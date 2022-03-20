At the turn of the early aughts, there were many rising child stars, but none were as talented or as captivating as Lindsay Lohan. She burst onto the scene with Disney’s remake of The Parent Trap, and then skyrocketed into fame with the now teen classic Mean Girls. As her star fell due to tabloid overexposure, and personal issues, her once shining talent was relegated to being the punchline in late night talk show monologues. However, with news of Lohan signing a two picture deal with Netflix, it's time to look back at the performances that made her a once rising talent.

Cady Heron in Mean Girls (2004)

This movie is not only a quintessential teen comedy, it is quintessentially Lindsay Lohan. Her ability to give off both star power and relatability is remarkable. She is vulnerable and has perfect comedic timing. With her signature red hair, raspy voice and focused, grounded acting, Lohan was truly poised to remain an A-List talent. And while the real winner of this movie is the Tina Fey penned script, Lohan is what pushed this movie into a must-watch and a rewatch.

Hallie Parker and Annie James in The Parent Trap (1998)

Lindsay Lohan’s debut movie would be an acting challenge for most actors- having two distinctly different characters who are also twins. However, at just eleven years old Lohan broke onto the scene and stole the scene. Lohan seemed totally at home with big named stars like Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. She brought charm and grounded realness to a Disney movie, a skill that often eludes many child actors. Lohan had a unique ability of behaving like the child she was but having the skills of a much more experienced actor.

Anna Coleman in Freaky Friday (2003)

Lola Steppe in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Continuing her Disney run, Lohan starred in this fluffy tween comedy about a girl gutted by her family’s decision to move from New York City to New Jersey. While this movie wasn’t critically well received, often being seen as Disney fare that got boosted after Lohan’s box office success of Freaky Friday, critics and audiences couldn’t help but enjoy Lohan’s comedic prowess. And for a time Lohan was seemingly untouchable with love from critics despite the movies she was in were given less than stellar reviews. While the public’s perception of her would eventually shift, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, was a perfect example of Lohan being a standout despite overall negative critiques.

Lola Johnson in A Prairie Home Companion (2006)

An ensemble film directed by the master of the ensemble Robert Altman. This movie marked Altman’s final feature film and Lohan’s beginning into the descent of tabloid fodder. A movie recounting the behind the scenes antics of the beloved American radio show, A Prairie Home Companion, Lohan had ditched her red locks for a blonder, more sophisticated look, but her trademark flinty, and focused performance was not lost among this cast of absolute powerhouses. The cast, which, including Meryl Streep and Kevin Klein. Lohan particularly shined when she, at the last minute, had to sing “Frankie and Johnny”, much to the dismay of her mother, Yolanda Johnson (Meryl Streep). Her raw vulnerability and casual, natural singing ability made a scene born out of contrivance, anything but.

Elizabeth Taylor in Liz and Dick (2012)

Ashley Albright in Just My Luck (2006)

Lohan’s first foray into a more adult romantic comedy role. Another swapping-personality genre movie, but this time instead of bodies it was luck. Starring Lohan and Chris Pine as the paramours, once again a film that may have been decimated by critics but saved by Lohan’s star power and performance. Unfortunately, The Razzies! saw it differently and awarded Lohan with a "Worst Actress" trophy. And though Lohan’s career continued to slide in a downward projection, this movie still proved she had what it took to be a romantic lead, highlighting her charm and effervescence.

