For decades Disney has been making family films that entertain the masses, none of which seem to miss the mark. During that time they have also taken many of their films and remade them to engage new and younger audiences. Though their recent trend has been to reimagine their animated movies into live-action, Disney has remade plenty of other live-action films too. Available on Disney+ for anyone to watch, these are just some of the very best live-action remakes Disney has released over the years.

Freaky Friday (2003)

1 hr 37 min | Mark Waters

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould

When a mother and daughter feud and can't find a way to resolve their problems, they suddenly swap bodies and have to learn a hard lesson about what it's like to live life as the other. If they want to get their own bodies back and life back to normal, they'll have to learn to make sacrifices for each other and respect the needs they have. In this bizarre comedy, Jamie Lee Curtis stands out for her performance as a seventeen-year-old suddenly given a car, job, and all the other responsibilities that come with being an adult. Likewise, Lindsay Lohan displays that she's more than some punk-rock type-cast, but a capable actress who can be just as mature as any other actor. Freaky Friday will make you smile, laugh, and maybe cry as you grow an appreciation for the characters and the love put into the film itself.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

1 hr 49 min | Jon Turteltaub

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel, Alfred Molina, Teresa Palmer

Inspired by the short of the same name featured in Fantasia, The Sorcerer's Apprentice follows the wizard Balthazar recruiting the aid of a new apprentice to help him defeat the evil wizard Horvath. On top of callbacks to Fantasia, the film also adds new characters, a new plot, and higher stakes. With big-name actors playing larger-than-life characters with huge egos, and a lot of action spliced between comedy and romance, The Sorcerer's Apprentice makes for good casual viewing for everyone. If nothing else, it proves you always get your money's worth when you see Nicolas Cage.

The Parent Trap (1998)

2 hr 8 min | Nancy Meyers

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix

When two identical twins who were separated between their parents at birth reunite by coincidence at a summer camp, they devise a plan to switch places to get to know the other parent and reignite their old marriage. However, some things just aren't meant to be, and the twins find out just how tenuous navigating old love and memories can be. Perhaps most notable for having Lindsay Lohan act as both the identical twins, Hallie and Annie, The Parent Trap also boasts a strong supporting cast and a lot of witty writing that makes it hard to look away from. Though such family films can be predictable, somehow The Parent Trap will still leave audiences wondering what the girls will get up to next as you root for them more and more.

Pete's Dragon (2016)

1 hr 42 min | David Lowery

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, Oakes Fegley, Oona Laurence

When a family discovers an orphaned boy has been living in the forests, the question arises of just how he managed it. The answer is with the help of his friend Elliot, who is a big friendly dragon. Though there are a few differences in plot and backstory, Pete's Dragon still catches the essence and fun which made the 1977 film a classic. The largely youthful cast brings a lot of energy to the story, while Hollywood veteran, Robert Redford, brings in the big guns for his supporting role. From the cast to how the story has been retold, there is plenty to like about Pete's Dragon.

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

1 hr 41 min | Angela Robinson

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Michael Keaton, Cheryl Hines, Breckin Meyer

Lindsay Lohan continues her trend of starring in Disney remakes with Herbie: Fully Loaded. In the film, she becomes the owner of the sentient car, Herbie 53. She then enters a NASCAR race as an underdog and must, against all odds, find a way to win. Like many of Lohan's previous entries on this list, Herbie: Fully Loaded is lighthearted family fun with a lot of love for where it came from, looking to earn its place alongside the originals.

Christopher Robin (2018)

1 hr 44 min | Marc Forster

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Jim Cummings

What makes Christopher Robin remarkable is that it isn't a remake seeking a new audience of young children to get into Winnie the Pooh, but one that solely targets those who grew up with the original. The fascinating modern take on Pooh reunites an older Christopher Robin with his childhood friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. Think Drop Dead Fred meets Alice in Wonderland. It's a magical tale about growing up, friendship, and childhood. A worthy watch for just about anyone.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

1 hr 24 min | Duwayne Dunham

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, Don Alder, Ed Bernard

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey follows two dogs and a cat traveling across America to get back home after their owners drop them off with a stranger to go on vacation. Though simplistic in premise, Homeward Bound is a wonderful film about naivety and discovery with some surprisingly emotional moments throughout the runtime. The use of real animals paired with voice actors works much better than it should at giving the audience the right feels at the right times.

