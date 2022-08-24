Two's a company; three's a crowd. Hollywood's favorite drama twist has always been to add another love interest in the mix, and as complicated as it may be, the drama is worth all of it. While it may not be healthy to have another person in your relationship, it Wouldnt hurt watching Never Have I Ever to enjoy all of the drama a love triangle accompanies.

Every season of Never Have I Ever kept us waiting for the moment we'd find a happily ever after. But to be young, in love, and as fickle as Devi, it's a long road home. As you continue shipping Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) with your favorite character and other characters together, you might want to take a break and indulge in another love triangle.

'Point of Retreat' by Colleen Hoover

Layken and Will have lived through enough obstacles and pain for a lifetime, but they have overcome them all and proved that they are perfect for each other. But what happens when the things that brought them together push them apart? Can Layken trust Will enough to stop second-guessing their relationship as it falls apart? Moreover, can Will convince her that they are destined for each other?

As the shadows of Will's past threaten to break everything they've built, Colleen Hoover’s Point of Retreat will touch your heart with its tender love.

'Love & Other Natural Disasters' by Misa Sugiura

Nozomi Nagai might not have her life planned, but she did plan a perfect dreamy summer romance. But never in her wildest dreams did she intend it to be fake. So when gorgeous, glamorous, and perhaps heartbroken, Willow asks Naomi to pretend to date her with a mission to make her ex jealous, there's no way Naomi can say no to the perfect girl. But she has an ulterior motive: convince Willow she's better than a stand-in and turn their fauxmance into something real.

Love and Other Natural Disasters is a messy sapphic love quadrangle that will make you swoon.

'Felix Ever After' by Kacen Callender

The irony of being a Love but never experiencing it isn't lost on Felix Love. He desperately wants to fall in love and find the charm, but it isn't the easiest feat when you're black, queer, and transgender. But when an anonymous student starts sending Felix transphobic texts and posts his deadname alongside images of him before he transitioned, Felix resorts to taking revenge. But what he doesn't see coming is a quasi–love triangle.

Felix Ever After is a heartwarming and honest tale of falling in love, accepting identity, and recognizing the love you deserve.

'Hot British Boyfriend' by Kristy Boyce

After a humiliating rejection from her high school crush, Ellie Nichols wants to rebuild her reputation, and like every teen her age would, she joins her school's study abroad trip to England and flees the country. She has one shot at redemption: Will, a perfect boy who would make a hot British boyfriend. But she refuses to make the same mistakes she did previously, so Ellie enlists the help of Dev, who seems to know a lot about the things Will is interested in.

As she realizes that a perfect boy might not mean an ideal love story, it's hilarious and overly cute watching this teen fall over herself in Hot British Boyfriend by Kristy Boyce.

'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas

Feyre Archeron is a hunter, her home a bleak, frigid forest in the long winter months. So when she spots a deer being chased by a wolf, she's thrilled to compete. But killing the wolf accompanies a consequence, leading her to a magical kingdom for the murder of a faerie. Feyre is about to discover that her captor is hiding secrets far more than his piercing green eyes would suggest. As her feelings for the captor change from hostility to passion, is Feyre willing to take the risk of a lifetime?

A love story that will keep you on the edge of your seats, A Court Of Thorns And Roses, will hook you to the series from the first chapter.

'One True Loves' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Defying their parents and the people from their hometown in Massachusetts, high school sweethearts Emma and Jesse married in their twenties. They lived happily until Jesse's helicopter flying over the Pacific went missing on their first wedding anniversary. Years after, Emma is finally moving on and perhaps finding love with Jesse's best friend, Sam. That is until Jesse comes back, alive and well, claiming he'd been trying to reach Emma. Between a husband and a fiance, Emma must choose her happily ever after.

In a messy and complicated love story, Taylor Jenkins Reid serves One True Loves as a reminder that love may look easy but never is.

'Bridget Jones’s Diary' by Helen Fielding

A 30-year-old disgustingly self-conscious and laugh-out-loud accountant, Bridget Jones loses 72 pounds over a year and gains 74. It's not a bad day or week; it's been a bad life for Bridget, especially in the man department. But life plays a cruel trick when she captures the attention of not one but two stunning, smart, and sexy men: Daniel Cleaver and Mark Darcy. As she steers through the year, maybe life will become better for Bridget, or perhaps she will fall into a bottomless pit.

While most people think of the movie when they hear Bridget Jones's Diary, its source lies in this hilarious book which discovers her growing relationships with her suave boss Daniel Thatcher and the grumpy yet adorable family friend Mark Darcy.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han

Belly's life is everything summer. She believes that everything magical happens between June and August. Every other time of the year? It's just a countdown to the next summer she'll spend at the beach house with Susannah and, most importantly, with Jeremiah and Conrad. Ever since she was a girl, Belly has been sure she'll end up with one of the Fisher boys, but when the awaited, terrible and wonderful summer finally comes, the decision of which one of the Fisher brothers hangs in the air.

Now an Amazon Prime Web Series, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a three-book series featuring a love triangle you'd wish you were a part of.

'One Day In December' by Josie Silver

Laurie was convinced that "love at first sight" is just something for the movies until it happens to her through a misted-up bus window one snowy day in December. She watches the love of her life as their eyes meet, and the realization hits on how he is the one right before the bus starts to move. They've missed each other, and it's been over a year, but Laurie still hopes they'd meet again, and they do, except he's dating her roommate and best friend, Sarah.

Over the next ten years, Jack, Laurie, and Sarah, experience a whirlwind of love, friendship, heartbreak, missed opportunities, roads not taken, and destined falls in the heartbreaking love story One Day In December by Josie Silver.

'Shatter Me' by Tahereh Mafi

The last time Juliette Ferrars touched someone, she was charged with murder. It has been 264 days since. The Reestablishment has locked her up on the grounds of being cursed, her touch fatal. No one cares. There's too much agony to worry about a 17-year-old girl. But when they think she can be her weapon, The Reestablishment has decided to let go of Juliette. Now she has a choice to make: be a weapon, or be a warrior.

The love triangle between Juliette and the two people who shall not be named (because of spoilers) keeps you guessing who she'll finally end up with, all through the Shatter Me series.

