This year marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first of three critically acclaimed films in Peter Jackson's record-breaking film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy novel. To celebrate, we've compiled some of the best Lord of the Rings memes the internet has to offer. There's lots of walking ahead, so hopefully, these will keep you entertained during the long, arduous journey!

Boil 'Em, Mash 'Em

Po-ta-toes! Boil em, mash em, stick em in a stew - even you couldn't say no to that! from lotrmemes

Poor Smeagol

LOTR-meme-1

LOTR-Gollum-meme

Gollum/Smeagol's plan must have felt like this from lotrmemes
Goodnight, ugly little prince from lotrmemes

Frodo, Imma Let You Finish, But Sam Had the Best Hero Arc of All Time.

Book Frodo is way nicer than movie Frodo from lotrmemes
Frodo was the least qualified for that decision from lotrmemes
Please stop from lotrmemes
Frodo no! from lotrmemes

#LegolasAndGimli4Ever

Legolas, bruh from lotrmemes
I'm on seventeen! from lotrmemes
LOTR-Meme-3

Me and the Boys, Lord of the Rings Edition

LOTR-meme-4

LOTR-meme-5

Forgive me. I was wrong to despair from lotrmemes

Legolas, Slayer of Orcs, Still Without Even a Smudge of Dirt on His Face

Actual picture of me last night in bed after watching Two Towers from lotrmemes

Having never read LOTR, this is how I imagine scenes written in the books from funny

And So, They Walked. Then They Walked Some More.

LOTR-meme-6

LOTR-meme

Finally, we will leave you with what is not a meme, but still, a classic that Orlando Bloom has even graced us with a live version of:

