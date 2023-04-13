Although it has been better known for making animated classics since almost a century ago, The Walt Disney Company is also popular for many live-action films that many cinephiles hold dear to their hearts.

From the beloved animated-live-action hybrid Enchanted, to the original The Parent Trap that was famously remade in the late 1990s, there are numerous instances of Disney nailing the live-action format just as well as they've dominated animation. As proof, these movies have outstanding scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Incredible Journey' (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Leave it to Disney to make a great movie with memorable animal characters. In The Incredible Journey, a cat and two dogs lose their owners while on vacation and must travel the Canadian wilderness on their way home.

Though its consequent remake, Homeward Bound, became much more famous, The Incredible Journey is still very much worth watching with the family. Visually pleasing and with fantastic narration by Rex Allen (who narrated many other Disney films), the movie earned the love of critics and audiences alike and deserves as much popularity as its '90s counterpart.

9 '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Based on Jules Vernes legendary sci-fi tale, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is perhaps the best adaptation of the French author's classic that has ever been brought to the silver screen.

A star-studded cast featuring the likes of Kirk Douglas and Peter Lorre is only one of the factors that make this such an exciting movie. The design of the iconic Nautilus submarine is perfect, and the effects for the giant squid are a big standout. It's one of the studio's most ambitious outings, deserving of all the praise it has gotten over the years.

8 'The Parent Trap' (1961)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Though its 1998 remake starring Lindsay Lohan is unarguably much more popular, the original The Parent Trap, where two identical twins separated at birth reunite years later at a summer camp, is every bit as fun.

It's hard to not have a great time with this movie. It's cheesy and funny in all the best ways, with some surprising amount of nuance and elegance to boot. The adult characters are fantastic in the classic rom-com situations that they're placed in, and Hayley Mills shines in her dual role as both McKendrick sisters.

7 'Enchanted' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

No one could have been blamed for not guessing that Enchantedwould end up being the endlessly charming sensation that it became. Mixing animated segments with live-action ones, it kickstarted a new direction for Disney princesses.

The fact that Enchanted is coming from Disney, one of the main creators of the tropes that it playfully re-imagines, makes it an even more effective and entertaining movie. Thanks to its enchanting atmosphere, joyous songs, and an outstanding star-making performance by Amy Adams, it earned the favor of critics and audiences worldwide.

6 'That Darn Cat!' (1965)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Over the years, That Darn Cat! has slowly faded away from collective memory—But if critics are to be believed, this is a tragedy that should be avoided.

With one of the most fun cat protagonists in movie history, no shortage of silly laughs, and another fantastic performance by Hayley Mills, the film is lightweight and entertaing enough that it makes for one of Disney's most re-watchable efforts. There's more than enough fun to be had for both adults and children, and seriously: How is that cat so darn cute?

5 'The Straight Story' (1999)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

American auteur David Lynch is best-known for his dreamlike surrealistic extravaganzas, but the truth is that he has done it all—Including a G-rated Disney film about a retired farmer determined to reconcile with his dying brother.

In Lynch's filmography, which is filled with terrifying strangeness and existential dread, it's a real breath of fresh air to find a comforting feel-good story fitting for the whole family to enjoy together. Far from the director's typical ambitions, The Straight Story settles for telling a deeply emotional story set from Iowa to Winsconsin.

4 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

It's nothing short of astonishing that Julie Andrews's first Oscar nomination and win came for her movie debut: Mary Poppins, an iconic musical about a magical nanny (one of cinema's most inspiring mentors) who helps two neglected children become closer to their father.

It would be easy to dismiss any other children's musical that clocks in at nearly two-and-a-half hours long as "too long", but not this one. With an enchanting performance by Andrews, a bunch of delightful sequences both in full live-action and mixed with animation, and an infectious energy that's impossible to not love, it's more than deserving of critics' praise.

3 'Never Cry Wolf' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Although this adaptation of Farley Mowat's autobiography is far from one of Disney's most famous films, it's definitely one of the most impressive. It's the story of a scientific researcher who must survive in the wilderness for six months to investigate wolves.

With gorgeous cinematography, phenomenal performances, and a soothing atmosphere with some genuinely thrilling scenes sprinkled in, Never Cry Wolf is a real gem hidden in Disney's past. It's praised for the masterful way in which it's crafted and the surprising sense of humor that makes it so enjoyable.

2 'Treasure Island' (1950)

Image via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story needs no introduction, but Disney's adaptation, Treasure Island, is a bit more of a hidden gem in relation to the rest of the studio's filmography.

There have been countless adaptations of Stevenson's adventure novel, and Byron Haskin's might not be the best; but according to critics, it's still very much taking a look at. While it lacks the level of depth of its source material, its brisk pacing and exciting sense of adventure make it a great watch for the whole family.

1 'Old Yeller' (1957)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

As fun as it is moving, featuring one of the saddest deaths in children's movies, Old Yeller is the touching tale of a kid's growing bond with a yellow mongrel he reluctantly adopts.

It may be a bit too corny and melodramatic for older audience members; but for younger kids or for those who grew up watching the film (and crying with it), it's an irresistible classic that all dog lovers should see. Its perfect understanding of what makes coming-of-age tales so charming is beautiful, and the bond between its characters and Old Yeller is the beating heart of the story.

