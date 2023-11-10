Warning: The following article contains spoilers for 'Loki'Since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios has released an array of film and television projects to further develop its cinematic universe. There have been mixed results, but audiences can agree that one of the best MCU projects since Endgame is undoubtedly the Disney+ series Loki.

Now in its second season, the show catches up with the titular God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) after he steals the Tesseract. He encounters a mysterious organization called the TVA, and is sent on a journey that will determine the fate of time, reality and the multiverse. While it’s great to see good old Loki back to his mischievous ways, the series also introduces an entirely new ensemble of intriguing and kooky characters that have caught the attention of viewers.

10 Miss Minutes

Voiced by Tara Strong

Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) is a walking, talking cartoon clock, and an artificial intelligence who acts as the face of the TVA. Created by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) to provide aid to the organization, Miss Minutes first appears to be a friendly and cheerful presence. With her cute animation design and southern accent, she seems to be harmless. However, by the end of season one, it becomes clear there is something not quite right with Miss Minutes.

She has been keeping secrets about the TVA, and her deceptive nature is revealed. This is expanded upon in season two, as she becomes a full-out antagonist. Miss Minutes is highly possessive over He Who Remains, and her devotion to him borderlines on creepy. The clock’s true colors are revealed, and we even see her get pleasure out of watching people suffer. Seeing an almost Disney-like character act in this manner is deeply unnerving.

9 He Who Remains

Played by Jonathan Majors

Kang the Conqueror is set to be the MCU’s new big bad, with multiple variants of him running around the multiverse. His original persona is He Who Remains, who is introduced in the season one finale. When it becomes clear that the hostile variant Kang is set to destroy the very fabric of the universe, Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) travel back to the 1800s to find Victor Timely. Here, the pair try to warn Timely of his trajectory to becoming Kang.

Excluding his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, viewers have only seen two versions of He Who Remains; one an all-powerful being and the other a stuttering scientist. While there has been much promise of Kang’s threat, the character is still yet to live up to his name and reputation. Because there has been a focus on his variants, he is currently lacking the brutality and tyranny of the MCU’s best villains. Time will tell whether the character really sticks, especially with the public controversy surrounding Majors.

8 Ravonna Renslayer

Played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw

When we first meet Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), she is a judge and agent for the TVA, who works closely with Mobius. However, her allegiances change at the end of season one. Once undyingly committed to the TVA, she comes to the conclusion that it is a deeply flawed institution and there needs to be major change to restore the multiverse. This continues in season two, as she teams up with Victor Timely.

What makes Renslayer such an interesting character is that she isn’t just hellbent on world domination, but has a compelling moral complexity instead. She ultimately wants to save the Sacred Timeline, hence why she tries to gain Victor’s trust. However, it is the way she goes about it that puts her into the villain category. She betrays both Loki and Mobius, and it is ultimately her ambition that puts her on a path there is no going back from.

7 Hunter B-15

Played by Wunmi Mosaku

Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) is a high ranking soldier at the TVA, and is the one who originally captures Loki and brings him in for trial. Her role is to capture variants like Loki who disrupt the Sacred Timeline, and she is extremely loyal to the TVA. The Hunter B-15 we see in season one doesn’t warm to Loki like Mobius does, and is hard set in her ways, eliminating any threat without question.

She’s more than willing to kill Loki, if it means control over chaos. However, B-15 also learns of the TVA’s sinister secrets, and that she had a past life that they erased. It’s here where B-15 shows her true character, and that she is strong-willed and determined to do the right thing. Even though she has devoted her entire life to the TVA, she admirably rebels against them and becomes a trusted ally to Loki.

6 Casey

Played by Eugene Cordero

Casey (Eugene Cordero) is a hardworking receptionist at the TVA. He is first seen filing evidence in season one when Loki initially arrives at their headquarters. Despite only being a clerk, it’s Casey’s innocence and dedication to his job that makes him so likable, bringing many moments of levity to the series.

