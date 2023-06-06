In a movie landscape where adjectives like "grounded," "gritty," and "remake" are as commonplace as the wind, the 1998 film Ever After is a breath of fresh air. This is one of the few fairy tale retellings where "grounded" is a successful descriptor and a successful narrative technique. For one, Ever After strips the Cinderella story of all that magical pumpkin and talking mice malarkey; the setting is 16th century France, making Ever After historical fiction. Second, it walks the talk when it comes to using "feminist fairy tale" as another adjective instead of parroting empty ideals.

To be fair, yes, the cast has anachronistic British accents of varying decency, and the plot takes excessive liberties with history. But the 1500s class dynamics and revamped approach allow the age-old Cinderella concept to feel accurate enough to make its thematic point and fresh enough to enjoy. The balance between subverted folklore and entertainment for the masses is superb without tipping its hand too hard in either direction. Modern sensibilities and a Renaissance setting meet in the middle. Plus, Ever After is anchored by the undisputed champion of the contemporary fairy tale heroine. Make room, ladies. Danielle de Barbarac has entered the arena.

What Is ‘Ever After’ About?

Variations of the Cinderella story have existed almost since the start of antiquity. Although records trace its origin back to Greece (in 7 BC!), historians consider French writer Charles Perrault's version the most mass-produced and mass-consumed. Hence, why Ever After centers the action in 16th-century France. Directed by Andy Tennant and written by Tennant and Susannah Grant (a Party of Five writer whose Erin Brockovich screenplay would score an Oscar nomination), Ever After takes the general Cinderella concept of an orphan girl mistreated by her step-family and expands it through a delightfully meta framing device.

The film opens with an elderly woman, the Grand Dame of France (Jeanne Moreau of French New Wave fame), personally lambasting the Brothers Grimm for getting Cinderella wrong. She proceeds to tell them the accurate story of her great-great-grandmother Danielle de Barbarac (Drew Barrymore), a former peasant turned queen. When Danielle's father Auguste (Jeroen Krabbé) was alive, she had a rowdy grin that split her face like sunlight. She was an unapologetically intrepid child capable of wrestling her best friend Gustave (Lee Ingleby) into the mud. Rather than scolding, Auguste encouraged Danielle's love for reading and her anachronistic personality. The de Barbarac family doesn't roll around in riches, but they live comfortably.

Ten years after Auguste's death, Danielle's stepmother Rodmilla de Ghent (Anjelica Huston), has forced Danielle into a life of poverty and servitude. Danielle waits upon Rodmilla and her two daughters' every whim while sleeping on cold floors and waking up covered in fireplace soot. On the opposite side of the social hierarchy, Prince Henry (Dougray Scott) is also miserable with his lot in life. He and Danielle share two accidental meet cutes, leading to more bantering interludes and falling in love despite Danielle's best intentions (you see, she's disguised herself under a noblewoman's alias). Things end happily ever after, but not before cameos from a snarky Leonardo da Vinci (Patrick Godfrey) and a perpetually exhausted monarchy (Timothy West and Judy Parfitt, respectively).

How ‘Ever After’ Subverts Fairy Tale Norms

When praising Ever After, one must begin with Danielle. This leading lady was clearly conceived with the 1990s fourth-wave feminist movement in mind. She never waits around for a rescuing prince; Danielle has no time and no interest. She's a whip-smart idealist with firsthand experience of how casually cruel people can be to those they believe inferior. As such, Danielle wields agency aplenty despite her limiting circumstances. Contrasted with the high society ladies specializing in court gossip, her idle thoughts include radical reformation and a fundamental belief in kindness. She debates the prince over workers' rights and social ethics, leaving him dumbfounded; she cleverly outsmarts bandits with words. Despite enduring a decade of abuse that could have warped her into bitterness, she's resilient, dignified, and compassionate. Disney's live-action Cinderella popularized the catchphrase "have courage and be kind," but Ever After shows how difficult both tenants are to cling to let alone execute.

But Danielle is no paragon of positive-minded womanly endurance in the face of suffering. She's allowed to scream, cry, mourn, and fight back to the fullest extent. She frees herself from captivity without a lick of assistance; watching her shoulders sag in exhaustion after she does so is a testament to her complex interiority. Barrymore carries all that's asked of her with fierce sincerity. What might have paraded around as vapid '90s Girl Power is instead heartfelt (if limited to a white woman's perspective). Danielle stands the test of time because she's a real person who happened to break gender norms, not a lifeless symbol. The reason Danielle can be labeled a feminist fairy tale heroine is because these kinds of women existed and exist; simple as that.

Earlier this year for Ever After's 25th anniversary, Barrymore explained how the role affected her life. "I was in my early 20s," she said, "and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular messaging that you can rescue yourself and you don't have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life. And I don't know who I would be honestly without it. It changed the way I saw the world."

'Ever After's Supporting Cast Is a Banger

Ever After's supporting cast is ludicrously great. Anjelica Huston's mighty eyebrows deserve their own screen credit — her command over restrained glee and vile intent also allows for moments of vulnerability so fleeting, you might convince yourself you imagined them. It's a masterful performance delivered with adept ease, yet another winning score for Huston's unbeatable presence.

It's tough to avoid the "not like other girls" trope when the story itself calls for sister versus sister-animosity. Danielle's nemesis Marguerite (Megan Dodds) is an unrepentantly greedy and conniving woman who relishes in enough cruelty to rival her mother. Thankfully, the film balances out the good versus evil dichotomy and complicates the original idea through Jacqueline (Melanie Lynskey), Danielle's second stepsister. The magnetic Lynskey is a standout both humorous and sincere. While never as atrocious as her mother and sister, Jacqueline assumedly spent her life complicit by association. Once her moral breaking point snaps, she never looks back, helping Danielle when it matters most. And she gets an adorable romance, too. In your face, Rodmilla.

Dougray Scott is properly dashing in one of his first leading performances. Henry's character growth makes the romance matter; if the prince remained a pompous dummy, why would audiences want a stock symbol of heterosexual domesticity to triumph? Danielle and Henry's demeanors, strengths, and weaknesses contrast and complement each other. They connect through philosophical discussions and art appreciation. He admits his wrongs several times over and proves himself deserving of Danielle rather than the other way around.

Ever After's sumptuous production also can't go unmentioned. The crew used real French castles, chateaus, and countrysides, within which cinematographer Andrew Dunn painted some striking, sparkling tableaus. Costume designer Jenny Beavan, the architect of the fabled wing/"just breathe" dress, would win an Oscar for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Perfect Live-Action Cinderella Already Exists

Could a peasant marry into the royal family? Nope. It's one of Ever After's more self-indulgent points. Perhaps a truly grounded fairy tale would plumb the darkness of inevitable misery rather than subscribe to a feel-good conclusion. Fairy tales were notoriously dark, after all. What's important narratively, however, isn't that Danielle ascends to the highest rung of privilege. What matters is her happiness. She's finally adored for who she is and recognized in all her distinct, culturally divergent splendor. Following years of abuse, she'll receive nothing except respect and tenderness. And the Danielle who infiltrated the French court to reunite an aging family servant with his wife isn't going anywhere. Oh, how that woman will reform her alternate universe France.

The 1990s and 2000s allowed for experimentation and box office success without movies fulfilling the slots of the summer tent pole blockbuster or an indie festival darling. With its storyline and modest $26M budget, Ever After was born out of this happy medium movie heyday. We don’t need Disney’s live-action Cinderella (which was good, actually) when this film, a production with heart and grit, got there first.