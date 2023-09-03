Many argue that on-screen chemistry cannot be forced nor created. It's something that actors either have or not and this chemistry that can make or break any performance. Without it, scenes become awkward, almost as if actors are simply saying words on a page.

However, there are some legendary duos that have somehow cracked the code of chemistry. No matter what role or story it is, some actors are consistently able to generate the same spark that keeps audiences engaged and excited. Nowadays, there's Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — but what about those that came before. Just look at Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building. Even after 40 years since their first project together, the two are just as entertaining and endearing. As such, here are some other legacy on-screen duos fans can't help but love.

10 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

Over the course of three decades, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have proven themselves worthy of being declared as one of the kings and queens of romantic comedies. Between his goofy shenanigans and her kindhearted charm, the two share such palpable chemistry that most people can only dream of.

Despite only being in three movies together, each are extremely beloved. The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates scream nostalgia, followed by Blended which has become one of the great modern rom-coms. Here's to hoping this duo continues sharing the screen because frankly, they bring out the best in each other.

9 Simon Pegg and Nick Frost

Most famously known for their collaborations with famed director Edgar Wright in the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have won the hearts of many fans for their abilities to masterfully weld genres together to maximum comedic effect. Whether it be for their brilliant performances, shared camaraderie, and equally talent screenwriting skills - it's never a dull moment whenever we see this duo on screen.

Of course, there is Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End — but there are other hidden gems in their shared filmography such as their TV series, Spaced, and most recently, Truth Seekers. Here's to a long everlasting creative collaboration.

8 Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

Where Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have become acting legends in their own right, their deep friendship — that has lasted for almost 50 years — is equally just as iconic. First appearing in the classic hit 9 to 5, alongside music legend Dolly Parton, Fonda and Tomlin have since starred in projects that often celebrated the beauty of female friendships.

Grace and Frankie, their critically acclaimed TV comedy, kick-started the duos' resurgence. Then came Moving On, along with 80 for Brady, two comedic films that only proved the need to continuously have them share the screen. Hopefully, there are more collaborations to come.

7 Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Considered two of the greatest actors of all time, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have paved a strong legacy that's made a lasting impact on cinematic history. Starring in some of the most iconic movies, it becomes even more impressive when the two perform alongside each other — giving fans some of the greatest acting one could ever witness.

Sure, all of their collaborations typically lean towards intense crime thrillers, but each one is imbued with a great sense of passion and respect, not only for each other, but for the art of cinema itself. Between The Godfather: Part II, Heat, Righteous Kill, and The Irishman —it's no surprise why so many find this duo so inspiring and formidable.

6 Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara

Nowadays, thanks to the brilliant show that is Schitts Creek, Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are practically known as Johnny and Moira Rose — equally iconic characters. But some may not realize that the two have been long friends since the '70s, and even dated at one point in time.

First meeting in a Canadian improv group, Levy and O'Hara went on to star as two of the ensemble members in SCTV — a Canadian sketch comedy. It then took a while for the two to share the screen again — that was until they eventually appeared in several Christopher Guest mockumentaries such as A Mighty Wind and Best in Show. Always bouncing off each other's charm so effortlessly, it's always a joy watch stories that feature Levy and O'Hara.

5 Abbott and Costello

As one of the most popular comedy duos of Hollywood's Golden Age, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello truly understood how to entertain the masses. Starring in almost 40 films together, the duo found fame using their yin-yang personalities against their burlesque comedy.

Where some projects age better than others, it is nostalgic to see the simplicity in their wild adventures and hilarious horror spoofs. From their Who's on First sketch to Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, it's safe to say their pictures are an easy form of escapism.

4 Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

As another famed rom-com pair, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan took over the '90s with their palpable chemistry and heart-warming love stories. Sure, their first collaboration in Joe Versus the Volcano may have been a huge flop — mainly because the film was incredibly eccentric — but luckily things took a turn for the better.

Both Sleepless in Seattleand You've Got Mail have become some of the most iconic rom-coms of all time. It's a shame that the two haven't shared the screen together since.

3 Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart

Although their beloved bromance suggests otherwise, the strong friendship between Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart has only been a thing for just over 20 years thanks to their perfect casting in the X-Men franchise.

Ironically portraying adversaries, the two actors have harnessed their skilled theatrical background to elevate the comic-book adaptations into a masterclass for acting. Their intensity and passion radiate from the screen. Since the X-Men films, the two haven't starred in anything together since; however, they've at least shared the stage in No Man's Land and Waiting for Godot. Hopefully, something arises for this duo to be together again. Perhaps, there's even a chance for an MCU feature.

2 Dame Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett

Deeply bonded by a great friendship forged the '60s, Dame Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett are legends in their own right. However, these two have never starred in any films together, but rather, several television specials that span from 1962 to 1989.

The two share duets and perform witty sketches: their programs radiate with nostalgia and comfort. Even during award shows, their charming dynamic only brings joy to the viewer - almost making it feel like we too are one of their "chums".

1 Steve Martin and Martin Short

First working together in the cult classic comedy, Three Amigos, Steve Martin and Martin Short have become one of the great comedy duos of the modern age. The two have worked together numerous times, across the decades, including Father of the Bride, Father of the Bride: Part II and The Prince of Egypt.

The two even go on tour together, hosting shows featuring their shenanigans — one of which was filmed as a Netflix special. Currently, Short and Martin star as two of the leads in the acclaimed show,Only Murders in the Building. Sadly, this may be their last on-screen project together as Martin has stated his desire to scale-back from acting. It's a good thing, at least, that this show lets the two legends shine as they are.

