  • Disney+ is a treasure trove of live-action musicals, showcasing classic Disney movies, remakes, and other fantastic hit musicals.
  • Many of the musicals on Disney+ are kid-friendly, making it a great resource for parents to introduce their children to Disney classics.
  • Musicals have a magical and inspiring quality that can lift your spirits, and Disney+ offers a wide variety of live-action musical films for those who love the genre.

Disney+ is a great place to turn to if you want to watch live-action musicals. Not only does it have the classic Disney movies and Disney remakes, but it also has other fantastic hit musicals. Sometimes, when you feel down, the only thing that can pick you back up again is watching people sing and dance. Come on, we can't be the only ones! As much as people make fun of this genre, watching a musical is magical and inspiring.

All but a few of the musicals on this list are kid-friendly, minus a few. And if you are a parent reading this list, consider it your duty to educate your children about some of these Disney classics. So whether you need a pick-me-up, a film to entertain the whole family, or just plain love musicals, Disney+ has got you covered with this variety of live-action musical films.

Hamilton (2020)

Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton'
Image via Disney+

High School Musical (2006)

Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) singing on New Years Eve in High School Musical
Image via Disney Channel

Aladdin (2019)

Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud in 'Aladdin'
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Into the Woods (2014)

james corden into the woods0

Mary Poppins (1964)

Bert and Mary Poppins covered in snot and looking to the distance in Mary Poppins.

Newsies (1992)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

P.T. Barnum spreading his arms and looking up while glitter falls on him in The Greatest Showman

Camp Rock (2008)

camp-rock-nick-jonas-joe-jonas-demi-lovato
Image via Disney+

Cheetah Girls (2003)

cheetah girls
Image via Disney+

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Dan Stevens as Beast and Emma Watson as Belle dancing in Beauty and the Beast
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Descendants (2015)

Descendants
Image via Disney+

Hello, Dolly! (1969)

hello dolly

Enchanted (2007)

enchanted-amy-adams-social-featured
Image via Disney

West Side Story (2021)

Ariana Debose as Anita dancing with other girls in West Side Story

