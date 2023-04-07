Narrow-minded obsession and desperate longing are the exquisite burdens of lovers. For cinephiles, the object of undying love is cinema itself. Love letters to cinema are films made for, and usually by, these obsessives. To anyone who could not pass a lamp post in the rain without triumphantly swinging around its waist. To anyone who sheds a tear at an uncensored kiss.

Championing the magic of film the way a lovelorn desperado idolizes the object of their affection, love letters to cinema hold the tropes, forms and archetypes of cinematic conventions as tightly as a lover. Living in the same postcode as parody, these films are humorous and self-referential, but carry a reverence that laughs with, not at, the lover. Waxing lyrical about the past, love letters to cinema indulge in nostalgia, constructing elegies that belie a romance with cinematic roots. According to Reddit, these are the great films that proclaim; 'Dear Cinema, I love you. Life would be nothing without you. Never change.'

10 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

A satirical tribute to Ben-Hur, one of the most expensive and decorated films of the time, Hail, Caesar! exposes the men behind the curtain through the tale of a Hollywood fixer, and his role in seamlessly delivering the titular film-within-a-film.

Referencing the threat of television that grabbed the Hollywood elite and shook them forcefully by the collar, Hail, Caesar! explores the cinematic decadence that blossomed in the 1950s as an attempt to outdo the creeping fear that video would kill the cinema star. Busby Berkley, Mccarthyism, backstage mayhem and on-screen opulence all link arms and form an ecstatic kick-line in this splendidly silly love letter to mid-century cinema.

9 'Jackass: The Movie' (2002)

The history of popular entertainment hasn't always been a highbrow one. Jackass: The Movie draws on slapstick and vaudeville traditions which were intentionally devoid of morality or challenging, critical thought. Played for escapism and laughs, these theatrical traditions worked their way onto the screen.

The man-children of Jackass have brought the concept of a cream-pie to the face into contemporary cinema - but the cream-pie is an electric taser, and it's not going on their face. Slipping on a proverbial banana peel and landing in a new era of entertainment, this love letter to cinema was probably written on a serviette, and likely has an obscene sketch of the male anatomy scribbled on the back.

8 '8½' (1963)

Fellini's central character has no idea. Literally. Guido is experiencing creative blockages, and his frustration sees him slipping into a dream-state, where the world makes a weird kind of sense and symbolism is king. Kind of like the craft of cinema itself.

It's the sublime role of the filmmaker to make fantasy worlds a reality - in this way, 8½ is a meta exploration of creative stasis, which itself results in something incredibly creative. This love letter laments the fact that it can't find anything to write about, but in unpacking that feeling, it becomes one of the greatest letters ever written.

7 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

In Kung Fu Hustle, the ruthless Axe Gang invade a slum without realizing that the unassuming inhabitants are accomplished martial artists. The film richly layers references to slapstick comedy, wuxia cinema, musicals and action classics, building a brilliant, stylized satire.

Fight choreography is a key part of any martial arts film - Kung Fu Hustle takes it a step further and has the gang members doing choreographed dance numbers as well. Violence is also inevitable in kung fu films, yet here most of the violence is hilariously executed - laughs are guaranteed even when people are, in fact, executed. Funny and unexpected, Kung Fu Hustle blends conventions and styles, writing a perfect love letter to the fantastic and the ridiculous.

6 'Bowfinger' (1999)

Creating a self-aware tale about the difficulties faced by filmmakers mounting their own work, Bowfinger tells the story of a kind of guerilla cinema, filmed on the fly and on the sly, without most of the people involved knowing that they are part of the film.

Stealing equipment and casting the unknown twin of a celebrity, producer Robert Bowfinger hopefully tries to pull together all the elements to make the film-within-a-film, Chubby Rain, a Hollywood hit. Bowfinger is funny and farcical, taking aim at the trappings of big-budget cinema and revealing the hard-working hopefuls who hold the whole operation together with blind passion and a little luck.

5 'Ed Wood' (1994)

Ed Wood is about one of the worst filmmakers of all time - Edward D. Wood Jr. Making movies with few resources aside from a hope and a prayer, Wood is known for his low-budget sci-fi films of the 1950s.

Ed Wood focuses on the misfits and pitfalls of mid-century cinema, rather than the glitz and glamour of the Hollywood set. An embittered Bela Lugosi serves as a grim omen of the future, a fallen star who was chewed up and spat out by the Hollywood machine, and Wood is portrayed as more delusional than brave. This is a love letter if the letter was written to an eccentric ex that one hadn't quite recovered from, and still had the occasional nightmare about.

4 'Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood' (2019)

Paying tribute to 1960s cinema, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood portrays fictional characters alongside real entities of the 1960s cinema landscape - Steve McQueen, Bruce Lee, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski exist in the same world as the fictional actor Rick Dalton and stunt double Cliff Booth.

The film references a horrific event that shook Hollywood and the world at large - the Manson Family murders. Tarantino re-imagines this event, and situates its horrifying outcome within the historical context of Hollywood at the time. This love letter shows the shift away from old-school cinema and into a campy new era of televisual silliness, punctuated with an act of explosive violence.

3 'Singin' In The Rain' (1952)

Using the magical trickery of behind-the-scenes solutions, cinema has always met new challenges with gusto. In Singin' in the Rain, the challenge is sound. With scenes that reference the grandiose spectacles of Cecil B. De Mille and Busby Berkley, vaudeville gags that pay tribute to the roots of entertainment, and more than one extravagant musical number, the film serves all-signing, all-dancing, all-talking nostalgia with the bells and whistles of Hollywood excess.

Even in the metaphorical downpour of challenges that come with staging cinematic spectacles, the love of cinema keeps creators swinging from the lamp posts. Art forms collide when sound meets screen, and this film is a joyous celebration of all those cinematic magic tricks coming together.

2 'The Artist' (2011)

In The Artist, a contemporary audience who may have never experienced pre-sound cinema get the opportunity to revel in how powerfully stories can be told, even without the trimmings of a modern blockbuster. Shot in black and white, and without any spoken text save for the final line, the film explores the transition from silent film to talkies.

Cleverly playing with didactic and non-didactic sound, old-fashioned title cards, and relying on everything but text to tell the story, The Artist proves that beautiful storytelling can still be compelling when a film shirks modern conventions. The film takes lovers of cinema back to the origins of the form, rekindling a long-lost romance with the pre-sound era and wooing the audience with dance, physical comedy and melodramatic posturing.

1 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

Cinema Paradiso is a nostalgic, romantic exploration of the role cinema plays in building a life and a community. Many key scenes have the audience watching an audience - their emotional response, rather than the films they watch, is the real art here. The film shows the way the cinema becomes an ecosystem in which desires, jokes, love and loss play out among the cinema-going community.

While the lead character never ends up with his love interest, he does spend his life with his greatest love: cinema. The famous final montage is an overwhelming tribute to romance, proving that love will not be suppressed - even by a stuffy priest who has no business in the editing department. Cinema Paradiso is a film for lovers of cinema, and lovers of love.

