Earlier this February, Louis Theroux released his latest documentary series, Forbidden America, which has already received wide critical acclaim for its effective exploration of the impact of the internet and social media on some underground subcultures in the US. Best known for his gentle, questioning approach when interviewing subjects for his documentaries, Louis' polite and affectionately awkward personality has led him to become a common source of fan culture, with his well-recognized face often being replicated as fan merchandise and even tattoos.

Right from his early documentary days with the Weird Weekends series, first aired in 1998, Louis has captured the attention of viewers around the world by taking us along on his strange encounters with people on the outermost fringes of society - from UFO truthers to swinger communities in suburban California. Now, many would argue he has 'grown up', taking on more sensitive topics with admirable integrity, while still retaining some of the best of his interviewing techniques and unique charm.

If you're enjoying Louis' latest documentary series, make sure you haven't missed out on any of these other gems!

Weird Weekends: Self-Fulfillment (2000)

Undeniably, the Weird Weekend episodes are still a major fan-favorite of Louis Theroux documentaries. Who could not enjoy watching a 6-foot, bespectacled Brit walking around Las Vegas trying to pick up women at an intersection, all using the so-called hypnotic techniques of Ross Jeffries, the "speed seductionist." Well, that's exactly what you get in this particular episode of Weird Weekends, Self-Fulfillment, where Louis' "mission" is to see if the techniques of the multi-million dollar hypnotherapy-based self-help industry could help transform him.

Spending time with several unique characters in the Las Vegas-based hypnosis industry, Louis manages to gain proximity to this unusual world that few seem to have done before him. While his skepticism and satirical approach are clear to audiences at home, it seems to his interviewees as though he is just plainly curious, leaving us with the joy of seeing Louis turning things around and trying to put a well-known hypnotist "under" a deep sleep while chanting phrases like “you are a wonderful human being” over and over - something many of us too would probably find quite comforting.

The strangest part of this episode is definitely Louis' attempts to interview Marshall Sylver, a hypnotist who has made millions running self-help seminars claiming to help others become millionaires, whose continual rebuffs of Louis' simple questions shine a light on his own far-fetched claims. As Louis puts it at the episode's end, "Would I rather have the truth or a lie that gave me hope? I'd rather have the truth."

The Most Hated Family in America (2007)

The Most Hated Family in America referred to in this documentary is the infamous Phelps family from Topeka, Kansas, well-known for their pickets of dead soldiers' funerals as a form of protest against a nation that tolerates homosexuality. If you haven't yet watched this film and are confused after reading this initial sentence, take comfort in knowing that you're not alone; the Phelps are definitely some of Louis' most controversial and far-fetched film subjects to date. Throughout the film, Louis uses his familiar, disarming interviewing technique to challenge the intensely homophobic Westboro Baptist Church, home to the Phelps family.

We quickly realize that even Louis' fine-tuned methods will not be able to shake the deeply entrenched views of many of the Phelps. Instead, The Most Hated Family in America is packed with several surreal scenes, from church members showing off their bizarre picketing signs made up of random celebrity defacements, even one of Princess Diana (much to Louis’ own horror), to other footage of Pastor Fred Phelps shouting “you’re gonna eat your babies!” during church sermons, a quote that really just sums up the sheer erraticness of the mysterious Church leader himself.

On a more poignant level, Louis’ carefully conducted interviews with younger church members help us to understand the inner struggles that many Phelps are facing with keeping the outside world away. In fact, since the making of this 2007 film, Louis has returned another two times to visit the Church, documenting its internal changes as younger members have gradually left the cult-like group.

Louis and the Nazis (2003)

In 2003, Louis traveled to California to interview the White Aryan Resistance at an uncomfortably close range, even getting face time with Tom Metzger, a self-proclaimed "pan-Aryanist" who is dubbed the "most dangerous racist in America." Tom Metzger certainly makes for an interesting interview subject in the film, showing bursts of erratic anger towards Louis for simply offering alternative points of view, and then switching to a friendlier mode, ending up at a karaoke bar with the entire film crew. We see a miserable-looking Louis comment on how starkly hypocritical the Aryan leader is by spending his night at a largely non-white bar, concluding that he “could only assume that for Tom, karaoke sometimes took precedence over racism,” as the camera pans out to show the aging racist singing along terribly to a country tune in the background, none-the-wiser.

While it may be Louis’ own white privilege that allows him to get so close and personal with the neo-Nazis and racists in this film, he certainly uses this to his advantage to continually challenge his interviewees. We see an incredible tension build when Louis interviews some self-proclaimed “skinheads since ‘83,” who become increasingly worked up after suspecting that Louis himself could be Jewish. If nothing else, you'll certainly never forget watching this tense moment unfold between Louis and the dozen intimidating skinheads sitting around him, all taking place in a room covered wall-to-wall in swastikas and KKK flags set as the deadly backdrop.

