Toy Story isn't the first movie about toys, nor is it the last. Hollywood's writers and producers have channeled their imaginations from childhood play into adulthood films for decades, with varying degrees of success. And they don't stop at animation, either; cinema has been bringing toys to life since the 80s.

Films about toys have been unknowingly marketing themselves for years in advance and can capitalize off of nostalgia. As hype builds for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, it's worth examining the other films about toys. Whether it's board games, action figures, or dolls, there is plenty of inspiration to be found in the toy aisle.

10 Ouija (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

Oujia boards may not be a conventional toy, but they're in the board game aisle, and the teens in this film certainly thought it was just a game. This horror movie centers on Laine Morris (Olivia Cooke) as she tries to communicate with her recently deceased friend, Debbie (Shelley Hennig), who used to use the Ouija with her.

This movie was unfortunately haunted by poor writing, performances, and an inconsistent tone, however. The 2016 prequel, Oujia: Origin of Evil, was far better received, whether by divine intervention or something a little more sinister.

9 The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 27%

Judging by this Rotten Tomatoes score, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie was, well, garbage. The premise is thin: Garbage Pail Kids were trading cards that parodied Cabbage Patch Kids, and the film was based on the trading cards. Several disgusting Garbage Pail Kids, played by little actors in animatronic costumes, befriend a boy named Dodger (Mackenzie Astin) in the film and antics ensue.

Critics consider the film to be one of the worst movies ever made, as its critic rating is 0%, and that's if you can stand to watch the entire thing. The puppetry is deeply unsettling and the plot is utter nonsense; love for the toys certainly did not translate into a lovable movie.

8 Masters of the Universe (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41%

He-Man (Dolph Lundgren) and his friends run into a couple teens while on their mission to defeat archenemy Skeletor (Frank Langella) in this film. With campy costumes, charmingly poor 80s special effects, and out-of-this-world action sequences, Masters of the Universe provides everything you would expect from a movie based on He-Man.

Although it was a critical and commercial failure upon release, it's now considered a cult film. With names like Courtney Cox and Frank Langella on the cast list, it's possible star power played a role in its fanbase.

7 Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 46%

Before the live-action Barbie movie, there was the Bratz movie. This film follows a rather generic storyline of the four girls Cloe (Skyler Shaye), Jade (Janel Parrish), Sasha (Logan Browning) and Yasmin (Nathalia Ramos) as they navigate high school and a student body president who forces everyone to fit into specific cliques.

The movie was also received particularly poorly, failing to break even and earning nominations for awards like the Golden Raspberry in Worst Picture. Although the soundtrack was a moderate success, it's unlikely people will be rewatching Bratz anytime soon.

6 Mars Attacks! (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

For a film based on trading cards, Mars Attacks! is surprisingly star-studded. Directed by Tim Burton and featuring actors like Jack Nicholson,Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael J. Fox and Natalie Portman, it's surprising this film isn't rated higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

As the film's title states, Martians land on Earth and invade major cities, decimating the United States government in the process. It's not until it's discovered that the Martians have a weakness to the song "Indian Love Call" that the tide of the war turns in favor of the humans. Its cheesiness earned it mixed reviews, but it's certainly memorable.

5 Battleship (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 54%

Battleship is another game-turned-film with several stars, including Liam Neeson, Alexander Skarsgård and even Rihanna. The plot incorporates an extraterrestrial element by having alien attackers use technology to jam communications and create conditions that parallel the game, in which strikes are trial and error in a grid.

Although the film was a financial success, critics received it poorly for being formulaic and much less fun than the source material. The aliens certainly came out of nowhere for a board game about naval battles, too.

4 Transformers (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 57%

2007's Transformers is the film that sparked an entire franchise, as recent as 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It introduces audiences to the world of Autobots and Decepticons, serving as the launching point for the remainder of the series.

Transformers was a massive commercial success, and it received favorable reviews for being a fun film despite a few issues with pacing and effects. Some critics felt the Transformers' inclusion in the movie felt more like a marketing tactic than a genuine story to tell, but six movies later, the franchise is still a success.

3 Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

American Girl Dolls actually have an extensive filmography, but this film was the first. The story follows Samantha (AnnaSophia Robb) and her friend Nellie (Kelsey Lewis) as they grow up and turn to each other when Nellie's mother dies and Samantha is orphaned.

The premise is surprisingly dark for an American Girl doll story, but the film was received rather well and was nominated for several Young Artist Awards. Although this film and many other American Girl movies were direct-to-television releases, many went on to assist the careers of young actresses like Shailene Woodley and Olivia Rodrigo.

2 Clue (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Clue, like the board game, is a cult classic. This black comedy murder mystery features an ensemble cast including Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, and others. Even more fascinating, however, is how the film has three different endings, and each theater was sent one version of the ending to screen.

Although it struggled to break even and received criticism for its screenplay, Clue has some fun laughs and a cult following to this day.

1 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

This film proved D&D isn't just a tabletop game. Starring celebs like Chris Pine, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant, Honor Among Thievesbreathes life into the imaginations of D&D players around the world. It's a fantasy heist that follows many conventions of the tabletop game while still remaining fresh and fun.

Although this film underperformed at the box office, its high rating on Rotten Tomatoes suggests that earnings don't necessarily reflect its quality. If nothing else, there were certainly some D&D players excited to see their game evolve from the kitchen table to the big screen.

