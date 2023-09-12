The Big Picture Disney+ is a treasure trove of live-action musicals, showcasing classic Disney movies, remakes, and other fantastic hit musicals.

Disney+ is a great place to turn to if you want to watch live-action musicals. Not only does it have the classic Disney movies and Disney remakes, but it also has other fantastic hit musicals. Sometimes, when you feel down, the only thing that can pick you back up again is watching people sing and dance. Come on, we can't be the only ones! As much as people make fun of this genre, watching a musical is magical and inspiring.

All but a few of the musicals on this list are kid-friendly, minus a few. And if you are a parent reading this list, consider it your duty to educate your children about some of these Disney classics. So whether you need a pick-me-up, a film to entertain the whole family, or just plain love musicals, Disney+ has got you covered with this variety of live-action musical films.

Hamilton (2020)

Directors: Thomas Kail | Run Time: 2 hours 40 minutes Cast: Lin Manuel-Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry Kicking off the list with one of the biggest shows to hit Broadway in the last decade is Hamilton. Back in 2015, when Hamilton opened on Broadway, you could get a ticket if you were lucky enough and willing to dish out enough Alexander Hamilton's ($10 bills). For the rest of us, we can be in "the room where it happens" thanks to the filmed version of the show. Hamilton follows the journey of one of America's most influential founding fathers...set to a rap and R&B soundtrack written by Lin Manuel-Miranda.

High School Musical (2006)

Director: Kenny Ortega | Run Time: 98 minutes Cast: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Luca Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman Have you noticed that high school kids just love to sing and dance? Because we have! This romantic comedy shows the budding romance of Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) and Troy Bolton (Zac Efron). The first High School Musical movie was the beginning of this popular Disney franchise, which spawned two sequels (High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year) as well as a TV show (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and a direct-to-DVD movie (Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure).

Aladdin (2019)

Director: Guy Ritchie | Run Time: 128 minutes Cast: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari The 2019 version of Aladdin is a live-action remake of the original animated Aladdin from 1992. Everyone's favorite street rat returns to the big screen in style. When Aladdin (Mena Massoud) takes Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) on his magic carpet ride he makes us wanna-be Disney Princesses fall in love with him all over again. The original music written by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice is included, plus an additional song by Pasek & Paul.

Into the Woods (2014)

Directors: Rob Marshall | Run Time: 124 minutes Cast: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick Including a musical from the late, great Stephen Sondheim on this list is only fitting. Sondheim is a giant on Broadway, and he brings us tales of giants, wolves, witches, and princesses with Into the Woods. Based on the original musical which hit the Broadway stage in 1987, the Into the Woods film gives us a glimpse into the lives of different fairytale characters. Some are "good", some are "evil," and most are somewhere in between.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Directors: Robert Stevenson | Run Time: 139 minutes Cast: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns The nanny that every child hoped for was Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews). She has charm, she has compassion, she has magic-what more could a kid ask for? After a slew of difficulties with other caretakers, Jane and Michael Banks (Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber) finally found the nanny of their dreams in Mary Poppins. She arrives on an umbrella with a gust of wind, takes the children on adventures, and disappears just as mysteriously as she came.

Newsies (1992)

Director: Kenny Ortega | Run Time: 121 minutes Cast: Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, Ann-Margret, Robert Duvall Newsies taught us to seize the day! These inspiring little paper boys danced and sang their way into our hearts. They even inspired a musical that went to Broadway in 2011. The "newsies" sell newspapers, but when the prices increase, they go on strike...and they sing while doing so.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Director: Michael Gracey | Run Time: 105 minutes Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya The Greatest Showman tells the incredible story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), who started Barnum & Bailey's Circus with James Anthony Bailey. The title of the film is a play on the claim that their circus was "The Greatest Show on Earth." Barnum has "a million dreams" that he wants to come true, including bringing together unusual people to form a circus. He struggles along the way to fulfill his dreams, trying to balance his family life and his career goals.