Mothers On the Edge (2019)

Taking on a completely different subject to those he approaches in his Weird Weekend series, Louis visits a mother and baby unit in Bethlem Hospital, South East London, to shed some light on less-understood mental illnesses related to new motherhood. In this eye-opening film, Louis engages sensitively and tactfully with his interviewees; patients of the unit, their families, and some members of staff as well. By taking on a friend-like role and even changing diapers of babies of some mothers undergoing psychiatric care, Louis is able to build genuine connections based on trust with the patients, allowing them to open up of their own accord without asking too many intrusive questions.

Like in many of his other films that investigate the reality of mental illnesses, such as Talking to Anorexia and another that examined alcoholism, Louis never inflicts any of his own pre-formed views; instead, he interviews mostly by listening, his moments of silence allowing the opportunity for patients and families to talk and be heard. This is definitely one to watch to see the more serious but intuitive side of the documentarian.

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Known for their secrecy, mystery, and most importantly, their bizarre belief system that is built around the notion that the true human life form is the "Thetan," the Church of Scientology has been around since the 1950s and is classified as a religious movement today. Right at the start of Louis’ film, viewers are immediately presented with a sense of what this bizarre new-age religion represents, with opening shots taken from the Church’s own overly-dramatic promotional videos, showing off their large-scale Hollywood award show-like ceremonies, alongside dreamy voice-overs promising enlightenment.

Unlike his classic films though, Louis uses an entirely new approach when investigating the world of Scientology, and while it may have been a necessary route given the Church’s closed doors, it definitely makes this project all the more fascinating. The first interviewee we see Louis spending time with in LA, the home of Scientology, is Marty Rathburn, a prominent ex-member. The objective is to get Marty’s help with casting and directing reenactment scenes of key Scientology moments in history and in Marty’s own time with the Church, where Louis’ idea is to get a sense of what it was like to be dealing with David Miscavige, the Church’s volatile and violent leader, without being able to interview him directly.

Lucky for us all, we still get Louis' trademark, painfully awkward encounters throughout this film. Not to be missed is a scene involving a unique Scientology "drill," where we see Louis playing along with full enthusiasm as he yells at an inanimate ashtray in an attempt to telepathically move it. Interview footage filmed on the road reveals more in-depth emotions and fears that Marty and other ex-Scientologists face even now, having left behind this dark and elusive world, while strange run-ins with current members all come together to keep viewers on their toes. We can really see how Louis took things to a whole new level in his first feature-length film.

Louis Theroux’s Altered States: Love Without Limits (2018)

Louis’ documentary opens with an introduction to a husband and wife, a seemingly boring suburban couple from Portland, Oregon, Jerry and Heidi Brigman. He then goes on to gently question the couple about Heidi’s newly-engaged fiance, Joe, and his wife, Gretchen. Polyamory, or ethical monogamy, is evidently prevalent in this part of Oregan, US, centered around the principle of "compression" - taking pleasure in seeing your significant other(s) happy.

As Louis spends time with families who have opened up their romantic relationships to include other partners, some scenes seem to be in favor of polyamory, for example, when we see thriving throuple Bob, Nick, and Amanda demonstrating how they cuddle at night to a determinedly-composed Louis standing afar on the other side of the bedroom. Other parts of the film demonstrate the emotional complexities surrounding this approach to modern relationships, where some interviewees open up to Louis about their loneliness and more resigned approaches to the situations presented to them by their polyamorous partners.

Whatever your personal opinions, Louis’ approach to this unconventional topic is admirable. He never passes any judgment on any of the families or couples, but at the same time, is honest about the questions that many viewers at home would have while watching this film. In the way that we have all come to love, he always lightens the mood with well-meaning questions while standing somewhat uncomfortably in various bedrooms; “Who goes where, may I ask?”

Louis Theroux's Altered States: Choosing Death (2018)

In this intense documentary, Louis heads to California, one of the latest US states to adopt a new law that allows the terminally ill the option to end their own lives with a prescribed cocktail of lethal drugs. Invited into the family homes of those who have made the decision to end their lives on their own terms, Louis explores the controversy behind having complete autonomy over your own death.

Louis effectively approaches this sensitive topic with empathy, by asking direct but simple questions, all while taking the time to get to know the patients as people and painting a picture of their fuller lives before they received their terminal diagnoses. We even see one family invite Louis back to their home a second time, to witness the dying moments of one of the key interviewees, Gus, diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This scene is certainly a harrowing one, but Louis approaches even this situation without shying away from the difficult circumstances, making sure to thank Gus for opening up his end-of-life journey to the film crew.

While most of this film will leave you teary-eyed, to say the least, one particular storyline will certainly stay with you; when Louis meets the controversial Final Exit Network. The network, led by two volunteers, aims to take matters into their own hands, going beyond the limits of the law to help people who aren’t terminally ill to die at home. Certainly, there are moral complexities involved here, but despite Louis' repeated attempts to bring up these questions, the pair remain steadfast in what they see as an act of kindness, presenting an eerily zealous attitude to their morbid career choice.

