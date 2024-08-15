Film is a visual medium, and so it goes without saying that visuals are important. If a movie can serve pretty or visually striking images at a consistent rate while also telling a compelling story or exploring some interesting ideas, chances are you’ve got yourself a good movie. As for the times when you get the former, but not so much the latter? That’s a little more complicated.

In a sense, the following films are all heavily flawed, and may be considered bad by some metrics or some critics (all had mixed to negative reception, at the very least). Still, they're not totally without merit, especially for viewers who are particularly appreciative of good visuals. These movies might not be great, and they might be letdowns as far as things like writing, acting, and even directing are concerned… but at least they all offer viewers some bold images, and that’s got to count for something.

10 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For' (2014)

Directors: Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller

2005’s Sin City was a pretty great film. Sure, it emphasized style over substance, but it got away with it because the style was so strong, and because the simple stories still satisfied when approached as ultra-pulpy film noir throwbacks. About a decade later, the film got a sequel in the form of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and there’s a reason it’s pretty much been entirely forgotten in the years since.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For retains the bold look of 2005’s Sin City, with striking black and white images and the occasional flashes of color, but everything else is much sloppier. Nothing hits narratively and things are just less interesting this time around, or maybe the novelty wore off a little in the years between installments. Still, on the surface, A Dame to Kill For technically looks good. There are images to be appreciated here, for whatever that’s worth.

9 'Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist' (2005)

Director: Paul Schrader

The story behind the clunkily titled Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist is much more interesting than anything that happens in Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist. It was initially planned as an Exorcist prequel before being canceled, was then re-shot as Exorcist: The Beginning, and then got completed and released for real after Exorcist: The Beginning came out and no one really liked it.

So, sure, Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist – as was originally planned – is a little better than Exorcist: The Beginning, but it’s still not good as a horror movie, and is easily one of Paul Schrader’s weaker efforts as a filmmaker. Still, when you have Vittorio Storaro as a cinematographer, you're going to get some striking images, even if neither film (he was credited for both) can hold a candle to some of the best films Storaro worked on, like Apocalypse Now, The Conformist, and Dick Tracy.

8 'Alien 3' (1992)

Director: David Fincher

There are a decent number of people who’ve criticized Alien 3, with Roger Ebert stating it was one of the best-looking bad movies he’d ever seen, and David Fincher himself (you know, the film’s director) also being unhappy with how it turned out. It might be a stretch to call it a terrible film, as people have warmed up to it a little as time has gone on, but its flaws remain hard to entirely overlook.

It doesn’t help that it followed two of the most beloved science fiction movies of all time, Alien and Aliens, and was overall oppressively dark and kind of grim in a way that didn’t entirely work. Still, detractors (like Ebert, naturally) are likely able to admit the movie looks striking. It’s certainly got atmosphere, the effects largely hold up, and the set design is impressive (the latter can be said about a good many films in the Alien series, of course).

7 'The Goldfinch' (2019)

Director: John Crowley

Donna Tartt is an acclaimed author whose works seem difficult to adapt to film, though there was an attempt in 2019, with The Goldfinch being an adaptation of Tartt’s 2013 novel of the same name. The film was decently lengthy, at about two-and-a-half hours, but that still wasn’t enough time to entirely capture the spirit and story of the novel, which was almost 800 pages long.

Narratively, The Goldfinch is about a young boy who steals a painting and finds his life drastically changed – even into adulthood – as a result of the theft. The film was largely rejected critically, but the cinematography stood out as strong, largely thanks to Roger Deakins being behind it. He’s rightfully regarded as one of the best cinematographers working today, and he won an Oscar the year The Goldfinch came out (for 1917, an overall much better film).

6 'Australia' (2008)

Director: Baz Luhrmann

You could almost call Baz Luhrmann one of those rare directors who’s never missed, but regrettably, Australia exists, and is therefore evidence that he’s missed at least once. There was clearly an attempt to go big and make something epic with this 2008 film about the titular country both before and during the early days of World War II, but it was all a bit too much; it collapsed under its own weight.

Luhrmann’s a talented filmmaker, and he had a great cast here, but Australia just felt tedious and overlong, and not as narratively strong as a movie of this size/length needed to be. At least it managed to make the visuals appropriately epic. It’s a good-looking movie, but that can also be said about all of Baz Luhrmann’s other movies (you know, the ones that also manage to be entertaining or thematically interesting).

5 'Ishtar' (1987)

Director: Elaine May