luz (played by Rick Gomez), a spontaneous and energetic young man known for his talent of mimicking others.

"Some 1200 people attended George Luz's funeral. That's damn impressive," Garbear115 wrote when someone mentioned the character. Apparently, Luz was just as beloved in real life as his character is in the series, and for good reason.

7 Kaylee Frye – 'Firefly' (2002 - 2003)

A kind and trustworthy character through and through, Jewel Staite's Kaylee Frye has seemingly won a lot of people over through her arc in Firefly. Known as the "Heart of Serenity," Kaylee is very much in tune with her emotions and with all the people around her. She enjoys a challenge and displays a charming, cheerful, and optimistic demeanor.

According to Mackin-N-Cheese, "Kaylee from Firefly is pretty damn likable." Surely, Staite's character is a memorable personality from the show, as the best Firefly episodes often feature her, and users on Reddit can not stress it enough.

8 Charlie Kelly – 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005 - )

Played by Charlie Day, Charlie Kelly from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is assuredly a fan-favorite on the platform. While childlike and naive, Charlie is a good-hearted character who people can not help but love (even though he has done some questionable things).

"Other than his stalking and affinity for trash and extermination..." Meshcolour commented when a user mentioned the character. "But yes he came to my mind initially too." A now-deleted Redditor added that he is "the nicest by far compared to the rest of the gang."

9 Kimmy Schmidt – 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015 - 2020)

Several years after her well-known The Office role, Ellie Kemper stepped up into the shoes of Kimmy Schmidt to amazing results. With a highly lovable and friendly personality in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the character has been sweeping viewers off their feet throughout the years.

The upbeat and optimistic character is also a very beloved personality in the Reddit community: "Ellie Kemper is just plain adorable and when you get Tina Fey writing for her you get someone who is enthusiastic, effervescent and smart," StevenSanders90210 explained. "Watch a few episodes and try NOT to love her."

10 Sister Michael – 'Derry Girls' (2018 - 2022)

Although many Redditors agree that all Derry Girls are highly likable, Siobhán McSweeney's role seemingly stands out. A very sarcastic character, Sister Michael is an introverted nun who is often known for her signature eye roll and the perfect delivery of every one of her lines.

"Derry Girls. They’re all lovable jerks (especially Sister Michael)," ScreenReviewer wrote. One of the best comedic personalities ever, Sister Michael is a very captivating character – and her facial expressions alone are enough to get a laugh out of viewers.

