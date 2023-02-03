They made an impact on some of the best movies ever made.

More often than not, actors who get Oscar nominations do so for critically acclaimed movies that get a few more nods in Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony.

RELATED:10 Youngest Stars to Get An Oscar Nomination, from Anna Paquin to Haley Joel Osment

Occasionally, though, an actor or actress signifies their film's only Oscar nomination. These are admirable thespians who don't rely on the Academy's love for their film to get praised for their work, from Charlize Theron's performance in Monsterto Paul Mescal getting his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun, one of the saddest movies of 2022.

10 Forest Whitaker for 'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)

Forest Whitaker is such a powerful screen presence in every film that he's in, that it's kind of surprising that he has only been nominated for one Oscar in his career—At least thus far.

This nomination came from The Last King of Scotland, an outstanding dramatic biopic about the brutal regime of the Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. Whitaker delivers one of the most intimidating and memorable performances of the 21st century, capturing Amin's charisma and madness perfectly.

9 Paul Mescal for 'Aftersun' (2022)

In a very tight Best Actor race, Paul Mescal's incredibly subtle and emotionally stirring performance in newcomer Charlotte Wells's Aftersun managed to sneak in, to the delight of everyone who had seen the film.

Aftersun is a poignant, tender, deeply heartfelt depiction of depression, fatherhood, and the nature of memories. It's an absolutely beautiful movie, made even more touching by the two fantastic lead performances by Frankie Corio and Mescal himself. He's playing a dad trying his hardest to hide his inner turmoil and to love his daughter as best he can, and it's hard not to immediately fall in love with his character and the way he portrays him.

8 Viggo Mortensen for 'Captain Fantastic' (2016)

From his iconic rendition of Aragorn in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies, to his Oscar-nominated transformation into a violent Russian mobster in David Cronenberg's Eastern Promises, Viggo Mortensen has had a career more prolific and admirable than that of most actors in the industry. One of his most memorable works is deeply subtle and understated, playing a rather unconventional father in Captain Fantastic.

Mortensen makes his character surprisingly complex, and profoundly endearing despite his shortcomings. And though Captain Fantastic received no nominations other than Mortensen's, it's a moving tale that beautifully celebrates family love.

7 Charlize Theron for 'Monster' (2003)

Charlize Theron is one of the most highly praised actresses currently working in Hollywood, and that's largely thanks to when she proved just how amazing her work could be in Monster.

Patty Jenkins's debut feature is the real story of Aileen Wuornos, an American serial killer who admitted to murdering seven men. Theron inhabits her character and transforms herself into her in ways that only the best actors can achieve. It's a staggering spectacle to behold, and more than worthy of the nomination.

6 Julianne Moore for 'Still Alice' (2014)

Still Alice, with care and sincerity, tackles the topic of mental illness in heartbreaking fashion. Julianne Moore plays the title character, a happily married linguistics professor who begins to battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Still Alice had lots of Oscar buzz in multiple categories, but it ended up getting just one nod. It was absolutely deserved, though: Moore ended up winning Best Lead Actress, thanks to a shattering performance that's all too convincing, and all the scarier because of it.

5 Emily Watson for 'Breaking the Waves' (1996)

Danish auteur Lars von Trier's main characteristic is that he's a provocative, incredibly divisive director. His movies are always challenging and intense, and Breaking the Waves is no exception.

The film is outstanding, and one of von Trier's most distinct efforts. It definitely deserved more Oscar nominations, but the one that it got was certainly the most worthy: Emily Watson delivers one of the few performances in cinema history that are genuinely flawless, showing pretty much every emotion that a human can transmit with the utmost depth and intensity.

4 Edward Norton for 'American History X' (1998)

In this devastating crime drama, Edward Norton plays Derek, a former Neonazi who tries to prevent his little brother from going down the same dark path as he once did.

American History X is divided into two parts: One showing Derek's past as a despicable skinhead, and the other showing his change of heart and yearning to save his brother's soul. Norton plays both facets of the character with impeccable balance and nuance. The film is now remembered as one of the most impactful American dramas of the '90s, and the lead actor is essential to the story's power.

RELATED:Edward Norton's Best Performances, from 'Fight Club' to 'Glass Onion'

3 Rosamund Pike for 'Gone Girl' (2014)

David Fincher is one of the modern masters of the thriller genre, and he proved it in 2014 with Gone Girl, the story of a man suspected of orchestrating his wife's disappearance.

At the very least, the film deserved a Best Screenplay nomination. The characters are brilliantly developed, and the dialogue is dark and witty. However, at least Gone Girl didn't go emptyhanded: Rosamund Pike, playing a cold and calculating woman with an insatiable thirst for revenge, received a very much well-earned nomination for her work.

2 Kathy Bates for 'Misery' (1990)

Stephen King movie adaptations are a bit of a mixed bag. Sometimes, audiences get a The Shining, while other times they are subjected to a Firestarter. Misery, about a novelist kidnapped by his biggest fan, is thankfully one of the best big-screen renditions of King's work.

Kathy Bates's Lead Actress Oscar win is one of the most well-deserved in the history of the ceremony. She transitions from warm and sweet to horrifyingly deranged in the blink of an eye, so seamlessly that one can only wonder how she did it.

1 Ellen Burstyn for 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Darren Aronofsky's movies are consistently devastating and hard to watch, but Requiem for a Dream is particularly harrowing even for him. The movie examines the story of four people, and how their hopes and dream are shattered by drug addiction.

There is no humanly possible way to not be absolutely heartbroken by Ellen Burstyn's performance, which brought Requiem for a Dream what was surprisingly its only Oscar nod. She's the beating heart of the film, and every scene she's in (particularly toward the later parts of the story) is bound to make you feel her pain, loneliness, and despair. If Aronofsky's early masterpiece was going to receive an Oscar nomination, this was definitely the most deserved.

KEEP READING:10 Devastating Movie Performances That Will Leave a Hole In Your Heart