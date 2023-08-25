Loot is Apple TV+'s latest comedy starring SNL alum Maya Rudolph, who shines as the show's main character Molly Novak. After 20 years of marriage, Molly becomes the world's third-richest woman after getting a hefty settlement from her cheating ex-husband John, played by Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott.

Now a 45-year-old divorcee, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery that leads her back to her charitable foundation in an attempt to rehab her image. But it's those who help her along the journey that makes Loot a great watch The only thing better than the writing, and Loot's high-energy hip-hop soundtrack are the show's characters. These are the best characters ranked by how likable they are.

10 John Novak

Self-made tech billionaire John Novak initially comes across as a devoted loving husband to Molly in Loot's Season 1 premiere, but it doesn't take long for viewers to become suspicious that he isn't who he seems. It doesn't take long for Molly to catch on either.

John's affair with his assistant Hailey, Severance'sDylan Gelula, is exposed in the first episode, and so is John's manipulation of Molly. What little likability he had is completely eradicated. Not only is John despicable for cheating on Molly, but what makes it worse is that he invited Hailey to the 45th birthday party he threw for Molly.

9 Jacinda

Molly's frenemy Jacinda (Caitlin Reilly) is unlikable from the start, and though Jacinda is only in a handful of episodes she leaves a bad taste in the mouths of viewers. Wealthy and entitled, it's apparent to viewers that Jacinda isn't one to be trusted.

Married to one of John's friends, Jacinda backstabs Molly by taking the annual wives' trip to Halsa Spa with Hailey. Viewers are less shocked than Molly who has a five-alarm meltdown. The unremorseful Jacinda only confirms what viewers already knew. She has never been Molly's friend.

8 Jean-Pierre

Jean-Pierre (Olivier Martinez) makes an impressive first impression midway through Loot's first season – sweeping both viewers and Molly off their feet. The French billionaire heir to a vodka empire and fortune is a match for Molly and seems the perfect one to heal her broken heart.

Jean-Pierre makes a bold move for Molly's heart, but his insistence on working on a business venture together raises red flags. Not only does he ask Molly to keep it under wraps, but things go awry when he shows his true colors by bailing on Molly when she needs him most.

7 Ainsley

Ainsley (Stephanie Styles) first appears in Season 1, Episode 2 of Loot. Ainsley's bubbly personality is unwavering among the more serious cast members like her boss at Molly's charitable foundation, Sophia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez). A sorority girl, Ainsley's naive, but is a valuable member of the team.

Whether she's talking about meeting her sorority sisters or breaking news of her engagement, Ainsley delivers as Loot's resident optimist. There are times she acknowledges her privilege but pulls it off in a genuine and sincere rather than condescending way.

6 Rhonda

Long-time television actress Meagen Fay is a delight to watch as the exuberant Rhonda in Loot. Although the oldest among the team, her youthful spirit, and unabashed sexual openness provide viewers with laughs whenever Rhonda is on the screen.

A constant companion of Ainsley, Rhonda loves to share details of her personal life. Whether it's talking about a sexual encounter or coming to the end of menopause, Rhonda always delivers. Despite the age difference, Rhonda and Ainsley's close friendship is a fresh take on the stereotypical mother/daughter road it could have gone down.

5 Sophia

The straight-laced Executive Director of Molly's foundation, Sophia Salinas, keeps her emotions close to the vest. Dedicated and committed to making the lives of the less fortunate better through her service, Sophia is initially skeptical of Molly's involvement with the foundation and if it may be a distraction from the good work the foundation has done and continues to do.

When viewers are first introduced to Sophia, she comes across as all work no play. But as the show goes on, Sophia shows that there's more to her than her tough exterior. This is confirmed when Sophia shares a personal story of being homeless for a brief period. This gives Molly and the team a look into why the foundation’s work is so important to Sophia and softens her in viewers' eyes.

4 Nicholas

Writer and co-producer of the animated sitcom, Big Mouth, Joel Kim Booster stars as Nicholas in Loot. Nicholas is not only Molly's personal assistant but best friend and confidante. Fashion and status-conscious, Nicholas seems one-note and shallow at the beginning of the series.

Nicholas can be bitchy, but he's also loyal to Molly. When Molly divorces John, Nicholas is there for a shoulder to cry on. Joining Molly at the foundation, Nicholas begins to open up other sides of his personality. His unexpected friendship with the foundation's tech guy Howard (Ron Funches), who encourages Nicholas to pursue his acting dreams, gives viewers a deeper look at Molly's fashionable assistant.

3 Howard

Comedian and actor Ron Funches, who plays Molly's cousin Howard, is most widely known for his role as the voice of Cooper in Trolls, Trolls World Tour. Howard's likability stems from his outgoing personality and determination to see the positive in every situation. Howard isn't just head of the IT department, he acts as the foundation's de-facto advice giver.

While Howard may have a take-charge attitude in his role at the foundation, the same can't be said for his eight-year romantic relationship. On the receiving end of verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of his fiance Tanya (Amber Chardae Robinson), watching Howard be subjected to the toxicity of his overbearing and unrealistically demanding partner is cringe. Thanks to Nicholas, Howard eventually sees Tanya for who she is and ends it – making Howard even more likable.

2 Arthur

Accountants aren't exactly known for being the life of the party, and Loot's Arthur (Nat Faxon) plays into the stereotype convincingly. Recently divorced, Arthur doesn't have much of a social life or relationship with his co-workers outside the office. That changes when Molly arrives.

Despite being the foundation's by-the-book financial whiz, Arthur has a subtle sense of humor that makes viewers smile. His relationship with Molly brings Arthur out of his shell, and he even works his way into Nicholas and Howard's bromance. It doesn't take long for viewers to see that Arthur is smitten with Molly. A growing affection that becomes more difficult to hide as Season 1 progresses.

1 Molly

Formerly Molly Novak, Molly Wells, wants to step out of John's shadow and establish herself in her own right. The problem is Molly is having a hard time leaving two decades of excess, frivolity, and entitlement behind. After several embarrassing missteps in the beginning, Molly begins to grow in a way that's positive for herself and Loot's viewers

You want to root for Molly, especially after the way she was treated by John. Molly's character evolves from a pampered billionairess into a strong businesswoman and owns her past and present mistakes. One of Molly's most relatable scenes is when she returns to her hometown to reconnect with her family and estranged cousin, Renee (Kim Whitley). When Molly makes amends for abandoning Renee on her wedding day, it's obvious that Molly is committed to changing for the better. That acknowledgment is a payoff for Molly and the viewers and earns Loot's star the top spot on the likability list.

