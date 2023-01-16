For over 90 years the world has been blessed with the iconic cartoon series, the Looney Tunes. Mel Blanc's limitless voice talents paired with the animators behind the characters, Chuck Jones, Bob Clampett and others resulted in some of the funniest, wackiest and most memorable animated characters to ever exist. A huge part of what makes these characters quintessentially funny is how much they mess up. Rarely do they achieve their main objectives.

And with that comes hilarious fails and entertaining mistakes that will cause one to laugh until their ribs burst. It's time to look back at our childhoods and pay these funny characters a visit and look at their sidesplitting missteps.

10/10 Barnyard Dawg

The same Henery Hawk animation in which Barnyard's arch nemesis, Foghorn Leghorn made his debut, "Walky Talky Hawky" (1946), featured Barnyard for the first time. Barnyard is typically depicted sleeping in his kennel at the start of a cartoon, with Foghorn provoking him by slapping his hindquarters with a wooden fence post and giving chase while still leashed.

Setting the stage for Barnyard to seek revenge, frequently by manipulating Henery Hawk, a wee little chicken hawk with an appetite for old Foghorn. However, more often than not, his plans don't go the way he hopes, with Foghorn outsmarting the dog multiple times.

9/10 Foghorn Leghorn

Foghorn Leghorn is a big, human-like rooster with a "good ol' boy" speaking style, a heavy Virginian accent, and a predilection for mischief. He frequently uses "I say" as an interjection in his speech, quickly becoming Foghorn's catchphrase.

In several of the gags, Foghorn and Barnyard Dawg play a series of practical jokes on each other in an attempt to outdo the other. In contrast to other Looney Tunes rivalries, Foghorn frequently initiates conflict out of his own greedy amusement and ends up on the "losing" end of antics.

8/10 Yosemite Sam

The quick-to-anger, Yosemite Sam made his debut in "Hare Trigger". Friz Freleng thought he needed a tougher opponent, so Sam was made when Elmer Fudd, Bugs Bunny's first foe, proved to be too soft for his goal. And tougher he certainly is, with his guns drawing on anyone or anything that looks at him a wrong way.

Sam has made numerous attempts to defeat his arch-nemesis, Bugs Bunny, but he has never been successful because of Bugs' legendary intelligence and cunning. No matter how many times he tries or what persona he takes over the episodes (a prospector, a knight, a riff-raff, or a pirate), Sam always appears to suffer some sort of embarrassment when he challenges Bugs.

7/10 Porky Pig

Porky Pig is the first character that drew crowds to the wonders of the Looney Tunes cartoons. Even when he was later overtaken by other famous characters, Porky remained a fixture in the hearts of fans. Porky first graced the screen in the 1935 short "I Haven't Got a Hat" and over 85 years later audience still knows and loves him.

He was the ideal straight man for zanier characters like Daffy Duck because of his soft attitude and reserved personality. Porky and Sylvester partnered on a number of cartoons, in which Porky voices the grumpy cat owner who is unaware that Sylvester is continually defending him from dangers like homicidal mice and alien invaders. His ignorance is a delightful pleasure for the audience.

6/10 Marvin the Martian

Chuck Jones wanted to develop the opposite kind of character—one who was quiet, calm, polite, and soft-spoken, but whose deeds were immensely disastrous and highly dangerous—after observing that Bugs Bunny quickly started to outsmart Yosemite Sam. In the 1948 animated film "Haredevil Hare," Marvin the Martian made his debut.

He repeatedly makes an effort to destroy Earth, frequently for trivial goals like getting a better view of Venus. He nevertheless has a comical quality despite his predilection for destruction. Often foiled by Bugs, Marvin is left nasally cursing the rabbit, and his deadpan and somewhat polite way in which he portrays anger are laughable.

5/10 Sylvester

In the Looney Tunes cartoons, Sylvester James Pussycat, Sr. is a Tuxedo cat. He frequently chased characters like Speedy Gonzales or Hippety Hopper, but Tweety Bird is the one everyone remembers him for. After Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, and Daffy Duck, Sylvester is the fourth most frequently seen character appearing in 103 Warner Bros. short films, including in lead parts and cameos.

"Sufferin' Succotash", this cat has not had an easy time when it comes to winning. Sylvester was undoubtedly on the "losing" side of the Looney Tunes winner / loser ratio, despite his pride and tenacity.

4/10 Elmer Fudd

The dopiest of Bugs Bunny's enemies, Elmer Fudd is a hunter hell-bent on catching that "wascally wabbit". His most iconic appearances are those in Chuck Jones' masterpiece "What's Opera, Doc?", the Rossini parody "Rabbit of Seville", and the "Hunting Trilogy" of "Rabbit Fire", "Rabbit Seasoning", and "Duck! Rabbit, Duck!".

Although his aim is to hunt Bugs, Elmer often finds himself a plaything for the clever rabbit and becomes the one hunted. Bugs Bunny's masterful manipulation of poor gullible Elmer leaves audiences with the hilarious on-screen shenanigans between the two.

3/10 Daffy Duck

Daffy Duck first appeared on 17 April 1937 in "Porky's Duck Hunt" and launched into being one of the most iconic and loved cartoon characters of all time. Almost every Warner Bros. cartoon director gave the Daffy Duck character his own unique spin; in one short, he might be an insane vigilante, while in another, he might be a greedy gloryhound or an outright villain.

With the vast quantities of Daffy's different roles, one that comes to fans minds often is his onscreen rivalry/friendship with other iconic character, Bugs Bunny. One of the funniest shorts is that called "Duck! Rabbit, Duck!", in which Daffy and Bugs fight out who is in season, so Elmer doesn't kill them. It's hilarious to see two smart and cunning characters turn their wits on each other instead of the guy literally hunting them.

2/10 Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny was the leading character during the Golden Age of American Animation. His popularity during this era led to his becoming an American cultural icon. One simply has to hear the name Looney Tunes, and immediately they think of Bugs. Name a more iconic character than this clever, cunning and downright hilarious rabbit. You can't. Based on his popularity alone it might be conceivable that he would get the top spot, but one deserves it more than him.

Bugs is often shown locking heads with one of his various archenemies in grand and exaggerated battles of wit or force. And albeit he is the winner every time that doesn't excuse him from having funny missteps along the way. His winner characteristic, his confidence, can sometimes be his downfall as he relies heavily on his arrogance to win. And when it doesn't go his way, audiences are laughing till their lungs give out.

1/10 Wile E. Coyote

Ah, our number one. Wile E. Coyote has definitely earned this tip spot with the sheer amount of fails this poor critter has accumulated in his lifetime. Part of one of the most memorable cartoon rivalries with his pursuit of Road Runner, Wile E manages to lose every time he goes up against that speedy bird. In each cartoon, to try to catch his prey, rather than his natural guile, Wile E. Coyote utilizes elaborate plans and absurdly complex gadgets, often from ACME, but he fails every time.

With blowing himself up, cliffs falling on his face, and getting crushed by many a boulder, Wile E definitely has the audience laughing at the ridiculousness of his plans. The best kicker is that the audience can see that his plan is bound to fail from the start and has to watch as Wile E is blissfully ignorant of his impending doom. Hilarious.

