Are they as good as The Last of Us? Maybe not, maybe so, but they all deserve a watch.

Does anyone remeber Resident Evil? This Netflix adaptation failed as soon as it was released, and while so many fans struggle to make peace even with the Mila Jovovich-led movies, the game seems almost un-adaptable for TV screens. This could be the case for many video games with huge fan bases.

As audiences eagerly expect the Fallout, Twisted Metal, and BioShock adaptations, others are petitioning for Mass Effect adaptation rumors to be untrue. Similarly, folks were nervous to see the acclaimed The Last of Us adapted, but as preliminary impressions show, the live-action series does the game justice. Live-action adaptations are rare(ly good), so very few are worth mentioning.

1 'The Witcher' (2019-)

One of the most anticipated live-action adaptations of a game was definitely The Witcher. This show garnered a large audience — fans of the game were thrilled to watch it, and fans of Henry Cavill enjoyed seeing him take a bath. The Witcher is about Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter whose job often takes him places he doesn't understand.

The struggle to manage among monsters and men gave Geralt of Rivia a mass following and fandom. Whether it's the games or the Netflix show, this character stands out as strong yet able to ponder and reveal the truths of life. The Witcher started a wave of great live-action adaptations on Netflix, and hopefully, the sequel makes sense, too.

2 'Gangs of London' (2020-)

A fact unlikely known to many viewers, but Gangs of London was based on a 2006 game of the same name. It's an action-adventure open-world game developed for Sony PlayStation, and it revolves around, you guessed it, London-based gangs. The show of the same name was released on AMC in 2020, and it stands proudly as one of the network's best shows.

Gangs of London is a fast-paced action thriller with incredibly well-choreographed fight scenes and bloody outcomes. It tells a gripping tale of crime bosses fighting for influence over London's underground and how things on the surface aren't always what they seem. Season 2 came out in 2022, and although not as well-rated as the first, it still makes for excellent viewing.

3 'Halo' (2022-)

The live-action adaptation of Halo got mixed feelings and reviews when it came out. Obviously, people loyal to the video game lore had a lot to say about it — it strayed too far from the source material and didn't impress even half as much as it should have. But is this surprising? Halo may have never intended to be a faithful adaptation of the world-renowned games.

When something is based on source material, it doesn't have to follow it too faithfully. This type of thing is open for discussion, and it's often debated in forums, but the show has a pretty decent standing on IMDb, and many fans liked the cast and what the science-fiction story had to offer. Halo fans are gearing up for Season 2 this year, which may add more redeeming qualities.

4 'Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist' (2014)

Japanese and other East Asian adaptations of video games have a level of earnestness that is hard to find, at least compared to their American counterparts. This series is an English-Japanese endeavor and has remarkably positive reviews on IMDb.

Fans of the Street Fighter game franchise were very vocal in supporting this series, saying that it's incredibly true to the source material and exceptionally entertaining. The acting may not be Oscars-level material, but it makes the show even more game-like and fun to watch.

5 'Mortal Kombat: Conquest' (1998-1999)

Remember how big Mortal Kombat was in the 1990s? The live-action movie was, although objectively bad, quintessential viewing for teenage millennials at the time. Similarly, the live-action series Mortal Kombat: Conquest swept TV screens and made up for some of the more lame adaptations that came prior.

Fans of the game (which remains a fixture of the fighting game genre to this day) said Conquest was pretty far in quality from the other MK series out there, and true fans of the game really enjoyed its choreographed fights and setups. The biggest action star of the '90s, Kristanna Loken, was in it, too. Ask any millennial who watched TV during the 1990s and early 2000s — Kristanna was the action hero.

6 'Swords of Legends' (2014)

One of the biggest game series from China, Swords of Legends, got a live-action adaptation. Between the costumes, the hair and makeup, and the props, it's hard to decide what the show does best. For fans of the games, this series is no doubt a treat.

A young swordsman in the Tang Dynasty gets possessed by the aura of the demonic sword known as the Sword of Burning Solitude. When he finally finds a group of friends that accept him and his spirited weapon, they travel together to defeat evil and bring balance into the world. The effects might not be anything to write home about, but it's a decent show overall.

7 'Detention' (2020)

Detention is a horror/mystery video game, and the series (which was released on Netflix) relied on the gameplay heavily. Fans of horror may know what the game is about, but the synopsis is rather simple — a young girl with supernatural talents comes to a new, notorious school. Strange things happen there, as the students seem to be more than what meets the eye.

Even if some fans aren't familiar with the game, this supernatural horror story has all the elements to spook and frighten. It's also set in the White Terror period, which was marked with heavy civilian oppression in Taiwan — giving the whole story a more tense dimension. Fans of Japanese horror games will likely enjoy this Taiwanese series a lot — so don't miss out!

8 'Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light' (2017)

This wholesome Japanese series isn't a live-action adaptation of Final Fantasy XIV, but the setting revolves heavily around it — the game is basically the protagonist, and some scenes happen within the game itself. The story revolves around Akio (Yudai Chiba), the son, and Hirotaro (Ren Osugi), the father.

After Hirotaro loses his job, he picks up Final Fantasy XIV at a game shop and starts playing. Akio realizes his dad is playing the game and joins in from his console, bonding with his father yet again. The story is about how working parents lose touch with their children: funnily enough, the series was also based on a true story!

9 'The Idolmaster.KR' (2017)

Bandai Namco developed The Idolmaster in 2005 as a pop-band making simulation. The next thing for the game was — world domination. This highly addictive but casual game brought numerous fans to the franchise and made many people happy when a South Korean series of the same name came out in 2017.

The Idolmaster.KR feels just like the games, but the setting is heavily influenced by the K-pop idol-making industry. Viewers can see how these idol groups are created and the arduous training process to become the next big superstar. Fans of the game, or K-pop and K-drama, would enjoy this light-hearted drama.

10 'Maniac Mansion' (1990-1993)

Maniac Mansion was a highly popular game created in 1987. It was labeled a graphic adventure game, and the players would play as Dave Miller, the teenage boy trying to save his girlfriend Sandy from the grip of a mad scientist. The series went on similarly but focused more on the family itself — it was later revealed that the series encapsulates a period after the game's events.

The mad scientist in the series was made out to be the son of the scientist in the video games. His secret wasn't that his behavior wasn't his own — he was possessed by a sentient meteor nestled in the house. Maniac Mansion was very popular during its runtime, and it was partially written by Eugene Levy.

