Back in 2019, Netflix audiences were caught by surprise by the streaming giant's original show Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series delivering a multitude of unrelated stories from different genres, each with a different style of animation.

The show, created by Tim Miller and produced by David Fincher, quickly garnered a passionate fanbase that fell in love with its variety of stories, styles, and aesthetics. It has a great score of 8.4 on IMDb, where users have shown their love for many of the best Love, Death & Robots episodes. With the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots confirmed and promising more of the mind-blowing mature genre stories that fans have come to expect, they are more excited than ever to see what the show has in store. As such, it's always fun to rewatch the show's best episodes.

20 "Three Robots: Exit Strategies" (Season 3, Episode 1)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

A direct sequel to one of the show's first season's highest-rated episodes, "Three Robots: Exit Strategies" follows the three goofy titular characters walking through the post-apocalypse, taking a sightseeing tour of humankind's failed last attempts to save itself. It's not exactly a philosophical treatise, but it has enough of an interesting theme (approached with a comedic tone) to make it a fan-favorite of season three.

The message feels a bit preachy and repetitive, but thankfully, the episode is wise enough to not make that its focus. Instead, it's a fun and humorous reminder of what dark paths humanity can head on if it doesn't take care of itself. The animation is cool, the characters are endearing, and the throwback to the series' first season is very welcome.

19 "In Vaulted Halls Entombed" (Season 3, Episode 8)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

In "In Vaulted Halls Entombed", the audience follows a squad of Special Forces soldiers deep in the mountains of Afghanistan. There, they have to recover a hostage held by terrorists, but the evil they encounter as they venture deep underground is far more terrifying. Scary and Lovecraftian, the episode is one of the standouts of the show's latest season.

Love, Death & Robots fans know that the show is a specialist in outstanding war episodes with a genre spin, and "In Vaulted Halls Entombed" is no exception. It's a bit of a clichéd story with an ending that might not please everyone, but it more than makes up for those flaws with a terrifying monster, engaging characters, and a grim tone that fans of the show are guaranteed to love.

18 "All Through the House" (Season 2, Episode 6)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Fantasy Christmas episodes tend to be a blast, but few are as creative, fun, and memorable as Love, Death & Robot's "All Through the House." In it, a young girl and her little brother lie awake on Christmas Eve. When bells jingling announce the arrival of Santa Claus, they sneak downstairs hoping to catch a glimpse of him. What they find instead will scar them for life.

Putting a hilariously scary twist on the Saint Nick mythos, "All Through the House" only needs seven minutes to ingrain itself in viewers' minds as one of the series' most delightfully terrifying outings. One thing is certain: Viewers, Santa-believers or not, won't ever experience the night of Christmas Eve the same way again.

17 "Lucky 13" (Season 1, Episode 13)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

The first season of Love, Death & Robots remains by far its longest with a whopping eighteen episodes (as opposed to season two's eight and season three's nine). As one could expect from such a long season, it has its fair share of fluff — but it also has unforgettable episodes as exceptional as "Lucky 13", one of the show's longest stories, about a rookie tasked with flying a drop-ship that's already lost two crews.

Viewers immediately fall in love with the protagonist, the ship, and the episode's entertaining tone. It's stories like this one that make this one of the greatest animated TV shows ever, thanks to some of the most impressive CGI animation the show has seen thus far, an emotional story with endearing characters, and a concept that makes for a narrative that becomes an instant classic.

16 "Helping Hand" (Season 1, Episode 11)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10