One of the best ways to make a movie about excess is to have a runtime that viewers might consider excessive. Typically, 90-130 minutes is the kind of runtime many would consider normal, but once a film starts pushing or exceeding 150 minutes, it's easy to begin feeling its length. And if a filmmaker wants to comment on big ideas or feature characters who deal with greed or something else relating to excess, pushing things to 2.5+ hours reinforces such themes.

RELATED: 'Babylon’ Director Damien Chazelle on His Most Challenging Shot, Old Hollywood, and Finding the Right Run Time

It's been seen most recently with 2022's Babylon, but that's far from the only movie to use a long runtime to comment on wealth, greed, out-of-control ambition, or excess in general. There are some renowned movies that deal with similar themes, with a remarkable few exceeding 150 minutes long, being good examples of how making a viewer aware of a long runtime can help reinforce a movie's thematic content.

10/10 'Boogie Nights' (1997) – 155 minutes

Image Via New Line Cinema

Boogie Nights takes a rise-and-fall narrative and applies it to an entire industry: the adult film one from the late 1970s until the early 1980s. Rather than one character gaining and losing it all, it's instead most of the characters involved in the industry who experience this, as the changing times ensure their once-lucrative business becomes less reliable.

For the movie's more optimistic first half, the characters seem to have everything, which makes the second half stand in direct, brutal contrast. Everyone tries to chase the high they used to know in various ways, with much of it leading to misfortune and heartbreak. Boogie Nights' long runtime and the big party scenes full of excess are needed to help drive this point home further.

9/10 'It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World' (1963) – 161 minutes

There were plenty of epic movies released during the 1950s and 1960s especially, with 3+ hour runtimes being popular for historical dramas, adaptations of lengthy novels, and biopics that had to span decades of one person's life. Epic-length comedies were far rarer, but It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is one such movie, being a slapstick action-comedy/road film that runs for 161 minutes (or 192 minutes, if you watch the original cut).

It's a true epic, having a giant cast of characters who all go on a madcap treasure hunt for $350,000 that's buried somewhere in California. Naturally, given all the main characters are willing to go to extreme lengths to get this money, the collective greed of humanity is humorously commented upon, with the epic runtime helping further the movie's central theme.

8/10 'Scarface' (1983) – 170 minutes

Make no mistake: even if Scarface isn't beloved by critics, it's a great movie, and has a devoted fanbase that might once have made it a cult movie, though now it's far too popular to merely have that label. It's a classic rise-and-fall gangster story of one character coming from nothing, quickly gaining it all, and then losing everything just as abruptly.

RELATED: 'Blonde' & Other Movies That Call Out Their Audience For Watching Them

The violence is extreme, the profanity relentless, the lead performance from Al Pacino explosive, the amount of drug-taking off the charts, and the runtime long (at 170 minutes). Scarface uses said runtime to explore the excess that comes with a successful criminal lifestyle, while also showing how quickly it can be snatched away, becoming a classic example of bombastic 1980s cinema in the process.

7/10 'La Dolce Vita' (1960) – 174 minutes

One of the most groundbreaking movies of the 1960s, La Dolce Vita might not feel as wild as it was over 60 years ago, but it still packs a punch. It's an episodic movie that runs for close to three hours, and follows a womanizing journalist who lives a carefree life, surrounded by huge parties and beautiful people, yet true happiness seems to continually elude him.

It's deservedly one of the most famous Italian movies of all time, and the way it looks at the emptiness of fame and the worship of celebrities still feels strikingly relevant. It's an extravagant movie with an extravagant runtime, and while it's easy to become exhausted towards the film's end, it feels intentional - by the last hour, the protagonist seems to feel extra rundown by what's going on around him, too.

6/10 'Casino' (1995) – 178 minutes

Casino clocks in at just one minute shy of three hours, making it one of the longest films directed by Martin Scorsese. It tells a similarly-paced and stylized crime story to Goodfellas, but sets things in Las Vegas, makes the characters even more brutal, features harsher violence, and adds a good half-hour to that 1990 film's already lengthy 145 minutes.

The stakes are higher for the characters in Casino, given they're involved in the gambling industry, which has always been a greatly lucrative one. They earn more and stand to lose more than the low to mid-level mafia members depicted in Goodfellas, and so having a longer runtime than that previous crime movie helps emphasize those stakes, and explains why the characters involved with casinos act as ruthlessly as they do here.

5/10 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013) – 180 minutes

Martin Scorsese's longest non-documentary feature also happens to be the one that most directly looks at power and the dangers of excess. The Wolf of Wall Street is three hours long, and is an almost non-stop assault on the senses, with characters who pursue wealth and power whilst engaging in excessive amounts of sex, drugs and parties.

What better way to help the audience feel the enormity of the extreme lifestyle than make them feel the enormity of an extreme runtime? The themes are more potent thanks to the film spanning 180 minutes, and as such, it's one of the all-time most memorable movies that explores greed and excessive wealth.

4/10 'Babylon' (2022) – 189 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures

Coming in at a staggering 189 minutes, Babylon is Damien Chazelle's most ambitious movie yet. It follows numerous characters during the end of the silent era in Hollywood, and stands in contrast to Chazelle's 2016 movie La La Land, which was a largely sentimental love letter to cinema, jazz and musicals.

Babylon is comedic and filled with scenes of glamorous, wild parties, but it wants to look at the good and the bad of the movie business, and is far less idealistic as a result. Many of Babylon's characters are shown to be overcome with the excesses that come from their successes, and perhaps in this instance, a 3+ hour runtime is one way to emphasize how large those in the movie industry lived back in the 1920s,

3/10 'Titanic' (1997) – 195 minutes

Image via 20th Century Fox

Titanic is surely among the most popular 3+ hour movies of all time. Its story is familiar: two people from different walks of life meet on the Titanic and strike up an unexpected and passionate romance. The problem for them is, of course, that they're on the Titanic, and history tells us that more than two-thirds of its passengers didn't survive the vessel's maiden voyage...

RELATED: Strange Titanic Films That Aren't James Cameron's 'Titanic'

Even though the movie does spend most of its time on romance in the first half and the ship sinking in the second half, many of the characters focused on are extremely wealthy. Those with wealth and influence are also shown faring better when it comes to assigning lifeboats, making Titanic a very long movie that does highlight the imbalances caused by excessive wealth.

2/10 'Love Exposure' (2008) – 237 minutes

This Japanese epic - a four-hour mash-up of almost every single genre - may not look at excess money or greed, but it does use its runtime to cover other big themes. That's what happens when you have 240 minutes to work with; a movie that long can't help but be ambitious, and Love Exposure can't be criticized for playing things safe.

Much of Love Exposure centers around unconventional romance and the difficulty of finding someone to be in a relationship with. It does far more of course, but within its excessive runtime, it unpacks big emotions from many characters in an explosive manner, making for a huge (albeit low-budget) movie that's deservingly a modern cult classic.

1/10 'War and Peace' (1965) – 431 minutes

To best capture much of the novel War and Peace, a huge runtime is needed. It's been adapted as a miniseries, and even the Hollywood adaptation from 1956 was 3.5 hours long. The definitive film adaptation comes from the 1965 Russian version, though, which is split into four parts that collectively run for just over seven hours in total.

It's a movie that looks at violent conflicts and passionate romances while also covering a particularly dramatic time in Russia's history (1805-1820). It spends a great deal of time with wealthy members of Russian society, and contrasts their lives strikingly with the brutal lives of those who fought for the country in its various early 19th-century conflicts.

NEXT: The Best Movies That Are Over Three Hours Long, Ranked