Not sure what to watch? We got you.

With streaming services offering a wide range of content, like Netflix, HBO, AppleTV+, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, it's easier than ever to find an appealing TV show that properly piques one's curiosity.

RELATED: The Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

While it is extremely easy to pick a long show that is good enough to binge-watch in one go, sometimes attention spans decline, and a shorter option is much preferred. With the intention to help you choose one, these are some of the best limited/miniseries you can stream right now.

'Chernobyl' (2019) - HBO Max

Image via HBO

Centering around the tragic event at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in April 1986, Craig Mazin's Chernobyl quickly became one of the highest-rated series with an impressive IMDb score of 9.4. Following the stories of people who tried to contain the catastrophe, this incredible TV show, which is said to portray the events with meticulous accuracy, has undoubtedly exceeded expectations.

With a gloomy atmosphere and powerful soundtrack that evokes unsettling feelings, Chernobyl reflects on flawed Soviet-era reactor design and human error. A must-watch essentially for those who are looking for a realistic understanding of the devastating topic.

RELATED: 'Chernobyl,' 'The Terror,' and the Hubris of Global Powers

'Sharp Objects' (2018) - HBO Max

Image via HBO

This limited series, starring Eliza Scanlen, Patricia Clarkson, and Amy Adams, tells the captivating story of a reporter who returns to her hometown to cover the violent murders of two young girls.

Apart from the amazing performances delivered by the brilliant cast — possibly Adams' finest — Sharp Objects, a great crime thriller for those who enjoy the genre, features a thrilling plot and unforgettable ending. Unique and intense in every sense of the word, this HBO original promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

'The Night Manager' (2016) - Amazon Prime Video

Image via BBC One

Adapted from John Le Carré's famous British-based tale, The Night Manager delivers the right amount of drama and suspense as it follows the adventures of the night manager of a Cairo hotel who is eventually recruited to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle.

With an epic storyline filled with plot twists, this BBC One original is really entertaining. It also features wonderful settings and top-notch acting; played to perfection by Tom Hiddleston(who, much like Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie, won a Golden Globe thanks to his performance in the series), Jonathan Pine is a charming character that easily catches viewers' attention and keeps them intrigued.

RELATED: John Le Carré Novels That Inspired Great Spy Thriller Movies and Series

'Unbelievable' (2019) - Netflix

Image via Netflix

In this compelling crime drama, a teenager is charged for lying about having been raped, and a couple of detectives follow the path to the truth. Although Unbelievable may not be for everyone (since it tackles extremely sensitive topics), any viewer that hits play will likely find the series impossible to stop watching.

Escorted by great acting performances from Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Colette (who completely smashes it in Ari Aster's Hereditary), and Merritt Wever, the astounding series sends out powerful messages amidst frustrating situations and explosive, incredibly well-written scenes.

'Band of Brothers' (2001) - HBO Max

Image via HBO

Focusing on the story of "E" Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division from their initial training starting in 1942 to the end of World War II, Band of Brothers, much like the previously mentioned series Chernobyl, is equally one of the highest rated shows on IMDb.

Needless to say, it is an essential watch for those who enjoy authentic depictions of the WWII and emotionally challenging shows, since it can sometimes be draining and hard to get through. Featuring an amazing cast to match, including stars Scott Grimes, Damien Lewis, Ron Livingston and Shane Taylor, Band of Brothers is unbelievably touching and brutal all the same.

'Unorthodox' (2020) - Netflix

Image via Netflix

Centering around the story of a young ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman named Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas' Emmy-nominated breakout role) who seeks to escape her arranged marriage and religious community in order to start a new life abroad, Unorthodox is deeply interesting and educational all the way through.

Shining a light on important matters and delighting the audience with its beautiful cinematography, the Netflix series is not a commentary on Ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Judaism but rather the story of one person's experience as she tries to leave such a community. With convincing characters and a beautifully told story, it is hard to be indifferent to Unorthodox.

'When They See Us' (2019) - Netflix

Image via Netflix

In this series, also based on a true story, five teens from Harlem find themselves trapped in a terrible situation after being falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. This heartbreaking drama is guaranteed to bring anyone to tears and trigger unspeakable anger with its relevancy and achingly brilliant acting.

Uncomfortable but extremely necessary of a watch, When They See Us is a story that needs to be told and heard by everyone; it accurately depicts how utterly flawed the justice system is.

'Maid' (2021) - Netflix

Image via Netflix

Maid is an extremely well-crafted story that is based on true and inspiring events that author Stephanie Land went through: After finding her way out of an abusive relationship, she finds a job cleaning houses and unstoppably fights to provide for her child as she tries to build them a better future.

Margaret Qualley delivers a top-notch performance as she steps into the shoes of Alex Russell and showcases her talents beautifully. This powerful series highlights the reality of poverty, trauma, and every unfortunate thing that comes with it while simultaneously stressing the importance of persistence and determination. Strong and courageously told, Maid is raw, real, and obligatory.

RELATED: Movies Like 'Maid' For More Emotional Stories About Single Mothers

'Normal People' (2020) - Hulu

Image via Hulu

Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are from different backgrounds but in the same small town in Ireland. Normal People is an adaptation of Sally Rooney's realistic novel that reflects on many aspects of romance and relationships as both characters weave in and out of each other's lives.

A rather heartbreaking (but totally worth your time) watch, this engaging Hulu original is character-driven to a fault; it isn't hard to relate to the protagonists and feel their pains—everyone who is in for this ride should expect a rollercoaster of emotions. Honest and filled with chemistry, Normal People is everything anyone who read the book would want the adaptation to be.

The Queen's Gambit (2020) - Netflix

Image via Netflix

There are very few things like Beth Harmon's (brought to life by insanely talented Anya Taylor-Joy) gift when it comes to the wonderful art of chess. Orphaned at the tender age of nine, the introvert discovers and masters the game in the 1960s USA and embarks on an exciting but challenging journey since.

Netflix surely out-did itself with this compelling drama that follows the memorable story of quiet and seemingly unremarkable Beth, whose senses grow sharper and train of thoughts clearer throughout the miniseries. Tremendous in all directions, this production has blown minds and captured hearts with its outstanding acting and beautifully crafted character development.

NEXT: The Best TV Shows on Prime Video Right Now