Camp Rock (2008)

Director: Matthew Diamond | Run Time: 99 minutes Cast: Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera Pop star Demi Lovato plays the character of Mitchie Torres, a girl who has a great musical talent. However, her family struggles to pay for Camp Rock, and she and her mom must work in the kitchen. Mitchie is embarrassed by her circumstances and creates a web of lies as a cover story. Mitchie must learn to accept herself and be honest about who she is to her friends. The Jonas Brothers are also featured in Camp Rock, giving the film even more star power.

Cheetah Girls (2003)

Director: Alison Taylor | Run Time: 93 minutes Cast: Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan Cheetah Girls is based on a book, which is interesting because the film relies so heavily on music and dance. The Cheetah Girls are four teenagers from Manhattan who form a singing group. Their goal is to be the first freshmen to win their school's talent show. However, once a famous alumnus from the school expressed interest in signing them to a record label, they set their sights higher. This creates drama among the group, but through the power of music, they can sort out their differences.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Director: Robert Stevenson | Run Time: 118 minutes Cast: Angela Lansbury, David Tomlinson, Ian Weighill, Cindy O'Callaghan, Roy Snart Bedknobs and Broomsticks is a musical fantasy film based on books by the author Mary Norton. In a unique mix, the film combines live-action and animation. Three children are evacuated from London during the Blitz of World War II and placed in Miss Eglantine Price's care (Angela Lansbury). It is revealed that Miss Price is in the process of learning to be a witch in order to cast spells to help the British in their war effort.

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Director: Bill Condon | Run Time: 129 minutes Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad A live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast from 1991, modern audiences are treated to this tale as old as time. Belle (Emma Watson) is from a small French village where she minds her own business reading books, which the townspeople believe to be "odd." Her father, Maurice (Kevin Kline), heads to the market, but becomes lost in the forest. He stumbles upon an enchanted castle and becomes a prisoner to the Beast (Dan Stevens), but Belle takes his place. We witness as Belle and the Beast fall in love despite their outward appearances.

Descendants (2015)

Director: Kenny Ortega | Run Time: 112 minutes Cast: Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson Shaking things up on the list is Descendants, which focuses on "villains" rather than "heroes." Audiences don't ever see villains as having families, which is what makes this movie so intriguing. We see the children of Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella De Vil, and The Evil Queen as they are selected to leave the Isle of Lost (where the villains live) and live on Auradon (where the heroes live). The teenagers attempt to balance their loyalty to their parents with their newfound "good" lives in Auradon.

Hello, Dolly! (1969)

Director: Gene Kelly | Run Time: 146 minutes Cast: Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Louis Armstrong Another movie based on a Broadway musical, Hello, Dolly! is a classic. Starring the talented and hilarious Barbra Streisand, the film tells the story of Dolly Levi, a widowed matchmaker. Dolly lives in New York City and attempts to set up a match for grouchy "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. However, Dolly has her own ideas about Horace's future.

Enchanted (2007)

Director: Kevin Lima | Run Time: 107 minutes Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel The second film on this list to mix live-action and animation, Enchanted is a satire of fairytales. At the same time, it is an homage to some of Disney's most classic films. This meta component makes it a fun watch for anyone well-versed in fairytales. We follow Giselle (Amy Adams), a princess who is exiled from her animated world and thrust into the "real world."

West Side Story (2021)

Director: Steven Spielberg | Run Time: 156 minutes Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist Based on the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, West Side Story tells the tale of two star-crossed lovers in Manhattan's Upper West Side. The film is a remake of the 1961 film, which was based on the stage production. Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) meet at a school dance and immediately fall in love. Being from two different racial backgrounds in a close-minded community stands in the way of this couple getting their happily ever after. Even though the audience knows that this story will end tragically, they can still enjoy some of the best dance sequences and musical numbers that this genre has to offer.