The Jungle Book (2016)

1 hr 46 min | Jon Favreau

Cast: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba

There have been many remakes of The Jungle Book over the years, but what makes Jon Favreau's version stand out is how the CGI brings the animals to life. In many ways, the CGI in The Jungle Book feels like a practice round for Favreau's The Lion King remake, but the film still stands on its own. It follows a small boy on a journey of discovery in the jungle, after being forced to flee by the evil tiger, Shere Khan. There have been many Jungle Book remakes over the years, but this is definitely the stand-out.

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

1 hr 54 min | Ron Underwood

Cast: Bill Paxton, Charlize Theron, Rade Serbedzija, Peter Firth

Though the original 1949 film was a product of RKO, Disney acquired Mighty Joe Young after RKO went bankrupt. The film follows Joe, a fifteen-foot Gorilla, and his carers attempting to keep him safe on an animal reserve while hunters come after him. The film impressively uses digital and practical effects to bring Joe to life, including an animatronic gorilla suit. It also takes a lot of inspiration from classic movies like King Kong and seems to have had its own inspiration from modern films like Rampage. Of the many giant gorilla films out there, Mighty Joe Young is one of the most notable.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

1 hr 48 min | Tim Burton

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway

When nineteen-year-old Alice ventures down a rabbit hole to escape reality, she arrives in the magical world of Underland, reigned over by the evil Red Queen. Directed by Tim Burton, Alice in Wonderland also spawned a sequel and features some of the most eccentric and unique fantasy elements at work in the lineup of Disney remakes. Featuring an all-star cast to bring that world to life, it's impossible not to be immersed in the alien and magical world Burton has crafted. Just as with all of Burton's work, the individuality of this film is at the forefront and makes it a priority remake worth watching.

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Image via Disney

1 hr 43 min | Stephen Herek

Cast: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright

In this classic remake, a litter of dalmatians must survive against the nasty Cruella de Vil, who wants to turn their fur into clothing. Featuring a villain who might just scare younger viewers with her malicious motivations, 101 Dalmatians has surprisingly high stakes linked to its easy-to-love cast of dogs. The film even spawned a sequel, 102 Dalmatians, to piggyback off of its success and the villain proved so fun on-screen that a new film, Cruella, was made about her. But without Glenn Close's brilliant performance here, it's unlikely that Emma Stone would have had her shot at the character in the future.

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Image via Disney

2 hr 9 min | Bill Condon

Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad

Beauty and the Beast was always going to be difficult to recreate due to how much of the original relies on the animated format to communicate the story. But, much like some earlier remakes on this list, a good use of both practical sets and CGI makes for a good remake. Once again, the story follows Belle being captured by a Beast and the story of them falling in love after the two open up and face off against the bigotry of Gaston.

Inspector Gadget (1999)

1 hr 18 min | David Kellogg

Cast: Mathew Broderick, Rupert Everett, Joely Fisher, Michelle Trachtenberg

Though critically panned at the time of its release, Inspector Gadget is fun to watch for both the right and wrong reasons. It's genuinely enjoyable for young viewers and, in some places, ironically enjoyable for older ones. The film is a remake of the cartoon series where a police inspector is in an accident and is rebuilt with various gadgets inside of him. He then goes on a series of whacky adventures with his niece to stop the sinister Doctor Claw. Though dated, the desire to remake a cartoon in live-action makes this film entertaining in spite of its flaws and is a good way to pass the time.

Treasure Island (1950)

1 hr 36 min | Byron Haskin

Cast: Bobby Driscoll, Robert Newton, Basil Sydney, Walter Fitzgerald

A remake of the MGM classic of the same name, Treasure Island is a swashbuckling adventure about a loyal crew of pirates seeking treasure on a Caribbean island, while the eye-rolling Long John Silver works against them, brilliantly performed by Robert Newton. Fans of modern Disney pirate adventures, like Pirates of the Caribbean may find themselves pleasantly surprised by this older tale of the seas. The fact this film is older than others here says nothing about its quality; Treasure Island remains as good a watch as it had been in the 50s.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

1hr 38 min | Andy Fickman

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Ludwig

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as a regular taxi driver who must protect two strange children with spectacular abilities by getting them to Witch Mountain to escape a shady organization. In a similar vein to The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Race to Witch Mountain is a family movie orientated around action and adventure with plenty of special effects to boast. With someone like Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, it's hard not to have high expectations for it.

