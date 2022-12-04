It's nice to find yourself with time to spare. Some might have more free time than others, some may find themselves with periods of their lives less busy than others, while some may only find time to spare on occasion. It depends on your stage in life and profession, of course, but everyone deserves a day spent on the couch every now and then.

For those with time to watch more movies than usual, the following best long movies to watch – ranked from long to longest – may well be worthy candidates for your watchlist. Each is well over three hours in length, meaning they're all fairly serious time commitments. They're rewarding films, though, and ideal for patient viewers who don't mind a long sit, and are already familiar with some of the more famous epic films out there.

20 'Oppenheimer' (2023) - 181 minutes

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan's no stranger to long, dense films, but Oppenheimer proves to be one of his most dense, and also his longest, easily counting itself among the best 3-hour movies ever. Memorably released the same day as the much brighter Barbie, Oppenheimer is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, particularly regarding his development of the first atomic bomb.

It's got an absolutely massive cast, featuring what feels like half of Hollywood, and a narrative that spans many years while being unafraid to jump between them, all out of order. It's a compelling character study and a psychologically intense movie, keeping things moving and suspenseful for all 181 minutes of its epic runtime.

19 'Magnolia' (1999) - 189 minutes

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson is a filmmaker who's no stranger to making movies that easily exceed two hours, but even by his standards, Magnolia is long. Easily among the best 3-hour-long movies, it also needs to be, given it follows a large group of characters whose lives sometimes intersect in unexpected ways throughout the film, culminating with an unusual climax that (sort of) brings them all together.

It makes for a powerful viewing experience though, with numerous great actors all giving fantastic performances. It's easy to get wrapped up in the lives of the flawed and deeply human characters in Magnolia, making it an intimate drama on a scene-to-scene basis, contrasted with an epic runtime and a very large cast.

18 'Babylon' (2022) - 189 minutes

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Babylon may have divided critics, but the notorious box office flop from 2022 has its fans, and its reputation may well grow as time marches on. It's a film about the end of the silent era in cinema and the dawn of talkies, and looks at this historically significant event through the eyes of several characters who are all involved with the film industry on some level.

It was a time of big productions and even bigger after-parties, which means that Babylon is a film that uses a huge runtime to depict and reflect such excesses. It moves fast and balances numerous tones and characters, keeping things interesting. And though it's exhausting to watch, that feels like an intended emotional reaction, rather than an unfortunate result of subpar filmmaking.

17 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022) - 192 minutes

Directed by James Cameron

The wait was worth it, because while Avatar: The Way of Water may have taken 13 years to finally come out, the results were truly astounding and huge. It's a bigger movie than the first Avatar, running about half an hour longer and exploring more of Pandora than ever before.

James Cameron can deliver when it comes to epics, as demonstrated all the way back in 1997, with Titanic. The Way of Water is another success for the filmmaker, and those who get particularly wrapped up in the film's story and characters may well find themselves feeling as though 192 minutes wasn't enough.

16 'The Emigrants' (1971) - 192 minutes

Directed by Jan Troell

One of the greatest Swedish movies of all time and one of the underrated long films of the '70s, The Emigrants is part 1 of an epic story about a Swedish family immigrating to America. They do this in the mid-19th century, which means the film ultimately captures the horrors and struggles of traveling between continents at a time well before technology made international travel relatively safe and straightforward.

It's certainly not an easy watch, and doesn't pull any punches in showing the brutal reality of a migrant's life back in the mid-1800s. It's a powerful film, though, and so well-made that even though it's not necessarily fast-paced, it's quite immersive and ultimately makes its 192-minute runtime go by relatively fast.

15 'The Right Stuff' (1983) - 193 minutes

Directed by Philip Kaufman

The Right Stuff is far from your usual historical drama/biographical film. It tells the real-life story of the Mercury Seven, who were the USA's original astronauts who participated in various dangerous missions (including early space travel) in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

It's a film that tackles this story in a way that's anything but dry or boring. It moves well for a movie that exceeds three hours, and has plenty of thrills, humor, and memorable characters to keep viewers engaged. It was, unfortunately, a box office bomb at the time of release, but was critically acclaimed, and is well-deserving of the praise it's garnered in the years since 1983.

14 'Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975) - 202 minutes

Directed by Chantal Akerman

Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is a film that aims to make the audience feel every one of its 202 minutes. It's not fun to watch, but the movie is boring by design, as it sheds light on the life of the titular Jeanne Dielman, following her over three days as she cleans, cooks, runs errands, and generally goes unappreciated or even unnoticed by the people around her.

Her routine changes a little over the three days that she's followed within the movie, and it's these subtle differences that build to a surprising conclusion. It's a psychological drama that might be one of the slowest slow burns of all time, but it's also highly acclaimed, and even earned the top spot in the 2022 Sight & Sound critics poll.

13 'The New Land' (1972) - 204 minutes

Directed by Jan Troell