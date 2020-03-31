The Best Long-Ass Video Games to Play During These Long-Ass Times

So. Um. Do you, like, have a bunch of random free time lately for reasons totally unrelated to a global pandemic or something like that? Cool, cool, me too. And one thing I’ve been using with all my free time is diving headfirst into video games (ok, let’s be real, I was doing that before, too). If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to try some new titles and let yourself get lost, now is the time, friends. Now is the time to check out some of the longest video games ever made.

These ain’t the types of games meant for speed-running. These are the types of video games to lose hours, days, whole friggin’ weekends to. The types of games that promise open worlds, depth, customizability, and all kinds of nooks and crannies to get lost in. And don’t worry, Animal Crossing stans — “nooks” is absolutely a pun that will pay off later.

Here are, in all their glories, the best long video games to spend all kinds of time in.