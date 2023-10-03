What's better than spending two and a half hours with your favorite characters on the silver screen? Spending five to almost twenty hours with them over the course of a television season. Superheroes are complex characters both emotionally and in their plots, so some of the best superhero content in the media landscape has come from the realm of live-action superhero TV.

With streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon pumping more money into their programming, superheroes have even more potential in a series format than ever before and continue to dominate streaming and television ratings to this day.

10 'Agent Carter' (2015-2016)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Set in the 1940s, Agent Carter brings MCU fans into the day-to-day life of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Peggy Carter until one day, Howard Stark is accused of treason. Upon his accusation, Stark privately hires Carter to clear his name with the help of his capable butler, Edwin Jarvis.

The series was nominated seven times across four award shows in the span of just one year. Many note the show's wonderful ability to revive the period piece charm defined by Captain America: The First Avenger and bring it back to the MCU. Peggy Carter herself is beloved within the fandom for the show's focus on her as a person first and an agent second.

9 'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

Washed-up former superhero Jessica Jones attempts to rebuild her profession as a private investigator, using her super abilities to deal specifically with cases involving superhumans all over New York City. Dealing with villains such as David Tenant's Kilgrave, who make her goals significantly harder.

Known for being one of the best Netflix MCU shows, Jessica Jones was nominated for twenty-three awards from 2015 to 2019 and ended up taking home six. From release to cancelation, the series garnered great reviews and ended up being the final MCU Netflix show standing by the end of its run.

8 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

When forty-three women all across the world surprisingly give birth out of seemingly nowhere to super-powered children, billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of them and turns them into The Umbrella Academy. They traveled the world as a young superhero team in their youth but are brought together once more when their adopted father is revealed to have passed away. When their brother, Five returns from the future after being missing, revealing that a global apocalypse is imminent, the team is brought together once more.

Fans and critics adored the show for being fun and lightly toned whilst bringing heavy and compelling emotional relationships and character arcs that kept them invested in the titular team.

7 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

To better understand humans, Lucifer Morningstar takes a break from serving time in Hell in defiance of his father and sets his sights on Earth. He begins running his own nightclub in Los Angeles and is thrown into a murder investigation led by the first human he's ever experienced to be immune to his charms.

The show was wondrously complimented for its denial of seriousness and commitment to having fun amidst an over-saturated crime format. Tom Ellis won fans over and continued to garner attention for his performance as the devious protagonist. The show was even popular enough to warrant Ellis making a cameo on the CW's biggest superhero crossover event, Crisis On Infinite Earths.

6 'Watchmen' (2019)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

In a world where masked heroes and vigilantes are seen as villains and criminals, police officer Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, begins to investigate the mysterious death of police chief Judd Crawford. Through her investigation, she begins to uncover the truth behind certain events surrounding the taboo that is vigilantism.

Set thirty-four years after the events of the original comic book of the same name, Watchmen delivers familiarity in its world paired with new and exciting characters and concepts that keep what fans know fresh and engaging. These factors led to incredibly favorable reviews all across the board from critics and fans.

5 'Misfits' (2009-2013)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

The British sci-fi show known as Misfits follows young delinquents stuck doing community service when they're struck by lightning and begin developing strange and unlikely abilities. When they discover that others have been struck with similar powers, like their probation officer, life becomes even crazier for this group of outcasts.

Many praised the show for its ability to set up something completely new and do things that hadn't been done before amidst the 2009 superhero landscape. The show was successful enough to run for 5 seasons and introduced the world to characters, unlike others that had been seen at the time. Social outcasts with troubling pasts and morals handed abilities unlike any human gave room for wonderful conflict.

4 'Legion' (2017-2019)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Taking place in an alternate timeline to the illustrious X-Men franchise, Legion follows David Haller as he tries to control his powerful mutant abilities. When a government agency named Division 3 begins to pursue him for his powers he discovers more about the mutant community.

With a powerhouse of a cast behind an incredibly intelligent script, Legion was a force to be reckoned with. The story was intricate while keeping the audience invested and interested in the characters with its commitment to character arcs that were emotionally resonant.

3 'The Punisher' (2017-2019)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Upon finally avenging his family by taking down those who murdered them, Frank Castle begins to exact his vigilante justice on those who deserve it across the landscape of New York City uncovering a large conspiracy in season one and getting drawn into a murder investigation in its sequel season.

It's no secret that John Bernthal was universally loved as Frank Castle in his introduction to Daredevil's second season. So introducing an entire spin-off show for the character made many fans abundantly happy. Frank Castle became so loved among the fanbase that he officially will be making a return in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

2 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Matt Murdock is a blind lawyer located in Hell's Kitchen, but at nighttime, New York City knows him as the vigilante Daredevil. When Daredevil begins to unearth a conspiracy surrounding the wealthy and untouchable Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, his battle against the criminal underworld begins.

With season one of the series garnering a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes upon release, it's safe to say Daredevil was a massive hit. The trend only continued into its second and third seasons and became known among fans as one of the greatest pieces of Marvel television to date. Charlie Cox was so beloved as Matt Murdock that his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home attracted so much buzz only to be followed up that a sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, would be coming to Disney+.

1 'The Boys' (2019-)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

When young Hughie's girlfriend is brutally murdered by superhero A-Train by accident, he's recruited by the devious Billy Butcher to join a group of vigilantes set on taking down the corrupt and ego-fueled superheroes of the world. Hughie is sent on a path of blood, death, and destruction as their goal gets more complicated when the menacing and ever-powerful Homelander becomes aware of their presence.

The series and its cast and crew have garnered 39 award nominations at the time of writing this article, with 16 potential awards pending for 2023. Fans and critics alike rave over the show upon every resurgence and have no issue claiming that it only seems to get better with every new season.

