Most limited or miniseries have eight to ten episodes, which can often seem dragged out if the story doesn't have much to offer. However, more shows today boast fewer episodes, making the story more impactful. Black Bird is a recent outstanding example of six perfectly balanced episodes that don't rush or drag out the story.

Then come those series that challenge that trope, offering even fewer episodes. If anyone doubts a great story can be told in five installments or fewer, many shows can prove the opposite. Something they mostly have in common is their UK origin. UK shows often have just one or two writers, rarely extending beyond five episodes. Those writers do an exceptional job of writing gripping stories without dragging them out or cutting interest.

10 'Stonehouse' (2023)

This could be Matthew MacFadyen's year. His portrayal of Tom Wombsgans in Succession brought the character to new heights in season 3. MacFadyen knows how to jump in and out of various characters and surprise with his versatility. He portrays John Stonehouse, a real-life British politician, in a three-part series.

The Labour Party politician John Stonehouse was special for a specific story - in 1974, he tried to fake his death while on vacation in Florida. MacFadyen seemingly knows how to slip into a character that's often unaware of his own ridiculousness, doing it charmingly. Stonehouse's wife, Barbara, is portrayed by MacFadyen's real-life wife, Keeley Hawes. It's exciting to see this couple work together again after Spooks.

9 'Des' (2020)

Des is three-episode series that strips David Tennant of his usual charm and puts him into the role of a psychotic serial killer Dennis Nilsen. Des was based on a real serial killer, captured in 1983. Tennant's talent shines brightly, as he manages to portray the titular character in an even creepier and bone-chilling manner than the man he based it on.

Fans of true-crime stories will enjoy the series, although its three-episode run could be too short for some. Considering Tennant's uncanny resemblance to the killer and how he portrays him, many would argue three parts are just right for wrapping up the story. Opposite Tennant is the legendary actor Daniel Mays, who is also exceptional as the persistent DCI Peter Jay.

8 'Quiz' (2020)

Another real-life scandal starring Matthew MacFadyen? Fans of the actor will have a field day when making a watch list of great, short series, as long as they don't forget to put Quiz on it. MacFadyen this time portrays Charles Ingram, a former Army Major who gained international fame by winning one million British Pounds on the quiz "Who wants to be a millionaire?"

This was massive news when it broke in the UK, as Ingram cheated. The show doesn't throw particular shade at anyone; there's room for viewers to add their verdict and judge (or pardon) Ingram for his attempt. The rest of the cast is fantastically stellar - Sian Clifford, Michael Sheen, Aisling Bea,and Helen McCrory star in what was deemed part of "TV of the year" by The Guardian in 2020.

7 'The Pembrokeshire Murders' (2021)

Continuing with fantastic, three-episode, true-crime series - and this time, it's The Pembrokeshire Murders. The series boasts a great cast, and Luke Evans as the leading actor. His roles often entail strong and hunky characters, but here, he's a clever and persistent detective looking for the person responsible for several murders during the 1980s.

The show doesn't happen during the 1980s, though - Evans's character, DSU Steve Wilkins, reopens several cold cases to make sense of the burglaries happening recently. The series has some fantastic details, especially featuring the real journalist who pursued the idea of producing a documentary about the cases.

6 'A Very English Scandal' (2018)

A Very English Scandal wasn't the first time audiences saw Hugh Grant as more than a heartthrob, but it was one of the most spectacular. In a sea of political scandals, this one where Grant portrays the British Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe and Ben Whishaw his gay lover Norman Scott, hit England hard when it happened.

The worst part was when it happened, which were the late 1970s - when being gay was very much a criminal offense. Thorpe was tried for a conspiracy to murder Scott after publicly announcing his intention to run for Prime Minister. Both actors deliver strong and captivating performances in this riveting series.

5 'The Salisbury Poisonings' (2020)

In 2018, the news of an attempted poisoning of a Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia echoed across the world. They lived in Salisbury, where the community was tight-knit; this news shook them deeply. The Salisbury Poisonings talks about that, with Rafe Spall and Anne-Marie Duff in starring roles.

The series director and producers used lots of real-life footage of Salisbury from the time of the scandal. They didn't just delve into sensationalizing the story, but covering the effect of the scandal on the town's residents. This is as much a psychological drama as it is crime, but the two aspects tie in nicely together across three one-hour installments.

4 'Three Girls' (2017)

A heavy-hitting, disturbing, and deeply emotional three-part drama, Three Girls leaves viewers speechless. This story of Rochdale's real-life sexual crimes against young women was hard to bear in real life; the dramatization of the events doesn't take or give anything that wasn't already there. It's an important viewing, albeit emotionally challenging.

Three Girls also poses questions about living and being sensitive in a multicultural environment, and how such awful but delicate crimes can be treated from the public's point of view, and how from the authorities'. Along with being a frustrating examination of the safety of women, it's also a dive into unjust treatment by those at the very top.

3 'Little Boy Blue' (2017)

Little Boy Blue was made as a typical British crime drama, yet it carries an emotional weight of a story unlike any other. Everything one might love about British crime TV and their innovative and gripping detective stories, those based on real life hit harder. This drama starring Stephen Graham depicts the real murder of an 11-year-old boy, Rhys Jones.

Little Boy Blue also portrays how Rhys Jones's parents faced the tragic consequences; they had a huge part in creating the series, and the show becomes a docudrama at moments. Every location where events pertinent to the story took place is the same in the show, and the two Irish actors (Sinéad Keenan and Brían F. O'Byrne) look fairly similar to the Joneses. This drama is difficult, but worth the four-episode watch.

2 'The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe' (2022)

This quirkily named four-part drama also relies on real life. The fantastic Eddie Marsan stars as the prison officer John Darwin who attempts to fake his death in a canoeing accident. He does it for an insurance claim and to avoid bankruptcy, dragging his wife Anne into it. The intricacies of the case and the entire idea conceived by Darwin are stranger than fiction.

Marsan gives a fabulous performance, transforming into the narcissistic Darwin who doesn't seem to grasp the fault in his plan, nor how it affects his loved ones. Monica Dolan is the perfect acting partner, providing an ingenious point of view to what could only be years of living with manipulation and belittlement. This show might frustrate some viewers, but it's fun nevertheless.

1 'Anne' (2022)

In April 1989, the Hillsborough football disaster took numerous lives in Liverpool, when a large surge of people caused a human cascade, causing 97 people to lose their lives in the tragedy. Anne is a story of Anne Williams, the mother of the 15-year-old Kevin who lost his life in this tragedy.

Maxine Peake portrays Anne Williams passionately, showing just how persistent she was in discovering the truth of the events. Anne wants answers, and this drama gives her a sort of justice her family long deserved. Stories of victims' families can often be sensationalized and forced, but Anne made it more of a revealing tale to how such tragedies affect people.