These include when Loki threatens to gut Casey like a fish and he does not know what a fish is, when he says the TVA use the Infinity Stones as paperweights, and when he fanboys after meeting OB (Ke Huy Quan). Casey has also proved himself to be a useful asset in the fight to save the TVA, helping track down Renslayer and finding a solution for the Temporal Loom. Some may underestimate Casey because he works behind a desk, but they would be completely wrong.

5 Classic Loki

Played by Ricahrd E. Grant

Viewers meet a number of Loki variants during the show’s first season, some stranger than others (looking at you, Alligator Loki). However, the most popular variant among fans is Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), who made quite the impression with his brief appearance. Classic Loki’s life followed the same timeline as our Loki, but he instead faked his death using an illusion in front of Thanos. He was then pruned by the TVA and sent to the Void with other Loki variants.

Grant’s version of Loki seems to be the opposite of Hiddleston’s, with his back-to-basics costume, but it becomes clear that the pair share similar tragedy. Grant exceptionally conveys Classic Loki’s grief, as we learn that he is remorseful for all the suffering he caused, and wanted to be reunited with his brother in Asgard. Despite the theatrics of the character, like Grant’s memorable final laugh, he is written in a way that feels moving and believable.

4 Sylvie

Played by Sophia Di Martino

Most viewers can agree that it finally feels like Loki has met his match in Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the female variant of himself. Having escaped the TVA as a child after she was stolen from her timeline, she has spent her life hiding throughout timelines and planning revenge against the institution. From the get-go, it is clear that Sylvie is a survivor.

Sylvie is incredibly driven, resourceful and intelligent, with these qualities having helped her stay hidden for so long. She is ferocious and headstrong, and will always voice her opinion and fight for what she believes in. She has much anger and rage within her that she cannot always control, which is a flaw that leads to expansion of the Multiverse. Sylvie is someone you do not want to mess with, and is one of the most powerful characters on the show.

3 Loki

Played by Tom Hiddleston

Hiddleston’s version of Loki is a character we’ve all come to know and love over the years. Since first appearing in Thor, the God of Mischief has gone on quite the journey. We’ve seen him as a ruthless villain and an anti-hero, but this series portrays the character in a different light. Loki sees the character at his most tame and vulnerable. He still has his usual quips and one-liners, but becomes a multilayered character.

When Loki arrives at the TVA, he is no longer the powerful being he once was, stripped of his powers and in custody. When he realizes the very fabric of time could be destroyed and that Kang could indeed conquer, he does everything in his power to help stop this. The series also marks the first time we really see Loki care for somebody besides Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Odin (Anthony Hopkins), in the form of Sylvie and Mobius. We have never seen so much at stake for him, and it’s a thrill to watch.

2 OB

Played by Ke Huy Quan

OB, or Ouroboros, is a new addition to the show’s second season. He is a TVA agent in charge of Repairs and Advancement. Basically, if something needs fixing, he's the guy you go to. OB also plays an integral role in the organization, having written the TBA guidebook. Despite being a newer character, he has already cemented himself as a fan favorite. He is highly diligent and dedicated to his work, and knows every technical detail about the TVA.

OB often works in solitude for hundreds of years at a time, so when there is company, he is extremely cheerful and friendly. It helps that the character is played by Ke Huy Quan, who brings his own delightful energy and charm to the role. OB has proven to be a loyal ally to Loki and Mobius, doing everything he can to fix the Temporal Loom. Let’s hope the show doesn’t pull another Miss Minutes and reveal that OB is not who he says he is.

1 Mobius

Played by Owen Wilson

One of the best parts of tuning in weekly for a new Loki episode is getting to see Owen Wilson play Mobius, an analyst at the TVA and one of Loki’s only real friends. He investigates time criminals who threaten the timeline. At first, Mobius is determined to track down Sylvie with Loki’s help, and have them both detained. When he too learns the dark secrets of the TVA and what they took from him, he sides with the variants.

Mobius’s mild-mannered and caring persona makes for great banter between him and Loki, and their dynamic is one of the best parts of the show. The casting of Owen Wilson brings a lot of the actor’s natural charisma and likable demeanor to the character, making him someone that not only Loki cares about, but the audience too. Mobius’s love of jet skis is also highly endearing, so hopefully he gets to ride one sooner or later.

