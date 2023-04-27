The idea of a solo warrior taking down scores of bad guys isn't an uncommon fixture in movies. They're lone wolves: they have no backup, no help. They have usually been wronged somehow or get wrapped up in a criminal scheme out of their control. Whether you're looking for a thrilling, high-octane adventure or some heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat thriller, these types of films will not disappoint.

From dangerous hitmen in Collateral to the futuristic cyborgs to The Terminator, these action movies feature characters that fit the "lone wolf" archetype to a "T."

10 'Die Hard' (1988)

If you’re a fan of the action Movie genre, then you have to check out Die Hard. This classic action movie follows the iconic Lone Wolf trope – Lieutenant John McClane (played by Bruce Willis) is a New York City police officer who finds himself in a harrowing situation when he has to try and save his wife and all the other hostages in a high-rise at Nakatomi Plaza.

McClane must use all of his wit and skill to take on German terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) while trying to stay one step ahead of his legions of henchmen. If you want a powerful solo performance with plenty of heart-pounding moments, then Die Hard is the perfect action movie for you.

9 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is an action-packed classic that sets the bar for all future action movies to come. The iconic lone wolf trope is perfectly executed in this classic sci-fi film, as we follow a stoic and relentless cyborg assassin on his mission to protect a young boy from a more advanced and sinister model.

At the end of it all, Terminator 2: Judgment Day introduces us to a classic hero archetype that has stood the test of time and serves up an unforgettable story with powerful themes and impactful visuals.

8 'John Wick' (2014)

It doesn't get any more iconic than John Wick! After being betrayed by a former associate and losing the love of his life, this former hitman decides to wage war on the whole criminal underworld. Each action scene is crafted with care and precision, with no opportunity wasted.

From gunfights in public places to car chases through city streets, the visual spectacle will leave you wanting more! Plus, John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) emotional arc will have you rooting for him every step of the way. The unique combination of intense action, dynamic characters, and clever storytelling make John Wick a must-see for any fan of the iconic lone wolf trope!

7 'Mad Max' (1979)

If you're a fan of the lone wolf trope — you'll no doubt remember Mad Max from 1979. Starring Mel Gibson, this movie set the bar for post-apocalyptic action films and has had a huge effect on the genre since then.

Mad Max features some of the most thrilling chases ever seen on screen. From high-speed pursuits to breathtaking stunts, it will have your heart racing through every scene — and that's even before you get to the showstopping climax! The oddball costumes are also worth mentioning. Each character has their own unique style, which makes them stand out, giving the movie an unmistakable aesthetic that never feels dated despite its age.

6 'Collateral' (2004)

Vincent demonstrates his strength and cunning throughout the film, featuring impressive fights and outsmarting those that would remain in his way. His determination and confidence shine through in every scene; it's no wonder this action movie has gained such recognition over the years!

5 'The Man from Nowhere' (2010)

The Man From Nowhere is a South Korean action-thriller that follows Tae-shik (Won Bin), an ex-special agent whose only friend is his daughter So-Mi. When So-Mi is kidnapped by a notorious dreg of society, Tae-shik takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a one-man mission to save her.

Rather than relying on glitz and glamor, The Man from Nowhere puts its faith in its hero and maintains a steady pace throughout the movie, keeping viewers hooked until the end.

4 'Dirty Harry' (1971)

The iconic lone wolf trope arguably originated in the 1971 movie Dirty Harry. Starring Clint Eastwood as Inspector Harry Callahan, this film follows the character as he takes on a mission to hunt down a serial killer known as "Scorpio."

Clint Eastwood's performance was so influential that even today, many action movies still try to emulate him. It set up all the action tropes, featuring an unhinged lead character with a rather antiheroic moral stance. Plus, thanks to its fantastic acting and unexpected plot twists, you'll be kept entertained from start to finish.

3 'The Matrix' (1999)

Prepare to be blown away by another movie of this genre starring Keanu Reeves, The Matrix. This science fiction classic casts him as Neo, a computer programmer who is recruited by a band of “hackers” to join the fight against evil artificial intelligence. From the get-go, Neo finds himself standing alone against an oppressive adversary and soon learns he is the only one who can save humanity.

The Matrix is full of action — and let's not forget those incredible fight scenes with bullet-time technology! But beyond that, it also explores powerful themes like free will and self-determination. Unlike its action counterparts that rely heavily on special effects and explosions, The Matrix goes much deeper into mind-bending concepts before turning up the heat in its thrilling conclusion.

2 'Equalizer' (2014)

If you're looking for a nail-biting experience, then Equalizer is an action movie that's sure not to disappoint. It follows the story of Robert McCall, an ex-CIA agent, on a quest for justice and revenge after discovering the truth behind the people he thought were his friends.

The movie is packed with intense fight scenes, some lasting up to several minutes, which make it a must-watch for any fan of the Lone Wolf trope. Plus, with Denzel Washington in the lead role as Robert McCall, you can rest assured that this movie is packed with emotion and heart-pounding action. Overall, it is an absolute must-watch for fans as it offers intense fight sequences and a captivating storyline that keeps you hooked until the very end!

1 'Man on Fire' (2004)

The iconic lone wolf trope certainly shines in 2004's Man on Fire. Denzel Washington stars as a former marine-turned-bodyguard out for revenge. His character, John Creasy, is tasked with protecting Pita (Dakota Fanning), the daughter of a Mexican industrialist whose kidnapping soon turns his world upside down.

Creasy is an exacting force, relentlessly hunting down his targets and never taking no for an answer. He's fueled by grief and anger, willing to do whatever it takes to complete his mission. His primary weapon is rage, an effective one at that! From pulse-pounding chases and heart-stopping shootouts, Man on Fire is sure to deliver all kinds of action movie thrills.

